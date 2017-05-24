Distributed Generation Systems
1st Edition
Design, Operation and Grid Integration
Description
Distributed Generation Systems: Design, Operation and Grid Integration closes the information gap between recent research on distributed generation and industrial plants, and provides solutions to their practical problems and limitations. It provides a clear picture of operation principles of distributed generation units, not only focusing on the power system perspective but targeting a specific need of the research community.
This book is a useful reference for practitioners, featuring worked examples and figures on principal types of distributed generation with an emphasis on real-world examples, simulations, and illustrations. The book uses practical exercises relating to the concepts of operating and integrating DG units to distribution networks, and helps engineers accurately design systems and reduce maintenance costs.
Key Features
- Provides examples and datasheets of principal systems and commercial data in MATLAB
- Presents guidance for accurate system designs and maintenance costs
- Identifies trouble shooting references for engineers
- Closes the information gap between recent research on distributed generation and industrial plants
Readership
Energy engineers, technicians in design and maintenance in industrial companies, Post-grad engineering students
Table of Contents
1. Distributed Energy Resources
2. The Basic Principles of Wind Farms
3. Solar Energy and Photovoltaic Technology
4. Microturbine Generation Power Systems
5. Fuel Cells
6. Design of Small Hydro Generation Systems
7. Energy Storage Systems
8. Market Design Issues of Distributed Generation
9. Distribution Generation Optimisation and Energy Management
10. Impact of DG Integration on the Reliability of Power Distribution Systems
11. Integration on Distributed Generation Systems with DC Distribution Networks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 588
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042632
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042083
About the Editor
Gevork B. Gharehpetian
Prof. G. B. Gharehpetian received his BS, MS and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering in 1987, 1989 and 1996 from Tabriz University, Tabriz, Iran and Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT), Tehran, Iran and Tehran University, Tehran, Iran, respectively, graduating all with First Class Honors. As a Ph.D. student, he has received scholarship from DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) from 1993 to 1996 and he was with High Voltage Institute of RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany.
He has been holding the Assistant Professor position at AUT from 1997 to 2003, the position of Associate Professor from 2004 to 2007 and has been Professor since 2007. The power engineering group of AUT has been selected as a Center of Excellence on Power Systems in Iran since 2001. He is a member of this center.
He was selected by the ministry of higher education as the distinguished professor of Iran and by IAEEE (Iranian Association of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) as the distinguished researcher of Iran and was awarded the National Prize in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Based on the ISI Web of Science database (2005-2015), he is among world’s top 1% elite scientists according to ESI (Essential Science Indicators) ranking system.
Prof. Gharehpetian is a senior and distinguished member of IEEE and IAEEE, respectively, and a member of the central board of IAEEE. Since 2004, he is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of IAEEE.
He is the author about 1000 journal and conference papers. His teaching and research interest include Smart Grid, Microgrids, FACTS and HVDC Systems, Monitoring of Power Transformers and its Transients.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran
S. Mohammad Mousavi Agah
Dr. S. Mohammad Mousavi Agah received his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees all with honors in electrical engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic), Tehran, Iran, in 2006, 2008, and 2011, respectively. He is currently a Senior Power Systems Researcher with the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, University College Dublin, Ireland.
Dr. Mousaviagah is a Chartered Engineer (CEng, MIEI) and a senior member of IEEE who holds 10+ years of experience in various aspects of design and consultation and construction of power systems for wind/solar farms, industrial plants and utility substations up to a voltage level of 400 kV. He is the author of 20+ journal and conference papers. His teaching and research interests include power system operation, protection and control at high penetration levels of renewable energy systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland