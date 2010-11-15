Disorders of the Distal Radius Ulnar Joint and Their Surgical Management, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 26-4

Articles in this issue of Hand Clinics include “Osseous and Soft Tissue Anatomy of the DRUJ”, “Imaging of the TFCC and DRUJ”, “Surgical Approaches to the DRUJ”, “Management of Acute Dislocations and Distal Ulnar Fractures”, “Arthroscopic and Open Repair of the TFCC”, “Ulnar Impaction”, “The Sauve-Kapaji Procedure: Indications and Tips for Surgical Success”, “Split Tears of the Ulnotriquetral Ligament”, “The Management of Chronic Instability”, “DRUJ Arthroplasty”, “Salvage of Failed DRUJ Reconstruction”, “Management of Injuries to the Interosseous Membrane”, “The Management of Congenital and Acquired Problems of the DRUJ in Children”.