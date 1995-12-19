Distributed Computer Control Systems 1995 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080425931, 9781483296845

Distributed Computer Control Systems 1995

1st Edition

Editors: A.E.K. Sahraoui J.A. de la Puente
eBook ISBN: 9781483296845
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 19th December 1995
Page Count: 186
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers:

Architecture for DCCS. On the modelling of distributed real-time control applications (M. Torngren). Temporal Properties in DCCS. On the duality between event-driven and time-driven models (F. Tisato, F. de Paoli). Methodologies for DCCS Design I. Dynamic task mapping for real-time controller of distributed cooperative robot systems (T. Lueth et al.). Scheduling Methods for DCCS. Alpha message scheduling for optimizing communication latency in distributed systems (L. Cherkasova, T. Rokicki). Methodologies for DCCS II. Transputer control system with a GAs motion planner for the PUMA560 industrial robotic manipulator (Q. Wang, A.M.S. Zalzala). Temporal Properties in DCCS II. Self configuration protocol for a hard real-time network (L. Ruiz et al.). Dependability Issues in DCCS. Guaranteeing synchronous message sets in FDDI networks (S. Zhang, A. Burns). System Analysis. Deadlock prevention in a distributed real-time system (O.H. Roux, P. Martineau). Real-Time Communication. Integration of wireless mobile nodes in MAP/MMS (P. Morel, J.-D. Decotignie). Applications. Control design for autolab using the reactive paradigm (S. Bajaj et al.). Author Index.

Description

The series of IFAC Workshops on distributed computer control systems (DCCS) provide the opportunity for leading researchers and practitioners in the field to discuss and evaluate recent advances and current issues in theory, applications and technology of DCCS. DCCS'95, the 13th IFAC workshop in the series was held in Toulouse-Blagnac, France. The topics covered at this meeting included: the role of real-time in DCCS specifications; scheduling methods for DCCS; real-time distributed operating systems and databases and industrial applications and experience with DCSS.

Readership

For researchers and practitioners working on the development of distributed computer control systems.

About the Editors

A.E.K. Sahraoui Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

LAAS du CNRS, Toulouse Cedex, France

J.A. de la Puente Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ETSI Telecomunicación, Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, Spain

