Distributed Control Methods and Cyber Security Issues in Microgrids
1st Edition
Description
With the integration of more distributed or aggregated renewables, and the wide utilization of power electronic devices, the smart microgrid is facing some new stability and security challenges. Meanwhile, advanced two-way communication network technology and intelligent computer processing technology are closely embedded into the smart microgrid control and operation systems. Distributed Control and Its Cyber Security Issues in Microgrids presents a thorough treatment of distributed control methods and cyber security issues for power system researchers and engineers. This book gives readers a comprehensive insight into the big picture of distributed methods and cyber securities in future microgrids. With the help of mathematical tools this reference gives a deep understanding of the microgrids and new research directions, addressing the emerging concepts, methodologies and applications of the monitoring, control and protection in the smart microgrid with large scale renewables.
Key Features
- Includes global case studies to demonstrate distributed control success stories
- Offers detailed illustrations and flowcharts to address challenges and technical solutions for those working in power systems in utilities and industry
- Showcases new challenges faced in the stability and security of smart microgrid
Readership
Engineers in power systems, R&D staff in power systems in utilities and industry
Table of Contents
Part 1: Architectures and control structures
1. Introduction to architectures and control structures of microgrids
2. Future architectures and control structures at different control levels - primary, secondary, and tertiary levels
Part 2: Distributed secondary control solutions
3. Primary control approach of microgrids
4. Distributed frequency control approaches and distributed voltage control approaches
5. Challenges and future trends
Part 3: Distributed tertiary control solutions
6. Distributed economic dispatch approaches for microgrids Cost of generators, traditional generators and renewable generators
7. Cost of storage devices and welfare of users
Part 4: Cyber security issues in distributed control of microgrids
8. Cyber security issues in distributed microgirds
9. Microgrid cyber security reference architectures, state of art, cyber security forms, DoS and false data injection Cyber security issues in distributed control of microgrids
Part 5: Cyber Attacks analysis and distributed countermeasures
10. Cyber attack analysis and their distributed countermeasures
11. Distributed countermeasures to alleviate the impact of false data injection Distributed defense methods for economic dispatch
Details
About the Editor
Wenchao Meng
Dr. Wenchao Meng is a Professor in the College of Control Science and Engineering at Zhejiang University, China. His research interests include intelligent control, renewable energy and smart grids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Control Science and Engineering, Zhejiang University, China
Xiaoyu Wang
Dr. Xiaoyu Wang is an Associate Professor in the Department of Electronics at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. Dr. Wang’s research interests include power electronics, power system operation and planning, and smart grid applications. He is a recipient of the Ontario Early Researcher Award in 2017 and the Faculty Research Award of Carleton University in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Electronics, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada
Shichao Liu
Dr. Shichao Liu is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics at Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. His research interests include modeling, stability analysis, intrusion detection and resilient control of Cyber-Physical Energy Systems and the applications in microgrids and smart grids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada