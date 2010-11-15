Disorders of the Distal Radius Ulnar Joint and Their Surgical Management, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724554

Disorders of the Distal Radius Ulnar Joint and Their Surgical Management, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Moran Richard Berger
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724554
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th November 2010
Description

Articles in this issue of Hand Clinics include “Osseous and Soft Tissue Anatomy of the DRUJ”, “Imaging of the TFCC and DRUJ”, “Surgical Approaches to the DRUJ”, “Management of Acute Dislocations and Distal Ulnar Fractures”, “Arthroscopic and Open Repair of the TFCC”, “Ulnar Impaction”, “The Sauve-Kapaji Procedure: Indications and Tips for Surgical Success”, “Split Tears of the Ulnotriquetral Ligament”, “The Management of Chronic Instability”, “DRUJ Arthroplasty”,  “Salvage of Failed DRUJ Reconstruction”, “Management of Injuries to the Interosseous Membrane”,  “The Management of Congenital and Acquired Problems of the DRUJ in Children”.

About the Authors

Steven Moran Author

Professor of Plastic Surgery, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, Mayo Clinics, Rochester, MN

Richard Berger Author

