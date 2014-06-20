Distillation: Equipment and Processes
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Distillation Collection
- Preface to Distillation: Equipment and Processes
- List of Contributors
- List of Symbols and Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Types of Distillation Column Internals
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Performance characteristics of vapor–liquid contactors
- 1.3. Criteria for selection of vapor–liquid contactors
- 1.4. Closing remarks and outlook
- Chapter 2. Distillation Trays
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Tray layouts in columns
- 2.3. Comparison with packings
- 2.4. Single-pass crossflow trays
- 2.5. Decks
- 2.6. Multipass crossflow trays
- 2.7. Design variables
- 2.8. Liquid and vapor phases
- 2.9. Tray hydraulics
- 2.10. Hydraulic variables
- 2.11. Deck biphase regimes
- 2.12. Minimum loadings
- 2.13. Maximum loadings
- 2.14. Overall tray performance and efficiency
- 2.15. Other hydraulic considerations
- 2.16. Column and tray design
- 2.17. Tray efficiencies
- 2.18. Crossflow tray variations
- 2.19. Dual-flow trays
- 2.20. Augmented crossflow trays
- 2.21. Counterflow trays
- 2.22. Co-current flow trays
- 2.23. Other trays
- 2.24. Column feeds and draws
- 2.25. Mechanical considerations
- 2.26. Tray revamps
- 2.27. Safety considerations
- 2.28. Conclusions
- 2.29. Outlook
- Chapter 3. Random Packings
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Development of packed columns and their significance in distillation and absorption technology
- 3.3. Fluid dynamic performance of randomly packed columns
- 3.4. Mass transfer of random packed columns
- 3.5. Maldistribution in random packings
- 3.6. Computer programs for packed column design
- 3.7. Evaluation of model parameters for random packings
- 3.8. Summary and conclusions
- Chapter 4. Structured Packings
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Structured packing types
- 4.3. Hydraulic performance
- 4.4. Mass transfer
- 4.5. Column internals
- 4.6. Maldistribution
- 4.7. Applications of structured packings
- Chapter 5. Dividing-Wall Columns
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Performance characteristics and concerns
- 5.3. Fields of application
- 5.4. Basic types of DWCs
- 5.5. Thermally coupled distillation columns
- 5.6. Column internals and construction
- 5.7. Control of DWCs
- 5.8. Simulation and design of DWCs
- 5.9. Conclusions and outlook
- Chapter 6. Extractive Distillation
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Extractive distillation in academia and industry
- 6.3. Entrainer selection for extractive distillation
- 6.4. Process synthesis and design
- 6.5. minT azeotrope separation case studies
- 6.6. maxT azeotrope separation with light or heavy entrainer
- 6.7. Low-relative-volatility mixture separation
- 6.8. Heterogeneous extractive distillation
- 6.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Azeotropic Distillation
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Fundamentals
- 7.3. Separation example: ethanol–water with toluene
- 7.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Reactive Distillation
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Fundamentals
- 8.3. Process synthesis and design
- 8.4. Modeling
- 8.5. Hardware aspects
- 8.6. Industrial applications
- 8.7. Batch reactive distillation
- 8.8. New application trends
- Chapter 9. Vacuum and High-Pressure Distillation
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Operating pressure ranges and selection criteria
- 9.3. Pressure effects
- 9.4. Column performance considerations
- 9.5. Equipment design considerations
- 9.6. Concluding remarks and outlook
- Chapter 10. Laboratory Distillation and Scale-up
- 10.1. Introduction: the scale-up problem
- 10.2. Process scale-up and equipment scale-up
- 10.3. Process scale-up: experimental aspects
- 10.4. Methods to get data for process scale-up
- 10.5. Equipment scale-up
- 10.6. Discussion and outlook
- Index
Description
Distillation: Equipment and Processes—winner of the 2015 PROSE Award in Chemistry & Physics from the Association of American Publishers—is a single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the theory and practice of modern distillation, suitable for advanced students and professionals working in a laboratory, industrial plants, or a managerial capacity. It addresses the most important and current research on industrial distillation, including all steps in process design (feasibility study, modeling, and experimental validation), together with operation and control aspects. This volume features an extra focus on distillation equipment and processes.
Key Features
- Winner of the 2015 PROSE Award in Chemistry & Physics from the Association of American Publishers
- Practical information on the newest development written by recognized experts
- Coverage of a huge range of laboratory and industrial distillation approaches
- Extensive references for each chapter facilitates further study
Readership
practitioners of distillation and separation science, looking for a quick access to the newest knowledge, graduate students searching for special applications, chemist, environmental engineers, mechanical engineers.
70% professionals, 20% students, 10% others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 20th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123868794
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123868787
Awards
2015 PROSE Award in Chemistry & Physics, Association of American Publishers
Reviews
"...they are both general enoughto be useful for teaching principles, and at the same time they are detailed enough to be of actual use in industry…this series in its entirety would serve an academic or a practising engineer in industry." --The Chemical Engineer
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Andrzej Gorak Editor
Professor Andrzej Górak is Chair of Fluid Separations at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany and Professor at the Technical University of Łódz, Poland. He received his PhD from the Institute of Chemical Engineering at the Technical University of Łódz where he continued his work as a senior researcher. He then assumed the same position at Henkel KGaA in Düsseldorf. In 1992, Prof. Górak completed his postdoctoral “Habilitation” at RWTH Aachen and was appointed Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Technical University of Dortmund. Between 1996 and 2000, he was Chair of Fluid Separations at Essen University, before returning to and taking over the Chair at the TU Dortmund.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lehrstuhl fuer Fluidverfahrenstechnik, Facultat Bio- und Chemieingenieursswesen, Technische Universitaet Dortmund, Germany
Zarko Olujic Editor
Dr. Sc. Žarko Olujić is an independent scientific consultant and an unpaid associate professor at the Process & Energy Laboratory of the Delft University of Technology. He has over 40 years of academic research and teaching experience in former Yugoslavia, Germany and the Netherlands. He received all his academic degrees from the University of Zagreb, Croatia (Dipl. Ing. in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, 1969; MSc. in Chemical Engineering, 1975; and Dr. Sc. in Process Engineering, 1976). He is a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands