Distributed Computer Control Systems 1988 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080369389, 9781483298160

Distributed Computer Control Systems 1988, Volume 84

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Eighth IFAC Workshop, Vitznau, Switzerland, 13-15 September 1988

Editors: Th. d'Epinay Lalive M.G. Rodd
eBook ISBN: 9781483298160
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 28th April 1989
Page Count: 142
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Keynote Address. Real time distributed control systems - a realistic perspective, M G Rodd et al. The Development of the Fieldbus. Fieldbuses in manufacturing automation: A study of the application layer requirements, J D Decotignie & P Pleinevaux. Fieldbus application layer: functionality and models, J R Pimentel. Architectural Issues. VERS: A tool for DCCS, J Cser et al. ALPHORN - a toolbox for fault-tolerant, distributed process control systems, H R Aschmann & H Kirrmann. Fault Tolerance and Error Recovery. Diverse and selective fault-tolerance in a distributed environment, O Loques et al. On designing a real time system exempt of any timing failure, M Chetto et al. AI Techniques in DCCS. A knowledge-based system embedded in distributed real time control, J Cser et al. StormCast - a distributed artificial intelligence application for severe storm forecasting, G Hartvigsen & D Johansen. DCCS in CIM and Process Control. CIM and control functions, how they are served by network protocols, D J Damsker. Network management and control in a distributed CIM environment, U W Brandenburg & J Hall. Panel discussion. Author index.

Description

Continuing the forward thinking of previously held distributed computer control systems meetings, this volume discusses both the positive and negative views on trends in OSI-based communications; the development of the fieldbus; the importance of the incorporation into basic real time operating systems to be used for distributed systems of concepts such as time-stamping and access to global time-bases; and the influence of artificial-intelligence-based technologies on the distributed computer control world.

Readership

For computer scientists, industrial engineers and those involved in computer systems technology.

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298160

About the Editors

Th. d'Epinay Lalive Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ABB Asea Brown, Boveri AG, Mannheim, FRG

M.G. Rodd Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales, Swansea, UK

