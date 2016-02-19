Disorders of Mineral Metabolism
1st Edition
Calcium Physiology
Editors: Jack W. Coburn Felix Bronner
eBook ISBN: 9781483265353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 584
Description
Disorders of Mineral Metabolism, Volume II: Calcium Physiology is a nine-chapter text that deals with the normal function of calcium, with much emphasis on a host of intracellular functions.
This volume discusses the calcium absorption, excretion, and homeostasis, as well as the hormonal modifiers of its metabolism. The role of connective tissue and bone, the major storehouse of body calcium, is reviewed in terms of collagen metabolism.
This book will prove useful to biochemists, pathophysiologists, and workers in the medical field.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 The Regulation of the Cellular Functions of CA2+
I. Introduction—The Physiological Role and the Biological Fitness of Calcium
II. Intracellular Concentration of Ca2+
III. The Transport of Ca2+ across the Cellular Membranes—General Considerations
IV. Ca2+ Transport across the Plasma Membrane
V. The Transport of Ca2+ by Endoplasmic and Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
VI. The Transport of Ca2+ by Mitochondria
VII. The Control and Regulation of the Transport of Ca2+ across the Plasma and the Intracellular Membranes
VIII. The Soluble Protein Activator (CDR, Calmodulin) in the Transmission of the Ca2+ Message
IX. Some General Considerations on the Cellular Processes Involving Ca2+
References
2 Calcium Homeostasis
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Calcium
III. Systems Regulating Calcium Homeostasis
IV. Calcium-Regulating Hormones
V. Disturbances of Calcium Homeostasis
References
3 Intestinal Absorption of Calcium: Its Assessment, Normal Physiology, and Alterations in Various Disease States
I. Introduction
II. Methods for the Measurement of Calcium Absorption
III. Mechanisms of Intestinal Calcium Transport
IV. Hormonal Effects on Calcium Absorption
V. Physiologic, Nutritional, and Local Factors Affecting Calcium Absorption
VI. Conditions with Reduced Calcium Absorption
VII. Conditions with Increased Calcium Transport
References
4 Renal Handling of Calcium
I. Introduction
II. Tubular Transport of Calcium
III. Factors Affecting Urinary Excretion of Calcium
IV. Role of the Kidney in the Maintenance of Serum Calcium
V. Urinary Calcium in Patients with Renal Failure
VI. Hypercalciuria
References
5 Collagen Biosynthesis and Degradation
I. Introduction
II. Evolutionary and Tissue Distribution of Collagens
III. Gene Expression of Procollagen and Its Posttranslational Enzymes
IV. Translational Expression of Procollagen
V. Intracellular Pathway of Procollagen Translocation
VI. Extracellular Posttranslational Modifications
VII. Fibril Formation and Maturation
VIII. Collagen Degradation
IX. Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Collagen Alterations in Disease Processes
References
6 Parathyroid Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Parathyroid Hormone
III. Biosynthesis and Secretion of Parathyroid Hormone
IV. Metabolism of Parathyroid Hormone
V. Biological Effects of Parathyroid Hormone
VI. Measurements of Parathyroid Hormone Levels
VII. Parathyroid Hormone in Normal Subjects and in Disorders of Mineral Metabolism
References
7 Vitamin D: Metabolism, Actions, and Disease States
I. Introduction
II. Physiologic Effects of Vitamin D
III. Metabolism of Vitamin D
IV. Biochemical Mechanism of Action in Target Tissues
V. Clinically Relevant Assays for Vitamin D Metabolites
VI. Disorders of Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism Related to Aberrations in the Availability, Metabolism, or Expression of Vitamin D
References
8 Calcitonin Secretion
I. Calcitonin
II. Physiology of Calcitonin
III. Disorders of Calcitonin Secretion
IV. Therapeutic Applications of Calcitonin
References
9 Hormonal Modifiers of Mineral Metabolism Other Than Parathyroid Hormone, Vitamin D, and Calcitonin
I. Adrenal Glucocorticoids
II. Gonadal Steroids
III. Thyroid Hormone
IV. Growth Hormone
V. Prolactin
VI. Insulin
VII. Glucagon
VIII. Gastrointestinal Hormones
IX. Epinephrine
X. Erythropoietin
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265353
About the Editor
Jack W. Coburn
Felix Bronner
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.