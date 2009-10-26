DNA and Biotechnology
3rd Edition
Description
Appropriate for a wide range of disciplines, from biology to non-biology, law and nursing majors, DNA and Biotechnology uses a straightforward and comprehensive writing style that gives the educated layperson a survey of DNA by presenting a brief history of genetics, a clear outline of techniques that are in use, and highlights of breakthroughs in hot topic scientific discoveries.
Key Features
- Engaging and straightforward scientific writing style
- Comprehensive forensics chapter
- Parallel Pedagogic material designed to help both readers and teachers
- Highlights in the latest scientific discoveries
- Outstanding full-color illustration that walk reader through complex concepts
Readership
Introductory courses for students looking for careers in molecular biology, biotechnology, microbiology, genetics, nursing and other applied life science; teachers and interested lay persons
Table of Contents
1. The roots of DNA Research
2. The Double Helix
3. DNA in Action
4. Tools of the DNA Trade
5. Working with DNA
6. Human Genomics
7. Bioinformatics
8. DNA in Froensics
9. Exploring Cell Fate
10. Genetic Diseases
11. Gene Therapy
12. Stem Cell Research
13. Pharmaceutical Biotechnology
14. Animal Biotechnology
15. Agricultural Biotechnology
16. Genes and Race
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 26th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916354
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120489305