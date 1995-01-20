Distributed Computer Control Systems 1994 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080422374, 9781483297620

Distributed Computer Control Systems 1994

1st Edition

Editors: J.A. De La Puente M.G. Rodd
eBook ISBN: 9781483297620
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th January 1995
Page Count: 183
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Real-Time Communication Architectures. Integration of temporal mechanisms in communication protocols for time-critical distributed systems (Z. Mammeri, P. Lorenz). Communication architectures for distributed computer control systems (W. Dieterle et al.). Temporal Properties of Communication Systems. A high-precision time processor for distributed real-time systems (M. Wannemacher, W.A. Halang). Calculating controller area network (CAN) message response times (K. Tindell et al.). Architectures for DCCS. An architecture for real-time distributed AI-based control systems (J.D. Holt, M.G. Rodd). Distributed control architecture for mobile robot operation in uncertain environments (A. Mandow et al.). Open and Heterogeneous DCCS. Open systems in distributed industrial control - a critical review (T. Rahkonen). Distributed control of assembly cells based on virtual manufacturing device model (G. Nagy, G. Haidegger). Specification and Design Methods for DCCS. A target code model for incremental prototyping (N. Zakhama, J.A. De La Puente). An object-oriented design method for distributed process control systems (G. Hassapis et al.). System Issues. Distributed control using a serial communication link (E. Dummermuth). Real time distributed control applied to process supervision by SFC algorithms (R. Ferreiro Garcia). Performance Issues. System monitoring for a real time local area network (J.C. Campelo et al.). Analysis on the user's response time for mini-map systems (H.S. Park et al.). Applications. Structuring in the design of real time DCCS application to an industrial transfer system (J.J. Schwarz et al.). Implementation of a new quality flatness sensor in the distributed computer control system of rolling mills (D.F. Garcia et al.). Author Index.

Description

One of the most important issues in the development of distributed computer control systems is the ability to build software and hardware which is both reliable and time deterministic; this is an area where control engineering and computer science naturally meet.

This publication brings together the latest key papers on research and development in this field, allowing cross-fertilization between the two engineering disciplines involved and allowing both academics and industrial practitioners to find new insights and learn from each other's views.

Readership

For academics and industrial practitioners in distributed computer control; microprogramming; software development and computer communication networks.

Details

No. of pages:
183
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297620

About the Editors

J.A. De La Puente Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ETSI Telecommunicación, Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, Spain

M.G. Rodd Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales, Swansea, UK

