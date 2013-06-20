Disorders of the Platelets, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is guest edited by Dr. A. Koneti Rao and focuses on Disorder of the Platelets. Article titles include: Mechanisms of Platelet Activation and Inhibition, Testing Platelet Function,Clinical Implications of Platelet Genomics and Proteomics, Congenital Thrombocytopenias, Immune Thrombocytopenias, Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia, and Functional defects: Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) and beyond.
Readership
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 20th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771899
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771028
About the Authors
Koneti Rao Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Temple University