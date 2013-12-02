Disorders of the Anorectum and Pelvic Floor, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 42-4
1st Edition
Authors: David Maron Steven Wexner
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323260985
eBook ISBN: 9780323260992
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description
This issue provides important updates on the management of disorders of the anorectum and pelvic floor. Expert authors provide information on hemorrhoidal issues, anorectal anatomy and imaging techniques, fissure and anal stenosis, rectal prolapse, and anal abscess and fistula. Other articles are devoted to sexually transmitted and infectious diseases, treatment of radiation proctitis, and pruiritis ani. Readers will come away with a full understanding of the current strategies for diagnosis and management of these disorders.
About the Authors
David Maron Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cleveland Clinic,Weston, FL
Steven Wexner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cleveland Clinic,Weston, FL
