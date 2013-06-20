Disorders of the Platelets, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771028, 9781455771899

Disorders of the Platelets, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Koneti Rao
eBook ISBN: 9781455771899
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771028
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th June 2013
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is guest edited by Dr. A. Koneti Rao and focuses on Disorder of the Platelets. Article titles include: Mechanisms of Platelet Activation and Inhibition, Testing Platelet Function,Clinical Implications of Platelet Genomics and Proteomics, Congenital Thrombocytopenias, Immune Thrombocytopenias, Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia, and Functional defects: Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) and beyond.

Readership

Details

About the Authors

Koneti Rao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Temple University

