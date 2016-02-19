Disorders of the Cervical Spine focuses on the various problems of the cervical spine. This book discusses how disorders of the cervical spine affect the vital structures and movement of the head relative to the neck and the neck relative to the head. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structural anatomy of the neck. This text then examines the contributions of radiology to the management of patients with injury or disease of the cervical spine. Other chapters consider the congenital deformities and anomalies of the cervical spine. This book discusses as well the common injuries as well as the more unusual injuries of the cervical spine. The final chapter deals with the episode of the operation in the management of cervical injury or disease, which is preceded by meticulous clinical and radiological assessment of the patient. This book is a valuable resource for orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, neurosurgeons, rheumatologists, radiologists, and general physicians.