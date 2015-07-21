Dissecting the Hack
1st Edition
The V3rb0t3n Network
Description
Dissecting the Hack: The V3rb0t3n Network ventures further into cutting-edge techniques and methods than its predecessor, Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network. It forgoes the basics and delves straight into the action, as our heroes are chased around the world in a global race against the clock. The danger they face will forever reshape their lives and the price they pay for their actions will not only affect themselves, but could possibly shake the foundations of an entire nation.
The book is divided into two parts. The first part, entitled "The V3rb0t3n Network," continues the fictional story of Bob and Leon, two hackers caught up in an adventure in which they learn the deadly consequence of digital actions. The second part, "Security Threats Are Real" (STAR), focuses on these real-world lessons and advanced techniques, as used by characters in the story. This gives the reader not only textbook knowledge, but real-world context around how cyber-attacks may manifest.
"The V3rb0t3n Network" can be read as a stand-alone story or as an illustration of the issues described in STAR. Scattered throughout "The V3rb0t3n Network" are "Easter eggs"—references, hints, phrases, and more that will lead readers to insights into hacker culture. Drawing on "The V3rb0t3n Network," STAR explains the various aspects of reconnaissance; the scanning phase of an attack; the attacker’s search for network weaknesses and vulnerabilities to exploit; the various angles of attack used by the characters in the story; basic methods of erasing information and obscuring an attacker’s presence on a computer system; and the underlying hacking culture.
- All new volume of Dissecting the Hack by Jayson Street, with technical edit by Brian Martin
- Uses actual hacking and security tools in its story – helps to familiarize readers with the many devices and their code
- Features cool new hacks and social engineering techniques, in real life context for ease of learning
Information security professionals, penetration testers, red teamers, blue teamers, hackers, intelligence analysts, security consultants, IT managers and all those interested in an insider look into the real world of information security.
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- About the Authors
- Jayson E. Street
- Brian Baskin Co-Author
- Kristin Sims Co-Author
- Brian Martin Editor - Technical Editor
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- About the Book
- 1. The V3rb0t3n Network
- Prologue
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 10
- Chapter 11
- Epilogue
- 2. Interview Interlude
- Adam Laurie Co-Founder and Director of Aperture Labs Ltd.
- Thomas Lim Founder and CEO of COSEINC
- Josh Thomas Chief Breaker & Partner at Atredis Partners
- 3. Security Threats Are Real (STAR)
- Abstract
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- BitCoin and Digital Currency
- Steganography
- SSL Encryption
- Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)
- Cyber Espionage
- Malware and Trojans
- Malware Communications
- Adware, Crimeware, and Ransomware
- Reverse Engineering
- Malware Analysis
- Memory Attacks and Analysis
- Digital Forensics and Incident Response
- Penetration Testing Tools
- SCADA
- Mobile Phone Attacks
- Government Surveillance
- 3D Printers
- Maltego
- ROT13
- Wickr
- Pastebin
- Women in Technology
- Pirate Party
- magicJack
- Firewalls
- Avatar
- Chaos Communication Congress/Chaos Computer Camp
- Hacker Spaces
- Hacker Hostel
- German International ID
- Snopes
- Wikileaks
- DEFCON
- BruCON
- 44Con
- OPSEC
- Pentesting Hardware
- Anonymous Emailers
- Terminal Cornucopia
- Hacking in Popular Culture
- System Auditing Tools
- Uber
- Online Identity Hiding
- 2600 Meetings
- Hackers for Charity
- Endnotes
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 21st July 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042823
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042786
Jayson Street
Jayson E. Street is the principle partner in Stratagem One Solutions, an Information Security and Penetration Testing consultancy (http://stratagem-one.com). Jayson has consulted with the FBI on attempted breaches of networks resulting in the capture and successful prosecution of the perpetrators. Jayson has also consulted with the Secret Service on wireless security and cyber crime investigations. Other projects have included conducting a three day training course on Intrusion Detection Systems for an undisclosed government agency in Washington D.C. He also created and taught a workshop on ethical pen-testing with Backtrack 3 for ISSA.
At the request of the FBI, he was a guest speaker at the INFRAGARD 2004 wireless conference where he presented the current status of the hacking underground. In addition, he's addressed issues concerning wireless security and some solutions to secure it. In June of 2005 and July 2006 he discussed the challenges of educating upper management on the challenges of Information Security at The University of Advancing Technologies Tech Forum. And in 2008 he gave a presentation at the Cyber Crimes Alliance meeting at the invitation of the Secret Service.
Principle Partner, Stratagem One Solutions, Oklahoma City, OK, USA