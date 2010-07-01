Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network, Revised Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597495684, 9781597495691

Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network, Revised Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Jayson Street Kent Nabors Brian Baskin Marcus Carey
eBook ISBN: 9781597495691
eBook ISBN: 9781597496315
Paperback ISBN: 9781597495684
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 1st July 2010
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20.99
17.84
29.95
25.46
34.50
29.32
23.95
20.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
29.95
25.46
17.99
15.29
22.95
19.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network, Revised Edition, deals with hackers and hacking. The book is divided into two parts. The first part, entitled “The F0rb1dd3n Network,” tells the fictional story of Bob and Leon, two kids caught up in an adventure where they learn the real-world consequence of digital actions. The second part, “Security Threats Are Real” (STAR), focuses on these real-world lessons.

The F0rb1dd3n Network can be read as a stand-alone story or as an illustration of the issues described in STAR. Throughout The F0rb1dd3n Network are “Easter eggs”—references, hints, phrases, and more that will lead readers to insights into hacker culture. Drawing on The F0rb1dd3n Network, STAR explains the various aspects of reconnaissance; the scanning phase of an attack; the attacker’s search for network weaknesses and vulnerabilities to exploit; the various angles of attack used by the characters in the story; basic methods of erasing information and obscuring an attacker’s presence on a computer system; and the underlying hacking culture.

Key Features

  • Revised edition includes a completely NEW STAR Section (Part 2)
  • Utilizes actual hacking and security tools in its story- helps to familiarize a newbie with the many devices and their code
  • Introduces basic hacking techniques in real life context for ease of learning

    • Readership

    Beginner to intermediate security professionals, pen testers and hackers

    Table of Contents


    Foreword

    Acknowledgments

    H0w t0 R34d Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network

    About the Authors

    Part 1 F0rb1dd3n

    Pr010gu3

    A New Assignment

    Chapter 0n3

    Problem Solved

    Getting Started

    The Acquisition

    Chapter Tw0

    Just Another Day

    The Installation

    Chapter Thr33

    In Country

    Chapter F0ur

    In Real Life

    Chapter F1v3

    Status Check

    Log Review

    Chapter S1x

    The Meeting

    First Lead

    The Discovery

    Chapter S3v3n

    Code Review

    Chapter E1ght

    Battle Plans

    Data Collection

    Chapter N1n3

    Data Analysis

    Shrinking Team

    Tenuous Connections

    Loose Ends

    Expendable Assets

    Chapter T3n

    Choosing Sides

    3p1l0gu3

    End Process

    Part 2 Security Threats are real (STAR) 2.0

    Chapter 1 Recon

    Social Networking

    Summary of Social Networking

    For More Information

    Google Hacking

    Summary of Google Hacking

    For More Information

    Deep Web Searching

    Summary of Deep Web Searching

    For More Information

    Physical Surveillance

    Summary of Physical Surveillance

    For More Information

    Log Analysis

    Summary of Log Analysis

    For More Information

    Do It Yourself: Hacking 3DNF

    Endnotes

    Chapter 2 Scan

    Wardriving

    Summary of Wardriving

    For More Information

    Long-Range Wireless Scanning

    Summary of Long-Range Wireless Scanning

    For More Information

    Scanning Tools

    Summary of Scanning Tools

    For More Information

    Bluetooth Security

    Summary of Bluetooth Security

    For More Information

    Endnotes

    Chapter 3 Explore

    Authentication Security

    Summary of Authentication Security

    For More Information

    Physical Security

    Summary of Physical Security

    For More Information

    Network Traffic Sniffing

    Summary of Network Traffic Sniffing

    For More Information

    Dormant Malware

    Summary of Dormant Malware

    For More Information

    Web Browser Security

    Summary of Web Browser Security

    For More Information

    Out-of-Band Communications

    Summary of Out-of-Band Communications

    For More Information

    Endnotes

    Chapter 4 Exploit

    Encrypted Storage

    Summary of Encrypted Storage

    For More Information

    Attack Research

    Summary of Attack Research

    For More Information

    Password Security

    Summary of Password Security

    For More Information

    E-Mail Security

    Summary of E-Mail Security

    For More Information

    Windows Null Share Exploit

    Summary of Windows Null Share Exploit

    For More Information

    Credit Card Fraud

    Summary of Credit Card Fraud

    For More Information

    Traffic Obfuscation

    Summary of Traffic Obfuscation

    For More Information

    Metasploit

    Summary of Metasploit

    For More Information

    Endnotes

    Chapter 5 Expunge

    Removing Windows Login Traces

    Summary of Removing Windows Login Traces

    For More Information

    Browser Cleanup

    Summary of Browser Cleanup

    For More Information

    Endnotes

    Chapter 6 Hacker Culture

    Hacking Celebrities

    Conferences

    For More Information

    Podcasts

    Blogs

    Hacker Interviews

    Summary

    Endnotes

    Chapter 7 Bit Bucket

    Covert Physical Devices

    Oydsseus

    Volksbank

    Tiger Team

    Online Vigilantism

    Spot the Fed

    Bob Falken

    Honey Pots

    2600

    Capture the Flag

    MD5 Hash

    Sydney Bristow

    CyberBob

    Linksys

    InfraGard

    Echelon

    Perl Scripts

    Gh0stRAT

    Lock Picking

    Endnotes

    Index






    Details

    No. of pages:
    360
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Syngress 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Syngress
    eBook ISBN:
    9781597495691
    eBook ISBN:
    9781597496315
    Paperback ISBN:
    9781597495684

    About the Author

    Jayson Street

    Jayson E. Street is the principle partner in Stratagem One Solutions, an Information Security and Penetration Testing consultancy (http://stratagem-one.com). Jayson has consulted with the FBI on attempted breaches of networks resulting in the capture and successful prosecution of the perpetrators. Jayson has also consulted with the Secret Service on wireless security and cyber crime investigations. Other projects have included conducting a three day training course on Intrusion Detection Systems for an undisclosed government agency in Washington D.C. He also created and taught a workshop on ethical pen-testing with Backtrack 3 for ISSA.

    At the request of the FBI, he was a guest speaker at the INFRAGARD 2004 wireless conference where he presented the current status of the hacking underground. In addition, he's addressed issues concerning wireless security and some solutions to secure it. In June of 2005 and July 2006 he discussed the challenges of educating upper management on the challenges of Information Security at The University of Advancing Technologies Tech Forum. And in 2008 he gave a presentation at the Cyber Crimes Alliance meeting at the invitation of the Secret Service.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Principle Partner, Stratagem One Solutions, Oklahoma City, OK, USA

    Kent Nabors

    Kent Nabors serves as Vice President of Information Security for a multi-billion dollar financial institution. He has significant experience in both the banking and IT industries. He has worked in bank examinations with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve Bank. Kent’s background includes security policy development, systems implementation, incident response, and training development. Kent received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Vice President of Information Security for a multi-billion dollar financial institution

    Brian Baskin

    Brian Baskin is a digital forensics professional employed by CSC and serves as the Deputy Lead Technical Engineer with the Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy (DCITA), part of the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3). For more than 10 years, Brian has worked with the DCITA to research, develop, and teach forensic responses to growing cyber threats. Brian devotes much of his time to researching the evolving Internet crimes, network protocol analysis, and Linux and UNIX intrusion responses.

    Brian also serves as a technical reviewer for DCITA. He helps to analyze content and procedures for more than two dozen cyber security courses for technical validity and relevance. For fun, he manages a content creation team that develops online Web-based incident response training that provides hands-on experience to military units stationed overseas. His team works with the various federal and military law enforcement groups for information sharing and collaboration on ongoing threats and best practices.

    Brian has also served as a subject matter expert for content development for the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C) and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC).

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Deputy Lead Technical Engineer with the Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy (DCITA)

    Marcus Carey

    Marcus J. Carey is well known for being a compulsive mentor in the information security community. Marcus has more than 17 years of experience in the information security field, working in the military, federal, and private sectors. Marcus served more than 8 years active duty in the U.S. Navy Cryptologic Security Group. Marcus ended his naval service by being assigned to the National Security Agency (NSA) where he engineered, monitored, and defended the Department of Defense's secure networks. Marcus earned a Master of Science in Network Security from Capitol College in Laurel, Maryland.

    Reviews

    "The descriptions will be useful for nonsecurity professionals to understand the security jargon in the story and in real life."--Computing Reviews, Dissecting the Hack

    "Welcome to hacker fiction—like sci fi, but you don't get to make the good stuff up."—Dan Kaminsky, Director of Penetration Testing, IOActive, Inc.

    "There have been many sensationalist books on hackers, and this isn't one of them. Get a feeling for what it's really about and follow through with the technical details. Fun like Star Trek, but comes with the blueprints."—FX of Phenoelit Recurity Labs GmbH

    "A great read, whether you're a geek or not. Hollywood should take notes...a gripping story centered around real tech."—Johnny Long, Professional Hacker, Best-Selling Author and Founder of Hackers For Charity, Inc.

    "Dissecting the Hack: the F0rb1dd3n Network is an educational thriller, the reader is thoroughly entertained and yet walks away with an understanding of the importance of information security theory and practice."—Stephen Northcutt, President, The SANS Technology Institute

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.