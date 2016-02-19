District Heating: Thermal Generation and Distribution details the various applications of thermal energy from different sources in providing a centralized generation and distribution of heat services. The title first introduces the general information about the utilization of alternative thermal energy sources, and then proceeds to discussing the creation of thermal energy for distribution. Next, the selection covers the pressurization of sealed systems and generation equipment and techniques. The text also talks about total energy, along with heat distribution. The book will be of great interest to scientists, engineers, and technicians involved in the research, development, and implementation of alternative thermal energy technology.