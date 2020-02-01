Diverse Pathways to Parenthood

1. Introduction: Reproducing our selves through stories

Section I: Imaginations

2. Planning for a possible future: Transgender people and fertility preservation

3. Dreams of motherhood: Women in heterosexual couples planning for a first child

4. Animal companions as kin: The significance of animals to women of diverse sexualities

Section II: Interruptions

5. Assisting reproduction: Heterosexual women’s experiences with infertility and fertility-related challenges

6. A profound grief: Heterosexual women’s experiences of pregnancy loss

7. Disenfranchised grief: Foster parent experiences of an unplanned placement termination

Section III: Conceptions

8. Donor conception: Creating new possibilities?

9. Baby desired, travel required: Negotiating international commercial surrogacy arrangements

10. Conception narratives: Journeys to family for adoptive and foster parents

Section IV: Reproductions

11. Wearing the pants?: Men’s accounts of becoming fathers

12. An act of resistance: Lesbian women becoming parents

13. Generations: Parent views on becoming grandparents

14. Conclusion: From stories to practice