Distributed Computer Control Systems 1989
1st Edition
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Speech. A distributed type computer-aided software requirements engineering environment, Y Matsumoto & T Ajisaka. Invited Papers. A real-time OSI based network: is it possible? I Izikowitz et al. Review and outlook on DCCS, T Lalive d'Epinay. Technical Papers. How can we afford a new DCCS? L P Krings. Principles and models for integrating distributed systems from existing components, V Tschammer & D Strick. The designing implementation of distributed computer energy-managing system, Zhao Xiao-Shan et al. A knowledge based tool for DCCS design validation, S Mitra et al. Task allocation and optimal design for a distributed system, P Purkayastha & S Singh. A shared file system in the G8050 multi-computer system, R Mori et al. Autonomous decentralized steel production process control system, Y Suzuki et al. Integrated distributed computer control system of a great ammonia plant, G Nikiforov et al. An expert system for mill pacing in bar mill, T Sato et al. Distributed power system simulation on a hypercube computer, Y Akimoto et al. Distributed computation and control using a conic like toolkit and a multitransputer network, C P Bottura & J T Costa Filho. Application of neural networks to power system state evaluation, K Nishimura et al. Analysis for the service time of user request on the mini-MAP network, Wook Hyun Kwon et al. A new multi-server concept for the MMS environment, Y Dakroury & J P Elloy. Which transport protocol for MMS based cyclic data acquisition? P Pleinevaux. New distributed control system based on mini-MAP, A Ohba & K Iizuka. Author index. Keyword index.
The focus of the workshop was on recent advances in the theory, applications and techniques for distributed computer control systems. Topics included: tools and methods for inner layers of DCCS; application papers presenting operational DCCS; the infiltration of true real-time or "time critical" concepts and the emergence of artificial intelligence methods in DCCS applications, leading to novel computer architectures being integrated in computer networks. The book will be of interest not only to those involved in DCCS but also software engineers and distributed computing scientists.
For DCCS and distributed computing scientists and software engineers.
No. of pages: 145
- 145
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 8th August 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298528
L. Motus Editor
Institute of Cybernetics, Computer Division, Tallinn, USSR
S. Narita Editor
Waseda University, Electrical Engineering Department, Tokyo, Japan