Distributed Control Methods and Cyber Security Issues in Microgrids

Part 1: Architectures and control structures

1. Introduction to architectures and control structures of microgrids

2. Future architectures and control structures at different control levels - primary, secondary, and tertiary levels

Part 2: Distributed secondary control solutions

3. Primary control approach of microgrids

4. Distributed frequency control approaches and distributed voltage control approaches

5. Challenges and future trends

Part 3: Distributed tertiary control solutions

6. Distributed economic dispatch approaches for microgrids Cost of generators, traditional generators and renewable generators

7. Cost of storage devices and welfare of users

Part 4: Cyber security issues in distributed control of microgrids

8. Cyber security issues in distributed microgirds

9. Microgrid cyber security reference architectures, state of art, cyber security forms, DoS and false data injection Cyber security issues in distributed control of microgrids

Part 5: Cyber Attacks analysis and distributed countermeasures

10. Cyber attack analysis and their distributed countermeasures

11. Distributed countermeasures to alleviate the impact of false data injection Distributed defense methods for economic dispatch

