Distributed Renewable Energies for Off-Grid Communities - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128216057

Distributed Renewable Energies for Off-Grid Communities

2nd Edition

Empowering a Sustainable, Competitive, and Secure Twenty-First Century

Editors: Nasir El Bassam Daniele Pagani Thamer Mohamed Marcia Schlichting
Paperback ISBN: 9780128216057
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 384
Description

Distributed Renewable Energies for Off-Grid Communities: Empowering a Sustainable, Competitive, and Secure Twenty-First Century, Second Edition, is a fully revised reference on advances in achieving successful energy transition. Addressing the highly dynamic, complex and multidimensional process of a dominant socio-technical system transforming into another, this up-to-date reference addresses all stages of this complex process with data and figures to demonstrate how to tackle the process of changing a society's energy circumstance. This new edition provides an updated picture of renewables in communities and their use, covering energy concepts, strategies, prospects and combining all aspects to provide a roadmap to self-sustainable development.

Addressing the influence of society on the development of renewable industry, this book provides guidelines with case studies, along with trends and innovative practices regarding renewable energy and their applications with a goal of successfully establishing smooth energy transitions in self-sustainable communities.

Key Features

  • Includes case studies that provide solutions for future decentralized energy supply problems
  • Contains fully updated equations, data sections and figures for all energy technologies
  • Shares a blueprint for the development of self-sustainable Integrated Renewable Communities

Readership

Energy Engineering Professionals; Renewable Energy researchers; Transmission and Distribution Grid Operators and Planners; Electrical, Mechanical, Power, Control, Sustainability and Systems Engineers; Energy Economists; Government Regulators and Utility Business Leaders; Researchers and Financers in renewables

Table of Contents

1. Scope of the Book
2. Restructuring Future Energy Generation and Supply
3. Road Map of Distributed Renewable Energy Communities
4. Planning of Integrated Renewable Communities
5. Determination of Community Energy and Food Requirements
6. Energy Basics, Resources, Global Contribution and Applications
7. Solar Energy
8. Wind Energy
9. Biomass and Bioenergy
10. Hydropower
11. Marine Energy
12. Geothermal Energy
13. Energy Storage, Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles
14. Current Distributed Renewable Energy for Rural and Urban Communities
15. Ownership, Citizens Participation and Economic Trends

Appendix
1. Glossary
2. Abbreviations and Acronyms
3. Conversion Factors
4. Inventory of PV Systems for Sustainable Rural Development
5. Project “SOLARTECH SUD,” Solar Eco-Village Zarzis - Djerba Tunisia
6. Solar Park Vechelde (Kraftfeld Vechelde GmbH and Co. KG)
7. Solar Laundry, Eternal University, Baru Sahib, India
8. Manual and/or Solar Powered Water Treatment System

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128216057

About the Editors

Nasir El Bassam

Prof. Dr. N. El Bassam is the founder and director of the International Research Centre for Renewable Energy (IFEED), Germany, India and USA; Chairperson at World Council of Renewable Energy (WCRE) Scientific Advisory Board, Federal Association of Regenerative Mobility, and Vice President of the Climate Protection Agency North Germany; Chairman of the Working Group Sustainable Rural Energy Network (SREN), FAO, United Nations, Rome; ); Program Head of the Projects wind energy and Concentrating Solar Power for Power (CSP) Supply and Seawater Desalination Middle East and North Africa (DESERTEC). He coordinates the Centre activities, technology transfer of and the co-operation in national and international organizations (UN, EU, and Club of Rome), the integration and application of renewable energy resources available in various regions for electricity, water and food supply with aims of empowering the countryside. El Bassam is well-known as Poverty Researcher, in this context he initiated the strategy and project “Empowering Urban Cities and Rural Habitats in Africa” which considered as a Marshal Plan for sustainable economic development and combating Poverty, migration, and Depopulation of urban cities and Rural Communities worldwide. He contributes as an editor in the journals: International Journal “Sustainability Science, Springer Scientific Publishing Services; Jordan Journal of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and the American Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences (AJEAS). El Bassam published 12 books, authored numerous publications, and received several awards

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Director, International Research Centre for Renewable Energy (IFEED)

Daniele Pagani

Daniele Pagani is an Engineer with international mindset and good capacity of combining multidisciplinary projects at Nordic Folkecenter for Renewable Energy, Denmark and responsible for Sustainable Mobility, Founder Road2home.eu.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sustainable Mobility, Founder Road2home.eu.

Thamer Mohamed

Professor Dr. Thamer Ahmad Mohammad is attached to the College of Engineering, University of Baghdad since 1st of March 2017. He is specialized in Water Resources Engineering. He served as a professor, associate professor and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Putra Malaysia from January 1995 to February 2017. He has memberships in Groundwater Association California, European Desalination Society, International Association of Engineers, European Centre for River Restoration, Malaysian Society for Engineering and Technology, and Iraqi Engineers Union. Throughout his service, he authored and coauthored more than 150 published journal papers, 100 conference papers, one book, chapters in two books besides supervising and co-supervising many Ph.D. and M.Sc. students. He obtained many medals in the international exhibitions as recognition for his distinguishes research outputs and has two granted patent. As an engineer, he involved in the design of many projects in Malaysia and Iraq. Part of his international collaboration, he visited University of Auckland, New Zealand, Kazak National Technical University, Kazakhstan, University of Belfort Commit France, Jordan University, Amman, Jordan, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, International Research Centre for Renewable Energy, Germany and Nordic Folkecenter for Renewable Energy, Denmark. In the last decade, he showed an increasing interest to link water resources with the renewable energy in his research.

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Engineering, University of Baghdad

Marcia Schlichting

Ms. Schlichting is Editor for the International Research Centre for Renewable Energy and International Secretary. Ms. Schlichting has an Associate Degree in Applied Science, Water, and Wastewater Technology and has conducted laboratory research in the field of filtration and purification.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, International Research Centre for Renewable Energy and International Secretary

