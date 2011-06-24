Diversity Programming and Outreach for Academic Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346357, 9781780632735

Diversity Programming and Outreach for Academic Libraries

1st Edition

Authors: Kathleen Hanna Mindy Cooper Robin Crumrin
eBook ISBN: 9781780632735
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346357
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 24th June 2011
Page Count: 194
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction to diversity in academic libraries

Abstract:

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

IUPUI University Library

Diversity in the academy

Diversity in libraries

Diversity outreach and programming in international academic libraries

Chapter 2: Creating a Diversity Council

Abstract:

Call for diversity as a priority at IUPUI

Development of the IUPUI University Library Diversity Council

Chapter 3: Institutionalizing student involvement in library initiatives

Abstract:

Student advisory groups

Challenges to forming a student advisory group

Rationale behind the University Library Undergraduate Diversity Scholar Program

Developing the Diversity Scholar Program

Advertising the Program

Evaluating the applications

Hiring and training the Scholars

Feedback from the Scholars

Postponed Scholar outreach project to high school students

Unexpected Scholar issues

An embarrassment of riches

Chapter 4: Examples of diversity programming and outreach

Abstract:

Diversity Scholar campus and community outreach

Diversity Scholars’ library displays and exhibits

Diversity Scholars’ online outreach

Special programs developed by the Diversity Scholars

Diversity Scholars and national outreach

International outreach and the Diversity Scholars

Additional project ideas

Additional suggestions for outreach and programming

Outreach

Exhibits and digital collections

Events

Special collaborations

Chapter 5: Building bridges: developing the International Newsroom

Abstract:

Indiana University’s call for diversity initiatives

University Library’s proposal

A second chance at the project

Construction and furnishing of the International Newsroom

Changes to the International Newsroom

Future of the International Newsroom

Chapter 6: Sharing the wealth: other library departments diversity initiatives

Abstract:

Increasing involvement throughout the library

Using diverse digital collections to create community partnerships

Special Collections and Archives: oral histories

Tips and suggestions

Chapter 7: Assessing programming and outreach

Abstract:

Importance of assessment

Assessing the diversity of the library collection

Evaluating use of the International Newsroom by observation and student surveys

Results of the International Newsroom survey

Obtaining faculty feedback about the International Newsroom

Qualitative assessment

Chapter 8: Challenges and opportunities to continued diversity initiatives

Abstract:

Current campus climate: opportunities to make a difference

Diversity initiatives require administrative support

Issues of bureaucratic red tape

Ability to move quickly

Lack of campus coordination

Spreading our message

Engaging students and staff

Developing attractive activities and events

Appendix A: IUPUI University Library Strategic Plan for Diversity 2007â€“2009

Appendix B: IUPUI University Library Diversity Council Charter

Appendix C: University Library Undergraduate Diversity Scholar Supervisor Position Description

Appendix D: IUPUI University Library Diversity Scholars Orientation Schedule

Appendix E: IUPUI University Library Diversity Scholar Info Sheet

Appendix F: University Library Undergraduate Diversity Scholar Program September 15, 2009

Appendix G: Sample from the online exhibit, IUPUI Neighborhood Project

Appendix H: Pre-proposal for the IUPUI University Library International Newsroom

Appendix I: International Reading Room and International News Sources

Appendix J: International Reading Room and International News Sources September 3, 2009

Selected Bibliography

Index

Description

This book outlines issues surrounding diversity among students, faculty, and staff and how one urban university library is working to embrace and celebrate the diversity found in its building, on campus, and in the local community. This book illustrates how universities are uniquely situated to engage students in discussions about diversity and how academic libraries in particular can facilitate and ease these discussions. A Diversity Council and the projects and programs it has developed have been instrumental in this work and may serve as an inspiration and launch pad for other libraries. Diversity Programming and Outreach for Academic Libraries details anecdotal experiences, and provides practical suggestions for developing diversity programs and forming collaborations with other campus units, regardless of size, staff, or focus of the academic library.

Key Features

  • Written by three academic librarians currently active in university level diversity initiatives
  • Provides real-world examples of diversity programming and events for academic libraries
  • Indicates how to find commonalities in the range of diversity issues at universities internationally

Readership

Librarians and staff of academic and university libraries

Reviews

…this book can stimulate ideas of how libraries of all types may contribute proactively to community outreach., The Australian Library Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Kathleen Hanna Author

Kathleen A. Hanna is an Associate Librarian at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and currently serves as the University Library’s liaison to the School of Physical Education and Tourism Management. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Purdue University and Masters of Information Science from Indiana University.

Mindy Cooper Author

Mindy M. Cooper is a Visiting Assistant Librarian at IUPUI University Library and serves as Reference Desk supervisor as well as liaison to the School of Journalism. She is currently chair of University Library’s Diversity Council and chair of the library’s Campus Outreach Group.

Robin Crumrin Author

Robin A. Crumrin is the Associate Dean of Collections and Information Access and Delivery at IUPUI University Library. She oversees four critical support teams: Access Services, Acquisitions, Bibliographic and Metadata Services, and Digital Libraries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, USA

