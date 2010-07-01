Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network, Revised Edition
1st Edition
Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network, Revised Edition, deals with hackers and hacking. The book is divided into two parts. The first part, entitled “The F0rb1dd3n Network,” tells the fictional story of Bob and Leon, two kids caught up in an adventure where they learn the real-world consequence of digital actions. The second part, “Security Threats Are Real” (STAR), focuses on these real-world lessons.
The F0rb1dd3n Network can be read as a stand-alone story or as an illustration of the issues described in STAR. Throughout The F0rb1dd3n Network are “Easter eggs”—references, hints, phrases, and more that will lead readers to insights into hacker culture. Drawing on The F0rb1dd3n Network, STAR explains the various aspects of reconnaissance; the scanning phase of an attack; the attacker’s search for network weaknesses and vulnerabilities to exploit; the various angles of attack used by the characters in the story; basic methods of erasing information and obscuring an attacker’s presence on a computer system; and the underlying hacking culture.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
H0w t0 R34d Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network
About the Authors
Part 1 F0rb1dd3n
Pr010gu3
A New Assignment
Chapter 0n3
Problem Solved
Getting Started
The Acquisition
Chapter Tw0
Just Another Day
The Installation
Chapter Thr33
In Country
Chapter F0ur
In Real Life
Chapter F1v3
Status Check
Log Review
Chapter S1x
The Meeting
First Lead
The Discovery
Chapter S3v3n
Code Review
Chapter E1ght
Battle Plans
Data Collection
Chapter N1n3
Data Analysis
Shrinking Team
Tenuous Connections
Loose Ends
Expendable Assets
Chapter T3n
Choosing Sides
3p1l0gu3
End Process
Part 2 Security Threats are real (STAR) 2.0
Chapter 1 Recon
Social Networking
Summary of Social Networking
For More Information
Google Hacking
Summary of Google Hacking
For More Information
Deep Web Searching
Summary of Deep Web Searching
For More Information
Physical Surveillance
Summary of Physical Surveillance
For More Information
Log Analysis
Summary of Log Analysis
For More Information
Do It Yourself: Hacking 3DNF
Endnotes
Chapter 2 Scan
Wardriving
Summary of Wardriving
For More Information
Long-Range Wireless Scanning
Summary of Long-Range Wireless Scanning
For More Information
Scanning Tools
Summary of Scanning Tools
For More Information
Bluetooth Security
Summary of Bluetooth Security
For More Information
Endnotes
Chapter 3 Explore
Authentication Security
Summary of Authentication Security
For More Information
Physical Security
Summary of Physical Security
For More Information
Network Traffic Sniffing
Summary of Network Traffic Sniffing
For More Information
Dormant Malware
Summary of Dormant Malware
For More Information
Web Browser Security
Summary of Web Browser Security
For More Information
Out-of-Band Communications
Summary of Out-of-Band Communications
For More Information
Endnotes
Chapter 4 Exploit
Encrypted Storage
Summary of Encrypted Storage
For More Information
Attack Research
Summary of Attack Research
For More Information
Password Security
Summary of Password Security
For More Information
E-Mail Security
Summary of E-Mail Security
For More Information
Windows Null Share Exploit
Summary of Windows Null Share Exploit
For More Information
Credit Card Fraud
Summary of Credit Card Fraud
For More Information
Traffic Obfuscation
Summary of Traffic Obfuscation
For More Information
Metasploit
Summary of Metasploit
For More Information
Endnotes
Chapter 5 Expunge
Removing Windows Login Traces
Summary of Removing Windows Login Traces
For More Information
Browser Cleanup
Summary of Browser Cleanup
For More Information
Endnotes
Chapter 6 Hacker Culture
Hacking Celebrities
Conferences
For More Information
Podcasts
Blogs
Hacker Interviews
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 7 Bit Bucket
Covert Physical Devices
Oydsseus
Volksbank
Tiger Team
Online Vigilantism
Spot the Fed
Bob Falken
Honey Pots
2600
Capture the Flag
MD5 Hash
Sydney Bristow
CyberBob
Linksys
InfraGard
Echelon
Perl Scripts
Gh0stRAT
Lock Picking
Endnotes
Index
Jayson Street
Jayson E. Street is the principle partner in Stratagem One Solutions, an Information Security and Penetration Testing consultancy (http://stratagem-one.com). Jayson has consulted with the FBI on attempted breaches of networks resulting in the capture and successful prosecution of the perpetrators. Jayson has also consulted with the Secret Service on wireless security and cyber crime investigations. Other projects have included conducting a three day training course on Intrusion Detection Systems for an undisclosed government agency in Washington D.C. He also created and taught a workshop on ethical pen-testing with Backtrack 3 for ISSA.
At the request of the FBI, he was a guest speaker at the INFRAGARD 2004 wireless conference where he presented the current status of the hacking underground. In addition, he's addressed issues concerning wireless security and some solutions to secure it. In June of 2005 and July 2006 he discussed the challenges of educating upper management on the challenges of Information Security at The University of Advancing Technologies Tech Forum. And in 2008 he gave a presentation at the Cyber Crimes Alliance meeting at the invitation of the Secret Service.
Principle Partner, Stratagem One Solutions, Oklahoma City, OK, USA
Kent Nabors
Kent Nabors serves as Vice President of Information Security for a multi-billion dollar financial institution. He has significant experience in both the banking and IT industries. He has worked in bank examinations with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve Bank. Kent’s background includes security policy development, systems implementation, incident response, and training development. Kent received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma.
Vice President of Information Security for a multi-billion dollar financial institution
Brian Baskin
Brian Baskin is a digital forensics professional employed by CSC and serves as the Deputy Lead Technical Engineer with the Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy (DCITA), part of the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3). For more than 10 years, Brian has worked with the DCITA to research, develop, and teach forensic responses to growing cyber threats. Brian devotes much of his time to researching the evolving Internet crimes, network protocol analysis, and Linux and UNIX intrusion responses.
Brian also serves as a technical reviewer for DCITA. He helps to analyze content and procedures for more than two dozen cyber security courses for technical validity and relevance. For fun, he manages a content creation team that develops online Web-based incident response training that provides hands-on experience to military units stationed overseas. His team works with the various federal and military law enforcement groups for information sharing and collaboration on ongoing threats and best practices.
Brian has also served as a subject matter expert for content development for the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C) and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC).
Deputy Lead Technical Engineer with the Defense Cyber Investigations Training Academy (DCITA)
Marcus Carey
Marcus J. Carey is well known for being a compulsive mentor in the information security community. Marcus has more than 17 years of experience in the information security field, working in the military, federal, and private sectors. Marcus served more than 8 years active duty in the U.S. Navy Cryptologic Security Group. Marcus ended his naval service by being assigned to the National Security Agency (NSA) where he engineered, monitored, and defended the Department of Defense's secure networks. Marcus earned a Master of Science in Network Security from Capitol College in Laurel, Maryland.
"The descriptions will be useful for nonsecurity professionals to understand the security jargon in the story and in real life."--Computing Reviews, Dissecting the Hack
"Welcome to hacker fiction—like sci fi, but you don't get to make the good stuff up."—Dan Kaminsky, Director of Penetration Testing, IOActive, Inc.
"There have been many sensationalist books on hackers, and this isn't one of them. Get a feeling for what it's really about and follow through with the technical details. Fun like Star Trek, but comes with the blueprints."—FX of Phenoelit Recurity Labs GmbH
"A great read, whether you're a geek or not. Hollywood should take notes...a gripping story centered around real tech."—Johnny Long, Professional Hacker, Best-Selling Author and Founder of Hackers For Charity, Inc.
"Dissecting the Hack: the F0rb1dd3n Network is an educational thriller, the reader is thoroughly entertained and yet walks away with an understanding of the importance of information security theory and practice."—Stephen Northcutt, President, The SANS Technology Institute