Distributed Energy Resources in Microgrids
1st Edition
Integration, Challenges and Optimization
Description
Distributed Energy Resources in Microgrids: Integration, Challenges and Optimization unifies classically unconnected aspects of microgrids by considering them alongside economic analysis and stability testing. In addition, the book presents well-founded mathematical analyses on how to technically and economically optimize microgrids via distributed energy resource integration. Researchers and engineers in the power and energy sector will find this information useful for combined scientific and economical approaches to microgrid integration.
Specific sections cover microgrid performance, including key technical elements, such as control design, stability analysis, power quality, reliability and resiliency in microgrid operation.
Key Features
- Addresses the challenges related to the integration of renewable energy resources
- Includes examples of control algorithms adopted during integration
- Presents detailed methods of optimization to enhance successful integration
Readership
Researchers, engineers in power, energy, electrical engineering and electrical instrumentation, power service engineers, and post grads in electrical, power and energy engineering
Table of Contents
1. Microgrids Architectures
Vijay Kumar Sood and Haytham Abdelgawad
2. Distributed Energy Resources and Control
E.S. N. Raju P and Trapti Jain
3. Use of agents for isolated microgrids with frequency regulation
Juan M. Ramirez and Alejandra Pérez-Pacheco
4. Su-Do-Ku and Symmetric Matrix puzzles based on optimal connections of PV modules in the partially shaded total cross-tied array configuration for efficient performance
DEEPAK KUMAR and Rupendra Pachauri
5. Dynamics of power ﬂow in stand-alone microgridusing 4-leg inverters for nonlinear andunbalanced loads
Dhanashree Vishwesh Vyawahare and Mukul Chandorkar
6. Lithium-ion batteries as distributed energy storage systems for microgrids
Alberto Berrueta, Alfredo Ursúa, Pablo Sanchis and Idoia San Martín
7. Impact of dynamic performance of batteries in microgrids
Arturo Conde Enriquez and G. Perez
8. Photovoltaic Array Reconfiguration to Extract Maximum Power Under Partial Shaded Conditions
S. Saravanan, Senthil Kumar, Ramji Tiwari, T. Chinnadurai, N. Prabaharan, B. Chitti Babu and A. Prakash
9. Communications and Internet of Things for Microgrids, Smart Buildings, and Homes
Gianluca Fadda, Mauro Fadda, Emilio Ghiani and Virginia Pilloni
10. Communications, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things for Microgrids
Ajit Anbiah Renjit
11. Transmission System Friendly Micro-grids: An option to provide Ancillary Services
Thomas Krechel, Francisco Sanchez, Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt, Harold R. Chamorro Jr. and Jose Luis Rueda
12. Energy management of various microgrid test systems using swarm evolutionary algorithms
Bishwajit Dey, Biplab Bhattacharyya and Kumar Shivam
13. Development of Synchronverter for green energy integration
Kumaravel S, Vinu Thomas, Tumati Vijay Kumar and Kumar Ashok S.
14. Power Converter Solutions and Controls for Green Energy
Vijay Kumar Sood and Haytham Abdelgawad
15. Safety and Reliability Evaluation for Electric Vehicles in Modern Power System Networks
Abdollah Ahmadi, Dr. Kalpana Chauhan, Foad H. Gandoman, Noshin Omar, Joeri Van Mierlo and Shady H. E. Abdel Aleem
16. Short-term Load Forecasting in a Smart Grid using Multiple Linear Regression"
Bhuvananeswari Ramachandran, Achraf Cohen, Hannah Nano and Savanna Newa
17. Unintentional Islanding Detection
M.Venkata Kirthiga and Suman M
18. An analysis of current and voltage-current based characteristics impact on relay coordination for Inverter-faced distributed generation connected network
Krutika R. Solanki, Vipul N. Rajput, Kartik Shashikant Pandya and Dr. Rajeev Kumar Chauhan
19. On Topology for a Smart DC micro-grid for a Cluster of Zero Net Energy Buildings
Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt, Francisco Sanchez, B S. Rajpurohit, S N. Singh and Dr. Rajeev Kumar Chauhan
20. Energy management solutions for microgrids
Mostafa H. Mostafa, Shady H. E. Abdel Aleem, Samia Gharib and Almoataz Youssef Abdelaziz
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177747
About the Editor
Rajeev Kumar Chauhan
Dr. Rajeev Kumar Chauhan (M’10-SM’15) graduated in Electrical Engineering from The Institutions of Engineers (India). He received his M. Tech degree in Control and Instrumentation Engineering from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, India and Ph.D. from School of Computing and Electrical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, India. He is working as an Assistant Professor (Senior Grade) at the Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology Greater Noida, India and as research scientist at the University of Manchester United Kingdom. Dr. Chauhan received POSOCO Power system Award (PPSA-2017) and Best Ph.D. Thesis Award to recognize and reward innovative technical research excellence in power system. He has also received 2nd prize (Category Energy) in IEEE IAS CMD Humanitarian project contest 2017 for his project DC Micro-grid for Residential Buildings. He also received Bhaskara Advanced Solar Energy (BASE-2014) Award, for his research proposal in the area of DC microgrid from Department of Science and Technology, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, Government of India. He is a former Visiting Scientist (July 2014-October 2014) in the Center for Electromechanics at the University of Texas at Austin, US. He was with Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Roorkee Institute of Technology Roorkee as Assistant Professor (2011-12). He has also worked as Senior Lecturer with the Department of Electrical Engineering, Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology Greater Noida (2010-11) and as a Lecturer with Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Krishna Engineering College Ghaziabad (2009-10). His research interests include DC micro-grid and grid integration of renewable energy sources, SCADA System, Industrial Automation and Control. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He is a member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG) Hong Kong, ICASIT Singapore, The Institution of Engineers (India), Institute of Doctors Engineers and Scientists (IDES). Dr. Chauhan is a Reviewer for the IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy, the IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, IEEE Systems Journal, IEEE Power and Energy Technology Systems Journal, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Elsevier, Journal of The Institution of Engineers (India)-A Series and Member of the Reviewer board of Engineering Letters, International Association of Engineers (IAENG), Hong Kong. Also, he is a reviewer of IEEE International Conference on Machine Learning and Cybernetics (ICMLC-2011), IEEE 9th International Colloquium on Signal Processing and its Application (CSPA-2013), Power and Energy Society General Meeting (PESGM -2013-14-15-16-17). Member of Scientific Committee, International Engineering and Natural Science Conference (IENSC2018), held on November 14-17, 2018 in Diyarbakir, Turkey. TPC Member, The International Conference on Energy Engineering and Environmental Protection (EEEP2017) held on December 15th-17th, 2017 in Guangzhou, China. TPC Member, The 3rd International Conference on Advances in Energy Resources and Environment Engineering (ICAESEE 2017) held on December 8-10, 2017 in Harbin, China. He is an editor of various reputed journals. He is having around 17 journal publications, 8 book chapters and 17 conference publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Kalpana Chauhan
Dr. Kalpana Chauhan (M’13-SM’17) graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the College of Engineering Roorkee, India. She received her M. Tech degree in Control and Instrumentation Engineering from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, India and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. Presently, She is working as Assistant Professor (Senior Grade) at the Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology Greater Noida. Dr. Chauhan worked as Dean (Research) at the SIRDA Group of Institutions Sundernagar, India (2013-2017). She has also worked as Visiting Scientist in the Center for Electromechnics at the University of Texas at Austin, US. Dr. Kalpana Chauhan received IEI Young Engineer Award (2018-19) in electrical, Best Paper award in 8th IEEE Colloquium on Signal Processing and Its Applications (CSPA 2012), held in Melaka Malaysia during March 23-25, 2012 and International Conference on Methods and Models in Science and Technology (ICM2ST-11), held in Jaipur in November 19-20, 2011. She has been author of 18 publications in international journals, 14 publications in conference proceedings, author of 06 book chapters, and presenter of more workshops and seminars. Her special field of interest included DC Micro-grid, Building Automation System, Industrial Automation and Control, Medical Image Processing. She is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG) Hong Kong, International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology (ICASIT) Singapore, Institute of Doctors Engineers and Scientists (IDES), Associate member of The Institution of Engineers (India). She is an Editor of International Journal of Advanced Computer Science and Information Technology, Switzerland and Editorial Board Member, International Journal of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Medicine. She is also a member of review board of various journals of the reputed society such as Elsevier, Springer and IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India