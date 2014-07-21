Distillation
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Principles
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Distillation Collection
- Preface to Distillation: Fundamentals and Principles
- List of Contributors
- List of Symbols and Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. History of Distillation
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. From neolithic times to alexandria (3500 BC–AD 700)
- 1.3. The alembic, the arabs, and albertus magnus (AD 700–1450)
- 1.4. Printed books and the rise of science (1450–1650)
- 1.5. From laboratory to industry (1650–1800)
- 1.6. Scientific impact and industrialization (1800–1900)
- 1.7. Engineering science (1900–1950)
- 1.8. Improvements and integration (1950–1990)
- 1.9. What will be the next innovation cycle (1990–2020 and beyond)?
- 1.10. Summary
- Chapter 2. Vapor–Liquid Equilibrium and Physical Properties for Distillation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Thermodynamic fundamentals
- 2.3. Calculation of VLE using gE models
- 2.4. Calculation of VLE using equations of state
- 2.5. Liquid–liquid equilibria
- 2.6. Electrolyte systems
- 2.7. Conditions for the occurrence of azeotropic behavior
- 2.8. Predictive models
- 2.9. Calculation of other important thermophysical properties
- 2.10. Application of thermodynamic models and factual databanks for the development and simulation of separation processes
- 2.11. Summary
- Chapter 3. Mass Transfer in Distillation
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Fluxes and conservation equations
- 3.3. Constitutive relations
- 3.4. Diffusion coefficients
- 3.5. Mass transfer coefficients
- 3.6. Estimation of mass transfer coefficients in binary systems
- 3.7. Models for mass transfer in multicomponent mixtures
- 3.8. Mass transfer in tray columns
- 3.9. Mass transfer in packed columns
- 3.10. Further reading
- Chapter 4. Principles of Binary Distillation
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Vapor–liquid equilibrium
- 4.3. Differential distillation
- 4.4. Flash distillation
- 4.5. Continuous distillation with rectification
- 4.6. Concluding remarks
- Chapter 5. Design and Operation of Batch Distillation
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Batch column operation
- 5.3. Design of batch distillation
- 5.4. Batch distillation configurations
- 5.5. Control of batch distillation
- 5.6. Complex batch distillation
- 5.7. Modeling of batch distillation
- 5.8. Optimization of batch distillation
- 5.9. The future of batch distillation
- Chapter 6. Energy Considerations in Distillation
- 6.1. Introduction to energy efficiency
- 6.2. Energy-efficient distillation
- 6.3. Energy-efficient distillation: operation and control
- 6.4. Heat integration of distillation
- 6.5. Energy-efficient distillation: advanced and complex column configurations
- 6.6. Energy-efficient distillation: evaluation of energy requirements
- 6.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Conceptual Design of Zeotropic Distillation Processes
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Synthesizing all possible distillation configurations
- 7.3. Thermal coupling
- 7.4. Identifying optimal configurations
- 7.5. An example: petroleum crude distillation
- 7.6. Additional multicolumn configurations
- 7.7. Summary and thoughts toward the future
- Chapter 8. Conceptual Design of Azeotropic Distillation Processes
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Generation of distillation process variants
- 8.3. Shortcut evaluation of distillation processes
- 8.4. Optimization-based conceptual design of distillation processes
- 8.5. Design studies for different types of azeotropic distillation processes
- 8.6. Summary and conclusions
- Chapter 9. Hybrid Distillation Schemes: Design, Analysis, and Application
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Selection of HDS: rule-based procedure
- 9.3. Model-based computer-aided methods and tools
- 9.4. Application of HDS
- 9.5. Conclusions and future perspectives
- Chapter 10. Modeling of Distillation Processes
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Classification of distillation models
- 10.3. Equilibrium-based modeling
- 10.4. Nonequilibrium-based modeling
- 10.5. Modeling of more complex distillation processes
- 10.6. Concluding remarks
- Appendix
- Chapter 11. Optimization of Distillation Processes
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Optimization of a single distillation column
- 11.3. Synthesis of distillation sequences
- Appendix
- Index
Description
Distillation: Fundamentals and Principles — winner of the 2015 PROSE Award in Chemistry & Physics — is a single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the theory and practice of modern distillation, suitable for advanced students and professionals working in a laboratory, industrial plants, or a managerial capacity. It addresses the most important and current research on industrial distillation, including all steps in process design (feasibility study, modeling, and experimental validation), together with operation and control aspects. This volume features an extra focus on the conceptual design of distillation.
Key Features
- Winner of the 2015 PROSE Award in Chemistry & Physics from the Association of American Publishers
- Practical information on the newest development written by recognized experts
- Coverage of a huge range of laboratory and industrial distillation approaches
- Extensive references for each chapter facilitates further study
Readership
practitioners of distillation and separation science, looking for a quick access to the newest knowledge, graduate students searching for special applications, chemist, environmental engineers, mechanical engineers.
70% professionals, 20% students, 10% others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 21st July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123865489
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123865472
Awards
2015 PROSE Awards - Winner, Chemistry and Physics: Association of American Publishers, Distillation: Fundamentals and Principles
2015 PROSE Award in Chemistry & Physics, Association of American Publishers
Reviews
"These books, when taken together, are probably the best on the market on the subject of distillation...would add value to any engineer’s library, whether they be a practising engineer, an academic or indeed a student. 4.5 Stars" --The Chemical Engineer
About the Editors
Andrzej Gorak Editor
Professor Andrzej Górak is Chair of Fluid Separations at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany and Professor at the Technical University of Łódz, Poland. He received his PhD from the Institute of Chemical Engineering at the Technical University of Łódz where he continued his work as a senior researcher. He then assumed the same position at Henkel KGaA in Düsseldorf. In 1992, Prof. Górak completed his postdoctoral “Habilitation” at RWTH Aachen and was appointed Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Technical University of Dortmund. Between 1996 and 2000, he was Chair of Fluid Separations at Essen University, before returning to and taking over the Chair at the TU Dortmund.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lehrstuhl fuer Fluidverfahrenstechnik, Facultat Bio- und Chemieingenieursswesen, Technische Universitaet Dortmund, Germany
Eva Sorensen Editor
Dr. Eva Sørensen is a Reader in Chemical Engineering at University College London. She has worked within the area of fluid separations for over 20 years, and has extensive experience in academic research and in teaching. Dr. Sørensen is a Chartered Engineer, a Chartered Scientist, a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA).
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK