Disorders of Auditory Function

1st Edition

Volume III

Editors: Ian G. Taylor Andreas Markides
Description

Disorders of Auditory Function, Volume III presents the proceedings of the Third Conference of the British Society of Audiology, held at the University of Manchester on July 18–20, 1979. This book provides information pertinent to five major areas of interest to the principles and practice of audiology, namely, pediatric audiology, communication, vestibular function, noise-induced hearing loss, and aural rehabilitation.

Organized into four sections encompassing 29 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the conditions that occur in the first years of life that may result in hearing impairment. This text then examines the methods for the early identification of hearing loss. Other chapters consider the implementation of an effective mass hearing screening program for neonates. This book discusses as well the rules and strategies that hearing-impaired children are using to interpret word order. The final chapter reviews the development in British audiology.

This book is a valuable resource for otologists, audiologists, and physicians.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction

The Thomas Simm Littler Memorial Lecture Breaking the Silence - The Development of Audiology in Britain during the Last Three Hundred Years

Section 1 Paediatric Audiology

The Prevention of Congenital Sensori-Neural Deafness

Early Identification of Hearing Impairment

Linguistic and Associated Characteristics of Children attending the School Age Clinic of the Department of Audiology and Education of the Deaf, Manchester University

Auditory Function and Receptive Vocabulary in Down's Syndrome Children

Automated Newborn Screening Using the Auditory Response Cradle

Section 2 Communication

Hearing-Impaired Children's Understanding of Active, Passive and Scrambled Sentences

Speech Processing and Hearing-Aid Design - Some Critical Reflections

Some Factors affecting the Efficient Use of Hearing Aids with Children

An Assessment of the Use of National Health Service Hearing Aids

The Role of Recognition in the Perception of Unattended Auditory Stimuli

Section 3 Vestibular Function

The Dilemma of Electro-Nystagmography

The Role of Rotational Testing in Assessing Vestibular Function

The Caloric Test: Three Associated Clinical Studies

A Comparative Study of Air and Water as a Caloric Stimulus

The Physiological Significance of the Abnormal Caloric Induced Nystagmus Encountered in Cerebellar Disorders

Section 4 Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Trends in the Understanding and Control of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Hearing Handicap and Noise-Induced Deafness

Industrial Audiometry: The Referral Problem

Masking, Temporal Integration and Speech Intelligi-Bility in Individuals with Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Technical and Audiological Factors in Occupational Hearing Loss Claims

Section 5 Aural Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of Hearing-Impaired Adults: Use of and Benefits from Hearing Aids

Studies of Hearing Aid Use and the Effect of Counselling

Evaluation of an Auditory Rehabilitation Scheme

The Manchester Speechreading (Lipreading) Test

A Research Master Hearing Aid

The Assessment of Audio-Visual and Visual Speech Discrimination Skills in Aural Rehabilitation Programmes

Acquired Deafness and Psychological Disorder

Review

Review of Developments in British Audiology

Subject Index

