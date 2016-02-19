Distributed Databases in Real-Time Control, Volume 6
1st Edition
Keynote Addresses. Real-time issues in distributed databases for real-time control, M G Rodd. Invited Papers. Digital design with a distributed environment in mind, J K M Moody. Process control: how to process distributed data in less than a second? S Sedillot. Theoretical Issues. Specification and implementation of concurrency in a simple database system, B Gliss & J Gorski. On priority-based synchronization protocols for distributed real-time database systems, Sang H Son. Modelling and verification of real-time software using interpreted petri nets, P Arendt & B Kluhe. Incidence of parameters in the performance of a distributed database, P Blesa & R Zambardino. Using conversations to implement resilient objects in distributed systems, J A Cerrada et al. A design model of distributed database in real-time control, Fang Bin & Peng Tian Qiang. Integrating logic and object paradigm in HDDBMS, Zhang Xia et al. Application Studies. Intertask-communication inside a real-time database, W Stegbauer. CRDB - a real-time database for distributed system with high reliability, L Tapolcai & Z Sopronfalvi. A distributed database for real-time control/monitoring of power plants, J B Lewoc et al. A real-time distributed database system in cold tandem mill, Jiahua Wang et al. Author index. Keyword index.
The problems surrounding the subject of distributed databases in real-time control were addressed at the workshop. The difficulties included finding new, high-level conceptual models as conventional solutions are rendered useless in distributed databases. The other problems covered include the difficulties faced due to huge transaction fluxes and time constraints. The papers cover these theoretical issues plus an applications section which provides case studies of efficient applied systems which will be important for the development of this essential field.
System and information processing engineers and computer scientists
M.G. Rodd Editor
University of Wales, Swansea, UK
E. Knuth Editor
Computer and Automation Institute, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary