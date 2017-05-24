Distributed Generation Systems

Prof. G. B. Gharehpetian received his BS, MS and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering in 1987, 1989 and 1996 from Tabriz University, Tabriz, Iran and Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT), Tehran, Iran and Tehran University, Tehran, Iran, respectively, graduating all with First Class Honors. As a Ph.D. student, he has received scholarship from DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) from 1993 to 1996 and he was with High Voltage Institute of RWTH Aachen, Aachen, Germany.

He has been holding the Assistant Professor position at AUT from 1997 to 2003, the position of Associate Professor from 2004 to 2007 and has been Professor since 2007. The power engineering group of AUT has been selected as a Center of Excellence on Power Systems in Iran since 2001. He is a member of this center.

He was selected by the ministry of higher education as the distinguished professor of Iran and by IAEEE (Iranian Association of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) as the distinguished researcher of Iran and was awarded the National Prize in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Based on the ISI Web of Science database (2005-2015), he is among world’s top 1% elite scientists according to ESI (Essential Science Indicators) ranking system.

Prof. Gharehpetian is a senior and distinguished member of IEEE and IAEEE, respectively, and a member of the central board of IAEEE. Since 2004, he is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of IAEEE.

He is the author about 1000 journal and conference papers. His teaching and research interest include Smart Grid, Microgrids, FACTS and HVDC Systems, Monitoring of Power Transformers and its Transients.