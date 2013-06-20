Disorders of the Platelets, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is guest edited by Dr. A. Koneti Rao and focuses on Disorder of the Platelets. Article titles include: Mechanisms of Platelet Activation and Inhibition, Testing Platelet Function,Clinical Implications of Platelet Genomics and Proteomics, Congenital Thrombocytopenias, Immune Thrombocytopenias, Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia, and Functional defects: Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) and beyond.