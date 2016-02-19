Disorders of Auditory Function
1st Edition
Volume III
Description
Disorders of Auditory Function, Volume III presents the proceedings of the Third Conference of the British Society of Audiology, held at the University of Manchester on July 18–20, 1979. This book provides information pertinent to five major areas of interest to the principles and practice of audiology, namely, pediatric audiology, communication, vestibular function, noise-induced hearing loss, and aural rehabilitation.
Organized into four sections encompassing 29 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the conditions that occur in the first years of life that may result in hearing impairment. This text then examines the methods for the early identification of hearing loss. Other chapters consider the implementation of an effective mass hearing screening program for neonates. This book discusses as well the rules and strategies that hearing-impaired children are using to interpret word order. The final chapter reviews the development in British audiology.
This book is a valuable resource for otologists, audiologists, and physicians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
The Thomas Simm Littler Memorial Lecture Breaking the Silence - The Development of Audiology in Britain during the Last Three Hundred Years
Section 1 Paediatric Audiology
The Prevention of Congenital Sensori-Neural Deafness
Early Identification of Hearing Impairment
Linguistic and Associated Characteristics of Children attending the School Age Clinic of the Department of Audiology and Education of the Deaf, Manchester University
Auditory Function and Receptive Vocabulary in Down's Syndrome Children
Automated Newborn Screening Using the Auditory Response Cradle
Section 2 Communication
Hearing-Impaired Children's Understanding of Active, Passive and Scrambled Sentences
Speech Processing and Hearing-Aid Design - Some Critical Reflections
Some Factors affecting the Efficient Use of Hearing Aids with Children
An Assessment of the Use of National Health Service Hearing Aids
The Role of Recognition in the Perception of Unattended Auditory Stimuli
Section 3 Vestibular Function
The Dilemma of Electro-Nystagmography
The Role of Rotational Testing in Assessing Vestibular Function
The Caloric Test: Three Associated Clinical Studies
A Comparative Study of Air and Water as a Caloric Stimulus
The Physiological Significance of the Abnormal Caloric Induced Nystagmus Encountered in Cerebellar Disorders
Section 4 Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
Trends in the Understanding and Control of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
Hearing Handicap and Noise-Induced Deafness
Industrial Audiometry: The Referral Problem
Masking, Temporal Integration and Speech Intelligi-Bility in Individuals with Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
Technical and Audiological Factors in Occupational Hearing Loss Claims
Section 5 Aural Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation of Hearing-Impaired Adults: Use of and Benefits from Hearing Aids
Studies of Hearing Aid Use and the Effect of Counselling
Evaluation of an Auditory Rehabilitation Scheme
The Manchester Speechreading (Lipreading) Test
A Research Master Hearing Aid
The Assessment of Audio-Visual and Visual Speech Discrimination Skills in Aural Rehabilitation Programmes
Acquired Deafness and Psychological Disorder
Review
Review of Developments in British Audiology
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 5th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259796