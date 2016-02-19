Disorders of Mineral Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121353025, 9781483265353

Disorders of Mineral Metabolism

1st Edition

Calcium Physiology

Editors: Jack W. Coburn Felix Bronner
eBook ISBN: 9781483265353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 584
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Disorders of Mineral Metabolism, Volume II: Calcium Physiology is a nine-chapter text that deals with the normal function of calcium, with much emphasis on a host of intracellular functions.

This volume discusses the calcium absorption, excretion, and homeostasis, as well as the hormonal modifiers of its metabolism. The role of connective tissue and bone, the major storehouse of body calcium, is reviewed in terms of collagen metabolism.

This book will prove useful to biochemists, pathophysiologists, and workers in the medical field.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 The Regulation of the Cellular Functions of CA2+

I. Introduction—The Physiological Role and the Biological Fitness of Calcium

II. Intracellular Concentration of Ca2+

III. The Transport of Ca2+ across the Cellular Membranes—General Considerations

IV. Ca2+ Transport across the Plasma Membrane

V. The Transport of Ca2+ by Endoplasmic and Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

VI. The Transport of Ca2+ by Mitochondria

VII. The Control and Regulation of the Transport of Ca2+ across the Plasma and the Intracellular Membranes

VIII. The Soluble Protein Activator (CDR, Calmodulin) in the Transmission of the Ca2+ Message

IX. Some General Considerations on the Cellular Processes Involving Ca2+

References

2 Calcium Homeostasis

I. Introduction

II. Plasma Calcium

III. Systems Regulating Calcium Homeostasis

IV. Calcium-Regulating Hormones

V. Disturbances of Calcium Homeostasis

References

3 Intestinal Absorption of Calcium: Its Assessment, Normal Physiology, and Alterations in Various Disease States

I. Introduction

II. Methods for the Measurement of Calcium Absorption

III. Mechanisms of Intestinal Calcium Transport

IV. Hormonal Effects on Calcium Absorption

V. Physiologic, Nutritional, and Local Factors Affecting Calcium Absorption

VI. Conditions with Reduced Calcium Absorption

VII. Conditions with Increased Calcium Transport

References

4 Renal Handling of Calcium

I. Introduction

II. Tubular Transport of Calcium

III. Factors Affecting Urinary Excretion of Calcium

IV. Role of the Kidney in the Maintenance of Serum Calcium

V. Urinary Calcium in Patients with Renal Failure

VI. Hypercalciuria

References

5 Collagen Biosynthesis and Degradation

I. Introduction

II. Evolutionary and Tissue Distribution of Collagens

III. Gene Expression of Procollagen and Its Posttranslational Enzymes

IV. Translational Expression of Procollagen

V. Intracellular Pathway of Procollagen Translocation

VI. Extracellular Posttranslational Modifications

VII. Fibril Formation and Maturation

VIII. Collagen Degradation

IX. Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Collagen Alterations in Disease Processes

References

6 Parathyroid Hormone

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Parathyroid Hormone

III. Biosynthesis and Secretion of Parathyroid Hormone

IV. Metabolism of Parathyroid Hormone

V. Biological Effects of Parathyroid Hormone

VI. Measurements of Parathyroid Hormone Levels

VII. Parathyroid Hormone in Normal Subjects and in Disorders of Mineral Metabolism

References

7 Vitamin D: Metabolism, Actions, and Disease States

I. Introduction

II. Physiologic Effects of Vitamin D

III. Metabolism of Vitamin D

IV. Biochemical Mechanism of Action in Target Tissues

V. Clinically Relevant Assays for Vitamin D Metabolites

VI. Disorders of Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism Related to Aberrations in the Availability, Metabolism, or Expression of Vitamin D

References

8 Calcitonin Secretion

I. Calcitonin

II. Physiology of Calcitonin

III. Disorders of Calcitonin Secretion

IV. Therapeutic Applications of Calcitonin

References

9 Hormonal Modifiers of Mineral Metabolism Other Than Parathyroid Hormone, Vitamin D, and Calcitonin

I. Adrenal Glucocorticoids

II. Gonadal Steroids

III. Thyroid Hormone

IV. Growth Hormone

V. Prolactin

VI. Insulin

VII. Glucagon

VIII. Gastrointestinal Hormones

IX. Epinephrine

X. Erythropoietin

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265353

About the Editor

Jack W. Coburn

Felix Bronner

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.