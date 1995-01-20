Distributed Computer Control Systems 1994
1st Edition
Description
One of the most important issues in the development of distributed computer control systems is the ability to build software and hardware which is both reliable and time deterministic; this is an area where control engineering and computer science naturally meet.
This publication brings together the latest key papers on research and development in this field, allowing cross-fertilization between the two engineering disciplines involved and allowing both academics and industrial practitioners to find new insights and learn from each other's views.
For academics and industrial practitioners in distributed computer control; microprogramming; software development and computer communication networks.
