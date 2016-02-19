Disorders of the Cervical Spine
2nd Edition
Description
Disorders of the Cervical Spine covers the advances in diagnostic imaging and surgical techniques for cervical spine disorders since the publication of the first edition in 1980.
This book is organized into 11 chapters. The first chapter describes the anatomy of the cervical spine. This is followed by a discussion of the different cervical spine disorders including osteomyelitis, soft tissue injuries, cervical spondylosis, tumors, congenital malformations and deformities, and fractures and dislocations. There are also chapters on diagnostic imaging of the spine, cervical orthoses, and an evaluation of different approaches to cervical spine surgery.
This book will be invaluable to people interested in understanding the diagnosis and management of cervical spine disorders.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to the First Edition
Acknowledgments
1 Applied Anatomy
2 Diagnostic Imaging of the Cervical Spine
3 Congenital Malformations and Deformities of the Cervical Spine
4 Fractures and Dislocations of the Neck
5 Cervical Orthoses
6 Soft Tissue Injuries
7 Cervical Spondylosis
8 The Cervical Spine in Rheumatic Disease
9 Osteomyelitis of the Cervical Spine
10 Tumors of the Cervical Spine
11 Surgical Approaches to the Cervical Spine
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 1st June 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193816