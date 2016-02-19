Disorders of Auditory Function, Volume III presents the proceedings of the Third Conference of the British Society of Audiology, held at the University of Manchester on July 18–20, 1979. This book provides information pertinent to five major areas of interest to the principles and practice of audiology, namely, pediatric audiology, communication, vestibular function, noise-induced hearing loss, and aural rehabilitation.

Organized into four sections encompassing 29 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the conditions that occur in the first years of life that may result in hearing impairment. This text then examines the methods for the early identification of hearing loss. Other chapters consider the implementation of an effective mass hearing screening program for neonates. This book discusses as well the rules and strategies that hearing-impaired children are using to interpret word order. The final chapter reviews the development in British audiology.

This book is a valuable resource for otologists, audiologists, and physicians.