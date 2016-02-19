Distributed Computer Control Systems 1985
1st Edition
(partial) Real-time distributed computer control in flexible manufacturing systems, S Meyer et al. Semantics and implementation problems of interprocess communication in a DCCS specification, L Motus. Broadcast protocols in distributed computer control systems, R Gueth et al. Design considerations of distributed control architecture for a thermal power plant, P Purkayastha & J Pal. The conic toolkit for building distributed systems, M Sloman et al. Network management in distributed control systems, V Tschammer & H Klessmann. Interprocessor communication system architecture in a distributed control system environment, G Bhattacharyya et al. Uni-level homogenous distributed computer control system and optimal system design, C Imamichi & A Inamoto. An approach to DCCS design based on the use of augmented petri nets, B Kruger et al. An integrated computer control system - architecture design, engineering methodology and practical experience, L Golemanov & G Nikiforov. MODIAC - A modular integrated microprocessor system for industrial automation and process control, M Di Manzo et al.
Focuses on recent advances in the theory, applications and techniques for distributed computer control systems. Topics covered include: DCCS applications and case studies, DCCS communications, architectural considerations in DCCS, DCCS tools for design and development, DCCS communication management, function and resource allocation in DCCS, design methodologies for DCCS, DCCS applications and systems. Contains 22 papers.
Of interest to computer scientists, operations researchers, systems analysts and control engineers.
