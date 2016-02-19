Disorders of Mineral Metabolism, Volume II: Calcium Physiology is a nine-chapter text that deals with the normal function of calcium, with much emphasis on a host of intracellular functions.

This volume discusses the calcium absorption, excretion, and homeostasis, as well as the hormonal modifiers of its metabolism. The role of connective tissue and bone, the major storehouse of body calcium, is reviewed in terms of collagen metabolism.

This book will prove useful to biochemists, pathophysiologists, and workers in the medical field.