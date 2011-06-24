Diversity Programming and Outreach for Academic Libraries
Chapter 1: Introduction to diversity in academic libraries
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)
IUPUI University Library
Diversity in the academy
Diversity in libraries
Diversity outreach and programming in international academic libraries
Chapter 2: Creating a Diversity Council
Call for diversity as a priority at IUPUI
Development of the IUPUI University Library Diversity Council
Chapter 3: Institutionalizing student involvement in library initiatives
Student advisory groups
Challenges to forming a student advisory group
Rationale behind the University Library Undergraduate Diversity Scholar Program
Developing the Diversity Scholar Program
Advertising the Program
Evaluating the applications
Hiring and training the Scholars
Feedback from the Scholars
Postponed Scholar outreach project to high school students
Unexpected Scholar issues
An embarrassment of riches
Chapter 4: Examples of diversity programming and outreach
Diversity Scholar campus and community outreach
Diversity Scholars’ library displays and exhibits
Diversity Scholars’ online outreach
Special programs developed by the Diversity Scholars
Diversity Scholars and national outreach
International outreach and the Diversity Scholars
Additional project ideas
Additional suggestions for outreach and programming
Outreach
Exhibits and digital collections
Events
Special collaborations
Chapter 5: Building bridges: developing the International Newsroom
Indiana University’s call for diversity initiatives
University Library’s proposal
A second chance at the project
Construction and furnishing of the International Newsroom
Changes to the International Newsroom
Future of the International Newsroom
Chapter 6: Sharing the wealth: other library departments diversity initiatives
Increasing involvement throughout the library
Using diverse digital collections to create community partnerships
Special Collections and Archives: oral histories
Tips and suggestions
Chapter 7: Assessing programming and outreach
Importance of assessment
Assessing the diversity of the library collection
Evaluating use of the International Newsroom by observation and student surveys
Results of the International Newsroom survey
Obtaining faculty feedback about the International Newsroom
Qualitative assessment
Chapter 8: Challenges and opportunities to continued diversity initiatives
Current campus climate: opportunities to make a difference
Diversity initiatives require administrative support
Issues of bureaucratic red tape
Ability to move quickly
Lack of campus coordination
Spreading our message
Engaging students and staff
Developing attractive activities and events
Appendix A: IUPUI University Library Strategic Plan for Diversity 2007â€“2009
Appendix B: IUPUI University Library Diversity Council Charter
Appendix C: University Library Undergraduate Diversity Scholar Supervisor Position Description
Appendix D: IUPUI University Library Diversity Scholars Orientation Schedule
Appendix E: IUPUI University Library Diversity Scholar Info Sheet
Appendix F: University Library Undergraduate Diversity Scholar Program September 15, 2009
Appendix G: Sample from the online exhibit, IUPUI Neighborhood Project
Appendix H: Pre-proposal for the IUPUI University Library International Newsroom
Appendix I: International Reading Room and International News Sources
Appendix J: International Reading Room and International News Sources September 3, 2009
Selected Bibliography
Index
This book outlines issues surrounding diversity among students, faculty, and staff and how one urban university library is working to embrace and celebrate the diversity found in its building, on campus, and in the local community. This book illustrates how universities are uniquely situated to engage students in discussions about diversity and how academic libraries in particular can facilitate and ease these discussions. A Diversity Council and the projects and programs it has developed have been instrumental in this work and may serve as an inspiration and launch pad for other libraries. Diversity Programming and Outreach for Academic Libraries details anecdotal experiences, and provides practical suggestions for developing diversity programs and forming collaborations with other campus units, regardless of size, staff, or focus of the academic library.
- Written by three academic librarians currently active in university level diversity initiatives
- Provides real-world examples of diversity programming and events for academic libraries
- Indicates how to find commonalities in the range of diversity issues at universities internationally
Librarians and staff of academic and university libraries
…this book can stimulate ideas of how libraries of all types may contribute proactively to community outreach., The Australian Library Journal
Kathleen A. Hanna is an Associate Librarian at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and currently serves as the University Library’s liaison to the School of Physical Education and Tourism Management. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Purdue University and Masters of Information Science from Indiana University.
Mindy M. Cooper is a Visiting Assistant Librarian at IUPUI University Library and serves as Reference Desk supervisor as well as liaison to the School of Journalism. She is currently chair of University Library’s Diversity Council and chair of the library’s Campus Outreach Group.
Robin A. Crumrin is the Associate Dean of Collections and Information Access and Delivery at IUPUI University Library. She oversees four critical support teams: Access Services, Acquisitions, Bibliographic and Metadata Services, and Digital Libraries.
Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, USA