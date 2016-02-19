District Heating, Thermal Generation and Distribution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080227115, 9781483188416

District Heating, Thermal Generation and Distribution

1st Edition

A Practical guide to centralised generation and distribution of heat services

Editors: N. S. Billington E. Ower
Authors: C. MacKenzie-Kennedy
eBook ISBN: 9781483188416
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 210
Description

District Heating: Thermal Generation and Distribution details the various applications of thermal energy from different sources in providing a centralized generation and distribution of heat services. The title first introduces the general information about the utilization of alternative thermal energy sources, and then proceeds to discussing the creation of thermal energy for distribution. Next, the selection covers the pressurization of sealed systems and generation equipment and techniques. The text also talks about total energy, along with heat distribution. The book will be of great interest to scientists, engineers, and technicians involved in the research, development, and implementation of alternative thermal energy technology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Creation of Thermal Energy for Distribution

Chapter 3 Pressurization of Sealed Systems

Chapter 4 Generational Equipment and Techniques

Chapter 5 Total Energy

Chapter 6 Distribution of Heat

References

Subject Index


No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188416

About the Editor

N. S. Billington

E. Ower

About the Author

C. MacKenzie-Kennedy

