DNA Repair and Replication, Volume 69
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Wei Yang
eBook ISBN: 9780080522425
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342693
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2004
Page Count: 368
Description
DNA Repair and Replication contains an up-to-date review of general principles of DNA replication and an overview of the multiple pathways involved in DNA repair. Specific DNA repair pathways, including base-excision repair, light-dependent direct reversal of UV-damage, nucleotide-excision repair, transcription-coupled repair, double-strand break repair, and mismatch repair, are each discussed in separate chapters.
Key Features
Selected Contents:
- Base Excision Repair
- Eukaryotic DNA Mismatch Repair
- Double Strand Break Repair
- Functions of DNA Polymerases
- Somatic Hypermutation: A Mutational Panacea
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, and protein chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 9th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522425
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342693
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Wei Yang Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
NIH, Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Rockville, Maryland, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.