Diving Medicine
4th Edition
Authors: Alfred Bove Jefferson Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781437713435
Paperback ISBN: 9780721694245
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th September 2003
Page Count: 648
Description
Diving Medicine has earned a worldwide reputation as the definitive source on diving safety and the management of diving-related health conditions. The New, 4th Edition has been completely revised and updated while still retaining its practical clinical orientation. It covers basic diving physiology · the pathophysiology of decompression sickness · assessment of physical fitness for diving · diagnosis and treatment of diving-related disorders · and much more.
Key Features
- Discusses special considerations for female, elderly, and pediatric divers
- Covers diving-related problems in people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as pulmonary, cardiac, and neurologic disease
- Includes information about marine toxicology
Table of Contents
- A Short History of Diving Medicine
2. Diving Physics
3. Diving Equipment
4. Kinetics of Inert Gas
5. Breath Hold Diving
6. Mixed Gas Diving
7. Mechanisms and Risks of Decompression
8. Pathophysiology of Decompression Sickness
9. Barotrauma
10. Treatment of Decompression Sickness and Arterial Gas Embolism
11. Inert Gas Narcosis and HPNS
12. Toxicity of Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide and Carbon Dioxide
13. Hypothermia
14. Near Drowning
15. Marine Animal Injuries
16. Marine Poisoning and Intoxication
17. Human Performance Underwater
18. Medical Problems in Diving Operations
19. Women in Diving
20. Diving in the Elderly and the Young
21. Aseptic Necrosis of Bone
22. Ear and Sinus Problems in Diving
23. Neurologic Consequences of Diving
24. Pulmonary Disorders and Diving
25. Cardiovascular Disorders and Diving
26. Diabetes and Diving
27. Medical Evaluation for Sport Diving
28. Medical Evaluation for Commercial Diving
29. Medical Evaluation for Military Diving
Appendix 1. Pressure Conversion Table
Appendix 2. Medical Examination Forms
Appendix 3. Diving Medicine Physician's Kit for Remote Locations
Appendix 4. U.S. Navy Treatment Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 30th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713435
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721694245
About the Author
Alfred Bove
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Section of Cardiology, Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, PA
Jefferson Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Hyperbaric Medicine P.A., San Antonio, TX
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.