DNA Repair and Replication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342693, 9780080522425

DNA Repair and Replication, Volume 69

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Wei Yang
eBook ISBN: 9780080522425
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342693
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2004
Page Count: 368
Description

DNA Repair and Replication contains an up-to-date review of general principles of DNA replication and an overview of the multiple pathways involved in DNA repair. Specific DNA repair pathways, including base-excision repair, light-dependent direct reversal of UV-damage, nucleotide-excision repair, transcription-coupled repair, double-strand break repair, and mismatch repair, are each discussed in separate chapters.

Key Features

Selected Contents:

  • Base Excision Repair
  • Eukaryotic DNA Mismatch Repair
  • Double Strand Break Repair
  • Functions of DNA Polymerases
  • Somatic Hypermutation: A Mutational Panacea

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, and protein chemists

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522425
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342693

About the Serial Volume Editors

Wei Yang Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

NIH, Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Rockville, Maryland, USA

