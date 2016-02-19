Distributed Computer Control Systems 1988, Volume 84
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Eighth IFAC Workshop, Vitznau, Switzerland, 13-15 September 1988
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Keynote Address. Real time distributed control systems - a realistic perspective, M G Rodd et al. The Development of the Fieldbus. Fieldbuses in manufacturing automation: A study of the application layer requirements, J D Decotignie & P Pleinevaux. Fieldbus application layer: functionality and models, J R Pimentel. Architectural Issues. VERS: A tool for DCCS, J Cser et al. ALPHORN - a toolbox for fault-tolerant, distributed process control systems, H R Aschmann & H Kirrmann. Fault Tolerance and Error Recovery. Diverse and selective fault-tolerance in a distributed environment, O Loques et al. On designing a real time system exempt of any timing failure, M Chetto et al. AI Techniques in DCCS. A knowledge-based system embedded in distributed real time control, J Cser et al. StormCast - a distributed artificial intelligence application for severe storm forecasting, G Hartvigsen & D Johansen. DCCS in CIM and Process Control. CIM and control functions, how they are served by network protocols, D J Damsker. Network management and control in a distributed CIM environment, U W Brandenburg & J Hall. Panel discussion. Author index.
Description
Continuing the forward thinking of previously held distributed computer control systems meetings, this volume discusses both the positive and negative views on trends in OSI-based communications; the development of the fieldbus; the importance of the incorporation into basic real time operating systems to be used for distributed systems of concepts such as time-stamping and access to global time-bases; and the influence of artificial-intelligence-based technologies on the distributed computer control world.
Readership
For computer scientists, industrial engineers and those involved in computer systems technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 28th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298160
About the Editors
Th. d'Epinay Lalive Editor
ABB Asea Brown, Boveri AG, Mannheim, FRG
M.G. Rodd Editor
University of Wales, Swansea, UK