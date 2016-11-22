Divided Solids Transport
1st Edition
Description
Divided Solids Transport, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, discusses the transport of a divided solid between workshops in a factory, and from a factory to the external market. Numerical examples are given for almost all the devices involved, and the pneumatic and hydraulic transportation parameters are also calculated.
This book includes discussions on the movement of a divided solid by a liquid or gaseous stream, the energy consumption for a given flow, and how transporters are affected by the density and flow behavior of the divided solid being handled. The author also provides methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics in the hope of encouraging students and engineers to self build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.
Key Features
- Discusses the transport of a divided solid between workshops in a factory, and from a factory to the external market
- Includes discussions on the movement of a divided solid by a liquid or gaseous stream, the energy consumption for a given flow, and how transporters are affected by density and flow
- Presents methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics
Readership
Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries
Table of Contents
- Re-leading of group of solid particles swept by a fluid stream
2. Mechanical Transport of Divided Solids
3. Pneumatic Transport of Divided Solids
4. Hydraulic transport of a divided Solid – Stand Pipe
Details
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France