Disorders of Consciousness, Volume 90
1st Edition
Section 1: Theory and practice:
Consciousness: concepts, neurobiology, terminology of impairments, theoretical models and philosophical background. Consciousness: its neurological relevance.
Section 2: Syndromes of impaired consciousness:
Delirium in the critically ill patient. Coma and stupor. Herniation. The vegetative and minimally conscious states.
Section 3: Specific entities:
Metabolic encephalopathies. Nutritional disorders. Coma induced by intoxication. Ischemic stroke and anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. Infectious etiologies of altered consciousness. Traumatic brain injury. Seizures and impairment of consciousness. Syncope. Altered consciousness associated with brain neoplasms. Abnormal conscious state and coma in transplant recipients. Pregnancy and coma. Psychogenic unresponsiveness and nonepileptic seizures. Coma in childhood.
Section 4: Management issues:
Management of the comatose patient. Ethical issues in the management of patients with impaired consciousness.
This volume encompasses a variety of topics pertaining to patients with altered levels of consciousness, including valuable differences between disorders. Neurologists, researchers, and clinicians will find a comprehensive accounting of the distinctions between disorders that cause these altered states. Beginning with basic concepts of consciousness and neurobiology, this handbook progresses into more targeted and complex areas of discussion, including important technological advancements that have occurred in neuroimaging.
Neurologists who are frequently called upon for prognostication and to guide management of patients with these disorders will find invaluable information, including chapters discussing comatose states in children and pregnant women, encephalopathic patients, nutrition disorders, and vegetative and minimally conscious states. In addition, chapters devoted to philosophical backgrounds and ethical implications involving patients with impaired consciousness, are thoroughly presented.
- A comprehensive reference guide that progresses from basic concepts of consciousness and neurobiology to targeted, complex topics of discussion
Invaluable information on new technological advancements that have occurred in neuroimaging, thus furthering diagnostic and treatment modalities
Philosophical and ethical implications involving the relationship between clinicians and patients with impaired levels of consciousness
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2008
- Published:
- 6th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569857
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518958
G. Bryan Young Editor
Division of Neurology, Department of Clinical Neurology Sciences, London Health Sciences Centre, Ontario, Canada
Eelco Wijdicks Editor
Eelco F.M. Wijdicks MD is Professor of Neurology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Chair of the Division of Critical Care Neurology and attending in the Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit at Saint Marys Hospital (Mayo Clinic Rochester).He is the founding editor of the journal Neurocritical care, the official journal of the Neurocritical Care Society. He has single authored 12 books on Neurocritical Care and edited or co-authored 7 additional books all currently in print. He has over 750 research papers, topic reviews and editorials to his credit.
Professor of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Chair, Division of Critical Care Neurology; Consultant, Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota