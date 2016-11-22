Divided Solids Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481833, 9780081017784

Divided Solids Transport

1st Edition

Authors: Jean-Paul Duroudier
eBook ISBN: 9780081017784
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481833
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2016
Page Count: 184
Description

Divided Solids Transport, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, discusses the transport of a divided solid between workshops in a factory, and from a factory to the external market. Numerical examples are given for almost all the devices involved, and the pneumatic and hydraulic transportation parameters are also calculated.

This book includes discussions on the movement of a divided solid by a liquid or gaseous stream, the energy consumption for a given flow, and how transporters are affected by the density and flow behavior of the divided solid being handled. The author also provides methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics in the hope of encouraging students and engineers to self build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.

Key Features

  • Discusses the transport of a divided solid between workshops in a factory, and from a factory to the external market
  • Includes discussions on the movement of a divided solid by a liquid or gaseous stream, the energy consumption for a given flow, and how transporters are affected by density and flow
  • Presents methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics

Readership

Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries

Table of Contents

  1. Re-leading of group of solid particles swept by a fluid stream
    2. Mechanical Transport of Divided Solids
    3. Pneumatic Transport of Divided Solids
    4. Hydraulic transport of a divided Solid – Stand Pipe

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081017784
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481833

About the Author

Jean-Paul Duroudier

Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France

