Disorders of the Cervical Spine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407001589, 9781483191904

Disorders of the Cervical Spine

1st Edition

Authors: Eurig Jeffreys
eBook ISBN: 9781483191904
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th March 1980
Page Count: 158
Description

Disorders of the Cervical Spine focuses on the various problems of the cervical spine. This book discusses how disorders of the cervical spine affect the vital structures and movement of the head relative to the neck and the neck relative to the head. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structural anatomy of the neck. This text then examines the contributions of radiology to the management of patients with injury or disease of the cervical spine. Other chapters consider the congenital deformities and anomalies of the cervical spine. This book discusses as well the common injuries as well as the more unusual injuries of the cervical spine. The final chapter deals with the episode of the operation in the management of cervical injury or disease, which is preceded by meticulous clinical and radiological assessment of the patient. This book is a valuable resource for orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, neurosurgeons, rheumatologists, radiologists, and general physicians.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 Applied Anatomy

2 Radiology

3 Congenital Malformations and Deformities of the Cervical Spine

4 Fractures, Fracture Dislocations and Dislocations of the Cervical Spine

5 Soft Tissue Injuries of the Cervical Spine

6 Cervical Spondylosis

7 The Cervical Spine in Rheumatic Disease

8 Osteomyelitis of the Cervical Spine

9 The Surgical Management of Skeletal Tumors of the Cervical Spine

10 Operations on the Cervical Spine

Index

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483191904

