Distributed Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Volume I
Description
Distributed Artificial Intelligence presents a collection of papers describing the state of research in distributed artificial intelligence (DAI). DAI is concerned with the cooperative solution of problems by a decentralized group of agents. The agents may range from simple processing elements to complex entities exhibiting rational behavior.
The book is organized into three parts. Part I addresses ways to develop control abstractions that efficiently guide problem-solving; communication abstractions that yield cooperation; and description abstractions that result in effective organizational structure. Part II describes architectures for developing and testing DAI systems. Part III discusses applications of DAI in manufacturing, office automation, and man-machine interactions.
This book is intended for researchers, system developers, and students in artificial intelligence and related disciplines. It can also be used as a reference for students and researchers in other disciplines, such as psychology, philosophy, robotics, and distributed computing, who wish to understand the issues of DAI.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part I: Theoretical Issues
Chapter 1 Decision Procedures
Chapter 2 Cooperation Through Communication in a Distributed Problem Solving Network
Chapter 3 Instantiating Descriptions of Organizational Structures
Part II: Architectures and Languages
Chapter 4 The Architecture of the Agora Environment
Chapter 5 MACE: A Flexible Testbed for Distributed AI Research
Chapter 6 AF: A Framework for Real-Time Distributed Cooperative Problem Solving
Chapter 7 A Connectionist Encoding of Semantic Networks
Chapter 8 Semi-Applicative Programming: Examples of Context Free Recognizers
Part III: Applications and Examples
Chapter 9 DAI for Document Retrieval: The MINDS Project
Chapter 10 Manufacturing Experience with the Contract Net
Chapter 11 Participant Systems
Chapter 12 Distributed Artificial Intelligence: An Annotated Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137591