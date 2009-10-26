DNA and Biotechnology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780120489305, 9780080916354

DNA and Biotechnology

3rd Edition

Authors: Molly Fitzgerald-Hayes Frieda Reichsman
eBook ISBN: 9780080916354
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120489305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2009
Page Count: 400
Description

Appropriate for a wide range of disciplines, from biology to non-biology, law and nursing majors, DNA and Biotechnology uses a straightforward and comprehensive writing style that gives the educated layperson a survey of DNA by presenting a brief history of genetics, a clear outline of techniques that are in use, and highlights of breakthroughs in hot topic scientific discoveries.

Key Features

  • Engaging and straightforward scientific writing style
  • Comprehensive forensics chapter
  • Parallel Pedagogic material designed to help both readers and teachers
  • Highlights in the latest scientific discoveries
  • Outstanding full-color illustration that walk reader through complex concepts

Readership

Introductory courses for students looking for careers in molecular biology, biotechnology, microbiology, genetics, nursing and other applied life science; teachers and interested lay persons

Table of Contents

1. The roots of DNA Research
2. The Double Helix
3. DNA in Action
4. Tools of the DNA Trade
5. Working with DNA
6. Human Genomics
7. Bioinformatics
8. DNA in Froensics
9. Exploring Cell Fate
10. Genetic Diseases
11. Gene Therapy
12. Stem Cell Research
13. Pharmaceutical Biotechnology
14. Animal Biotechnology
15. Agricultural Biotechnology
16. Genes and Race

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916354
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120489305

About the Author

Molly Fitzgerald-Hayes

Frieda Reichsman

Ratings and Reviews

