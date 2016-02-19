Distributed Computer Control Systems 1985 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080316642, 9781483298597

Distributed Computer Control Systems 1985

1st Edition

Editors: G. J. Suski
eBook ISBN: 9781483298597
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 24th July 1986
Page Count: 239
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
58.36
58.36
54.95
43.96
43.96
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Real-time distributed computer control in flexible manufacturing systems, S Meyer et al. Semantics and implementation problems of interprocess communication in a DCCS specification, L Motus. Broadcast protocols in distributed computer control systems, R Gueth et al. Design considerations of distributed control architecture for a thermal power plant, P Purkayastha & J Pal. The conic toolkit for building distributed systems, M Sloman et al. Network management in distributed control systems, V Tschammer & H Klessmann. Interprocessor communication system architecture in a distributed control system environment, G Bhattacharyya et al. Uni-level homogenous distributed computer control system and optimal system design, C Imamichi & A Inamoto. An approach to DCCS design based on the use of augmented petri nets, B Kruger et al. An integrated computer control system - architecture design, engineering methodology and practical experience, L Golemanov & G Nikiforov. MODIAC - A modular integrated microprocessor system for industrial automation and process control, M Di Manzo et al.

Description

Focuses on recent advances in the theory, applications and techniques for distributed computer control systems. Topics covered include: DCCS applications and case studies, DCCS communications, architectural considerations in DCCS, DCCS tools for design and development, DCCS communication management, function and resource allocation in DCCS, design methodologies for DCCS, DCCS applications and systems. Contains 22 papers.

Readership

Of interest to computer scientists, operations researchers, systems analysts and control engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
239
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298597

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. J. Suski Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.