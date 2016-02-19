Disorders of the Cervical Spine covers the advances in diagnostic imaging and surgical techniques for cervical spine disorders since the publication of the first edition in 1980.

This book is organized into 11 chapters. The first chapter describes the anatomy of the cervical spine. This is followed by a discussion of the different cervical spine disorders including osteomyelitis, soft tissue injuries, cervical spondylosis, tumors, congenital malformations and deformities, and fractures and dislocations. There are also chapters on diagnostic imaging of the spine, cervical orthoses, and an evaluation of different approaches to cervical spine surgery.

This book will be invaluable to people interested in understanding the diagnosis and management of cervical spine disorders.