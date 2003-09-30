Diving Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780721694245, 9781437713435

Diving Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Alfred Bove Jefferson Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781437713435
Paperback ISBN: 9780721694245
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th September 2003
Page Count: 648
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diving Medicine has earned a worldwide reputation as the definitive source on diving safety and the management of diving-related health conditions. The New, 4th Edition has been completely revised and updated while still retaining its practical clinical orientation. It covers basic diving physiology · the pathophysiology of decompression sickness · assessment of physical fitness for diving · diagnosis and treatment of diving-related disorders · and much more.

Key Features

  • Discusses special considerations for female, elderly, and pediatric divers
  • Covers diving-related problems in people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as pulmonary, cardiac, and neurologic disease
  • Includes information about marine toxicology

Table of Contents

  1. A Short History of Diving Medicine
    2. Diving Physics
    3. Diving Equipment
    4. Kinetics of Inert Gas
    5. Breath Hold Diving
    6. Mixed Gas Diving
    7. Mechanisms and Risks of Decompression
    8. Pathophysiology of Decompression Sickness
    9. Barotrauma
    10. Treatment of Decompression Sickness and Arterial Gas Embolism
    11. Inert Gas Narcosis and HPNS
    12. Toxicity of Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide and Carbon Dioxide
    13. Hypothermia
    14. Near Drowning
    15. Marine Animal Injuries
    16. Marine Poisoning and Intoxication
    17. Human Performance Underwater
    18. Medical Problems in Diving Operations
    19. Women in Diving
    20. Diving in the Elderly and the Young
    21. Aseptic Necrosis of Bone
    22. Ear and Sinus Problems in Diving
    23. Neurologic Consequences of Diving
    24. Pulmonary Disorders and Diving
    25. Cardiovascular Disorders and Diving
    26. Diabetes and Diving
    27. Medical Evaluation for Sport Diving
    28. Medical Evaluation for Commercial Diving
    29. Medical Evaluation for Military Diving
    Appendix 1. Pressure Conversion Table
    Appendix 2. Medical Examination Forms
    Appendix 3. Diving Medicine Physician's Kit for Remote Locations
    Appendix 4. U.S. Navy Treatment Tables

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437713435
Paperback ISBN:
9780721694245

About the Author

Alfred Bove

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Section of Cardiology, Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, PA

Jefferson Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Hyperbaric Medicine P.A., San Antonio, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.