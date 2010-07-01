Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network, Revised Edition

The F0rb1dd3n Network can be read as a stand-alone story or as an illustration of the issues described in STAR. Throughout The F0rb1dd3n Network are “Easter eggs”—references, hints, phrases, and more that will lead readers to insights into hacker culture. Drawing on The F0rb1dd3n Network, STAR explains the various aspects of reconnaissance; the scanning phase of an attack; the attacker’s search for network weaknesses and vulnerabilities to exploit; the various angles of attack used by the characters in the story; basic methods of erasing information and obscuring an attacker’s presence on a computer system; and the underlying hacking culture.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Acknowledgments

H0w t0 R34d Dissecting the Hack: The F0rb1dd3n Network

About the Authors

Part 1 F0rb1dd3n

Pr010gu3

A New Assignment

Chapter 0n3

Problem Solved

Getting Started

The Acquisition

Chapter Tw0

Just Another Day

The Installation

Chapter Thr33

In Country

Chapter F0ur

In Real Life

Chapter F1v3

Status Check

Log Review

Chapter S1x

The Meeting

First Lead

The Discovery

Chapter S3v3n

Code Review

Chapter E1ght

Battle Plans

Data Collection

Chapter N1n3

Data Analysis

Shrinking Team

Tenuous Connections

Loose Ends

Expendable Assets

Chapter T3n

Choosing Sides

3p1l0gu3

End Process

Part 2 Security Threats are real (STAR) 2.0

Chapter 1 Recon

Social Networking

Summary of Social Networking

For More Information

Google Hacking

Summary of Google Hacking

For More Information

Deep Web Searching

Summary of Deep Web Searching

For More Information

Physical Surveillance

Summary of Physical Surveillance

For More Information

Log Analysis

Summary of Log Analysis

For More Information

Do It Yourself: Hacking 3DNF

Endnotes

Chapter 2 Scan

Wardriving

Summary of Wardriving

For More Information

Long-Range Wireless Scanning

Summary of Long-Range Wireless Scanning

For More Information

Scanning Tools

Summary of Scanning Tools

For More Information

Bluetooth Security

Summary of Bluetooth Security

For More Information

Endnotes

Chapter 3 Explore

Authentication Security

Summary of Authentication Security

For More Information

Physical Security

Summary of Physical Security

For More Information

Network Traffic Sniffing

Summary of Network Traffic Sniffing

For More Information

Dormant Malware

Summary of Dormant Malware

For More Information

Web Browser Security

Summary of Web Browser Security

For More Information

Out-of-Band Communications

Summary of Out-of-Band Communications

For More Information

Endnotes

Chapter 4 Exploit

Encrypted Storage

Summary of Encrypted Storage

For More Information

Attack Research

Summary of Attack Research

For More Information

Password Security

Summary of Password Security

For More Information

E-Mail Security

Summary of E-Mail Security

For More Information

Windows Null Share Exploit

Summary of Windows Null Share Exploit

For More Information

Credit Card Fraud

Summary of Credit Card Fraud

For More Information

Traffic Obfuscation

Summary of Traffic Obfuscation

For More Information

Metasploit

Summary of Metasploit

For More Information

Endnotes

Chapter 5 Expunge

Removing Windows Login Traces

Summary of Removing Windows Login Traces

For More Information

Browser Cleanup

Summary of Browser Cleanup

For More Information

Endnotes

Chapter 6 Hacker Culture

Hacking Celebrities

Conferences

For More Information

Podcasts

Blogs

Hacker Interviews

Summary

Endnotes

Chapter 7 Bit Bucket

Covert Physical Devices

Oydsseus

Volksbank

Tiger Team

Online Vigilantism

Spot the Fed

Bob Falken

Honey Pots

2600

Capture the Flag

MD5 Hash

Sydney Bristow

CyberBob

Linksys

InfraGard

Echelon

Perl Scripts

Gh0stRAT

Lock Picking

Endnotes

Index





