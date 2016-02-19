Dissipative Processes in Tribology

Introduction. Sessions I: Opening Session. Friction and energy dissipation of the atomic scale - a review (I.L. Singer). The mechanics of adhesion, deformation and contamination in friction (K.L. Johnson). II: Liquid and Powder Lubrication. A rheological basis for concentrated contact friction (S. Bair and W.O. Winer). On the theory of quaisi-hydrodynamic lubrication with dry powder: application to development of high-speed journal bearings for hostile environments (H. Heshmat). The influence of base oil rheology on the behaviour of VI polymers in contentrated contacts (P.M. McCann, H.A. Spikes). Temperature profiling of EHD contacts prior to and during scuffing (J.C. Enthoven, H.A. Spikes). Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis of stream functions in lubrication (D. Dowson and T. David). Shear properties of molecular liquids at high pressures - a physical point of view (E.N. Diaconescu). III: Surface Damage and Wear. Magnetic damage in Mn-ZN and Ni-Zn Ferrites induced by abrasion (Y. Ahn et al.). Effects of surface roughness pattern on the running-in process of rolling/sliding contacts (J. Sugimara, T. Watanabe, Y. Yamamoto). Influence of frequency and amplitude oscillations on surface damages in line contact (J. Pezdirnik, J. Vižntin). Effects of surface topography and hardness combination upon friction and distress of rolling/sliding contact surfaces (A. Nakajima, T. Mawatari). Anti-wear performance of new synthetic lubricants for refrigeration systems with new HFC refrigerants (T. Katafuchi, M. Kaneko, M. Iino). IV: Miscroscopic Aspects. A molecularly-based model of sliding friction (J.L. Streator). Friction of dielectric materials: how is energy dissipated: (B. Vallayer et al.). Friction energy dissipation on organic films (B.J. Briscoe, P. Thomas). V: Polymers. Interfacial friction and adhesion of wetted monolayers (J.-M. Georges, A. Tonck, D. Mazuyer). Effect of thickness on the friction of akulon - a problem of constrained dissipation (L. Rozeanu, S. Dirnfeld, J. Yahalom). Interface friction and energy dissipation in soft solid processing operations (M.J. Adams, B.J. Briscoe, S.K. Shina). The effect of interfacial temperature on friction and wear of thermoplastics in the thermal control regime (F.E. Kennedy, X. Tian). VI: Friction in Specific Applications. The relation between friction and creep deforamtion in articular cartilage (K. Ikeuchi, M. Oka, S. Kubo). Characteristics of friction in small contact surface (Y. Ando, H. Ogawa, Y. Ishikawa). Sliding friction in porous and non-porous elastic layers: the effect of translation of the contact zone over the porous material (L. Caravia et al.). The effect of additive of silane coupling agent to water for the lubrication of ceramics (K. Matsubara, S. Sasanuma, K. Nagamori). The origin of super-low friction coefficient of MoS2 coatings in various environments (C. Donnet et al.). VII: Coatings and Thin Films. Characterization of elastic-plastic behaviour for contact purposes on surface hardened materials (P. Virmoux, G. Inglebert, R. Gras). On the cognitive approach toward classification of dry triboparticulates (H. Heshmat, D.E. Brewe). Surface chemistry effects on friction of Ni-P/PTFE composite coatings (E.A. Rosset, S. Mischler, D. Landolt). Transfer layers in tribological contacts with diamond-like coatings (J. Vihersalo et al.). Surface breaking crack influence on contact conditions. Role of interfacial crack friction. Theoretical and experimental analysis (M.-C. Doubourg, T. Zeghoul, B. Villechaise). VIII: Macroscopic Aspects, Friction Mechanisms. The generation by friction and plastic deformation of the restraining characteristics of drawbeads in sheet metal forming - theoretical and experimental approach (E. Felder, V. Samper). A model for the estimation of damping in helical strand under bending vibration (A. Hadj-Mimoune, A. Cardou). Energy dissipation and crack initiation in fretting fatigue (D. Nowell, D.A. Hills, D.N. Dai). IX: Energy and Friction: Theoretical and Numerical Aspects. Friction in partially lubricated conjunctions (I.I. Kudish, B.J. Hamrock). Third body theoretical and numerical behaviour by asymptotic method (G. Bayada et al.). Thermomechanical state near rolling contact areas (K. Dang Van, M.H. Maitournam). X: Thermal power dissipation in machines. Thermal dissipation in elliptical bore bearings (M.T. Ma, C.M. Taylor). Material dissipative processes in automotive engine exhause valve - seat wear (Z. Liu, T.H.C. Childs). Thermal matching of tribological systems (A.V. Oliver). Power loss prediction in high-speed roller bearings (D. Nelias et al.). Power dissipation in elastohydrodynamic traction drives (I.M. Ciornei et al.). XI: General Aspects of Friction. Frictional heating of elliptic contacts (J. Bos, H. Moes). Soil-structure interface friction in reinforced soils (F. Bahloul, Y. Bourdeau, V. Ogunro). Diagrams for estimation of the solidified film thickness at high pressure EHD contacts (N. Ohno, N. Kuwano, F. Hirano). XII: Fatigue and Damage. Fracture modes in wear particle formation (A.A. Torrance, F. Zhou). The influence of lubricant degradation on friction in the piston ring pact (R.I. Taylor, J.C. Bell). High speed damage under transient conditions (O. Lesquois et al.). Incipient sliding analysis between two contacting bodies. Critical analysis of friction law (T. Zeghloul, M.C. Dubourg, B. Villechaise).