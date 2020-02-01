Diverse Pathways to Parenthood
1st Edition
From Narratives to Practice
Description
Diverse Pathways to Parenthood: From Narratives to Practice is a timely contribution to the study of reproduction and parenthood. Drawing on a wide breadth of projects, this book covers topics such as first time parents, donor conception, pregnancy loss, surrogacy, lesbian, gay and/or transgender parenting, fostering and adoption, grandparenting, and human/animal kinship. By presenting individual narratives focused on reproduction and parenthood, this book successfully translates empirical research into practical, applied outcomes that will be of use for all those working in the fields of reproduction and parenthood. Including recommendations for fertility specialists, educators, child protection agencies, reproductive counselors, and policy makers, Diverse Pathways to Parenthood: From Narratives to Practice is a vital new resource that will help guide practice into the future. As a contribution to the field of critical kinship studies, this book heralds new directions for the study of kinship, by revisiting as well as reimagining how we think about, research, and respond to a diversity of kinship forms.
Key Features
- Investigates the effects of social norms on family formation
- Explores how certain family forms are normalized and others seen as deviant or derivative
- Looks at adoption, surrogacy, and embryo/sperm donation for hetero/non-hetero couples
- Discusses the depiction of childless-by-choice people and couples as abnormal
- Studies foster care, adoption, and raising children in these contexts
- Examines the implication of pronatalism for adults who do not or cannot have children
Readership
Researchers in psychology, sociology, family studies, and other social sciences; mental health practitioners working with parents/expectant parents
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Reproducing our selves through stories
Section I: Imaginations
2. Planning for a possible future: Transgender people and fertility preservation
3. Dreams of motherhood: Women in heterosexual couples planning for a first child
4. Animal companions as kin: The significance of animals to women of diverse sexualities
Section II: Interruptions
5. Assisting reproduction: Heterosexual women’s experiences with infertility and fertility-related challenges
6. A profound grief: Heterosexual women’s experiences of pregnancy loss
7. Disenfranchised grief: Foster parent experiences of an unplanned placement termination
Section III: Conceptions
8. Donor conception: Creating new possibilities?
9. Baby desired, travel required: Negotiating international commercial surrogacy arrangements
10. Conception narratives: Journeys to family for adoptive and foster parents
Section IV: Reproductions
11. Wearing the pants?: Men’s accounts of becoming fathers
12. An act of resistance: Lesbian women becoming parents
13. Generations: Parent views on becoming grandparents
14. Conclusion: From stories to practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160237
About the Author
Damien Riggs
Dr. Riggs is currently the President of the Australian Critical Race and Whiteness Studies Association and the National Convenor of the Australian Psychological Society’s interest group on gay and lesbian issues, as well as the editor of its journal, Gay and Lesbian Issues and Psychology Review. His research interests include gender studies, mental health promotion in educational settings, child protection, and LGBTQ social science research, among others. He has published over 100 papers in a wide array of journals and is the author or co-author of 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Social Sciences, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia