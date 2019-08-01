Distributed Energy Resources in Microgrids

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Chauhan (M’10-SM’15) graduated in Electrical Engineering from The Institutions of Engineers (India). He received his M. Tech degree in Control and Instrumentation Engineering from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, India and Ph.D. from School of Computing and Electrical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, India. He is working as an Assistant Professor (Senior Grade) at the Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology Greater Noida, India and as research scientist at the University of Manchester United Kingdom. Dr. Chauhan received POSOCO Power system Award (PPSA-2017) and Best Ph.D. Thesis Award to recognize and reward innovative technical research excellence in power system. He has also received 2nd prize (Category Energy) in IEEE IAS CMD Humanitarian project contest 2017 for his project DC Micro-grid for Residential Buildings. He also received Bhaskara Advanced Solar Energy (BASE-2014) Award, for his research proposal in the area of DC microgrid from Department of Science and Technology, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, Government of India. He is a former Visiting Scientist (July 2014-October 2014) in the Center for Electromechanics at the University of Texas at Austin, US. He was with Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Roorkee Institute of Technology Roorkee as Assistant Professor (2011-12). He has also worked as Senior Lecturer with the Department of Electrical Engineering, Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology Greater Noida (2010-11) and as a Lecturer with Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Krishna Engineering College Ghaziabad (2009-10). His research interests include DC micro-grid and grid integration of renewable energy sources, SCADA System, Industrial Automation and Control. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). He is a member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG) Hong Kong, ICASIT Singapore, The Institution of Engineers (India), Institute of Doctors Engineers and Scientists (IDES). Dr. Chauhan is a Reviewer for the IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy, the IEEE Transactions on Industrial Electronics, IEEE Systems Journal, IEEE Power and Energy Technology Systems Journal, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Elsevier, Journal of The Institution of Engineers (India)-A Series and Member of the Reviewer board of Engineering Letters, International Association of Engineers (IAENG), Hong Kong. Also, he is a reviewer of IEEE International Conference on Machine Learning and Cybernetics (ICMLC-2011), IEEE 9th International Colloquium on Signal Processing and its Application (CSPA-2013), Power and Energy Society General Meeting (PESGM -2013-14-15-16-17). Member of Scientific Committee, International Engineering and Natural Science Conference (IENSC2018), held on November 14-17, 2018 in Diyarbakir, Turkey. TPC Member, The International Conference on Energy Engineering and Environmental Protection (EEEP2017) held on December 15th-17th, 2017 in Guangzhou, China. TPC Member, The 3rd International Conference on Advances in Energy Resources and Environment Engineering (ICAESEE 2017) held on December 8-10, 2017 in Harbin, China. He is an editor of various reputed journals. He is having around 17 journal publications, 8 book chapters and 17 conference publications.