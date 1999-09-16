Disorders of Brain, Behavior, and Cognition: The Neurocomputational Perspective, Volume 121

This book contains selected contributions of papers, many presented at the Second International Workshop on Neural Modeling of Brain Disorders, as well as a few additional papers on related topics, including a wide range of presentations describing computational models of neurological, neuropsychological and psychiatric disorders. It is a unique, comprehensive review of the state-of-the-art of modeling cognitive and brain disorders, appealing to a multidisciplinary audience of clinicians, psychologists, neuroscientists, cognitive scientists, computer scientists, and other neural network researchers.

The rest of the book is organized along four main themes, involving memory, neuropsychological, neurological and psychiatric disorders. In general, the cognitive disorders and these psychiatric diseases traditionally regarded as "functional" were modeled along functional lines, while those disorders traditionally viewed as "organic" neurological diseases generally drew more from knowledge of the underlying neurobiology and pathophysiology.