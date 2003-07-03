Diversity in Barley (Hordeum vulgare) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505859, 9780080530475

Diversity in Barley (Hordeum vulgare), Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: R. von Bothmer T. van Hintum H. Knüpffer K. Sato
eBook ISBN: 9780080530475
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505859
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd July 2003
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. I. Introduction. 1. Barley diversity - an introduction (R. von Bothmer, K. Sato et al.). II. Origin of Barley Diversity. 2. The domestication of cultivated barley (R. von Bothmer, K. Sato et al.). 3. Diversification through breeding (G. Fischbeck). III. Current Barley Diversity. 4. Ecogeographical diversity ¿ a Vavilovian approach (H. Knüpffer, I. Terentyeva et al.). 5. Diversity of barley mutants (U. Lundqvist, J.D. Franckowiak). 6. Cytogenetic diversity (S. Taketa, I. Linde-Laursen, G. Künzel). 7. Molecular diversity of the barley genome (A. Graner, Å. Bjørnstad et al.). 8. Diversity in resistance to biotic stresses (J. Weibull, U. Walther et al.). 9. Diversity in abiotic stress tolerances (A.M. Stanca, I. Romagosa et al.). 10. Genetic diversity for quantitatively inherited agronomic and malting quality traits (P. Hayes, A. Castro et al.). IV. Conservation and Future Utilization of Barley. 11. Detecting diversity - a new holistic, exploratory approach bridging phenotype and genotype (L. Munck). 12. Diversity in ex situ genebank collections of barley (T. van Hintum, F. Menting).

  1. Summarised diversity - the Barley Core Collection (H. Knüpffer, T. van Hintum). 14. Barley diversity, an outlook (K. Sato, R. von Bothmer et al.). Keyword list.

Description

Genetic diversity is one of the main resources sustaining human life. Food security largely depends on the availability and utilization of this diversity, which is of strategic importance for countries and companies. Conservation and utilization of biodiversity is thus currently an urgent area of global debate and concern.

Barley is a major crop in the world used for food, feed and malt, and with a wide religious and ethnic importance. The crop was domesticated in Neolithic time in SW Asia and spread rapidly under cultivation to new areas. Nowadays it is one of the most widespread and widely adapted crops grown under contrasting edaphic conditions. Adaptations to new environments, different agricultural practices and selection for different uses have further added to the complex diversity pattern.

Is it at all possible to give a complete picture of the diversity in a crop or wild species? Are we, by adding new technologies, only revealing parts of the diversity? Do different sets of data show similar or conflicting pictures of genetic diversity? Will the large genome size reduce the role of barley as a model organism in these current sequencing days? Or, are there still major reasons to continue to work with this beautiful crop?

The aim of this book is to cover the complex issue of diversification in time and space in a single crop: barley. Leading scientists from various fields describe the entire variation pattern in different sets of characters and an attempt is made for a synthesis to a holistic picture. The book proposes ways to use the achievements of diversity studies in future research and breeding programmes.

About the Editors

R. von Bothmer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Crop Science, The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Alnarp, Sweden

T. van Hintum Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Plant Research International, Centre for Genetic Resources, Wageningen, The Netherlands

H. Knüpffer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Genebank Department, Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research, Gatersleben, Germany

K. Sato Editor

Kiyotaka Sato, Hiroshima University, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Barley Germplasm Center, Research Institute for Bioresources, Okayama University, Kurashiki, Japan

