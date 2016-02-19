Disorders of the Cervical Spine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750613613, 9781483193816

Disorders of the Cervical Spine

2nd Edition

Editors: Eurig Jeffreys
eBook ISBN: 9781483193816
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 1993
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Disorders of the Cervical Spine covers the advances in diagnostic imaging and surgical techniques for cervical spine disorders since the publication of the first edition in 1980.
This book is organized into 11 chapters. The first chapter describes the anatomy of the cervical spine. This is followed by a discussion of the different cervical spine disorders including osteomyelitis, soft tissue injuries, cervical spondylosis, tumors, congenital malformations and deformities, and fractures and dislocations. There are also chapters on diagnostic imaging of the spine, cervical orthoses, and an evaluation of different approaches to cervical spine surgery.
This book will be invaluable to people interested in understanding the diagnosis and management of cervical spine disorders.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to the First Edition

Acknowledgments

1 Applied Anatomy

2 Diagnostic Imaging of the Cervical Spine

3 Congenital Malformations and Deformities of the Cervical Spine

4 Fractures and Dislocations of the Neck

5 Cervical Orthoses

6 Soft Tissue Injuries

7 Cervical Spondylosis

8 The Cervical Spine in Rheumatic Disease

9 Osteomyelitis of the Cervical Spine

10 Tumors of the Cervical Spine

11 Surgical Approaches to the Cervical Spine

Index


Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193816

About the Editor

Eurig Jeffreys

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.