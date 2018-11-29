Dismemberments
1st Edition
Perspectives in Forensic Anthropology and Legal Medicine
Description
Dismemberments: Perspectives in Forensic Anthropology and Legal Medicine is the only volume in the field to address the complexities of interpreting dismemberment trauma, the different tools used, and the sociocultural motives behind dismemberments. The book's goal is to provide the reader with a comprehensive assessment that covers all aspects of dismemberment, from means and motive, to toolmark and instrument identification, to disarticulation and re-association of body parts. Each chapter is written by internationally known, expert contributors from around the world. Users will find this to be is a great resource for those involved in the analysis of recovered human remains.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive volume on trauma examination and reconstruction in complex dismemberment cases
- Includes contributions by world renowned specialists in forensic anthropology and legal medicine
- Provides case studies throughout the volume to aid with understanding
Readership
Forensic Anthropologists, Forensic Pathologists, Medical Examiners and those working on medico-legal cases, such as lawyers, law enforcement and criminalists
Table of Contents
1. Criminal dismemberments: a discussion of their multi-disciplinary nature and guide to best practice
2. Dismemberment of victims in Colombia: a perspective from practice
3. Dismemberment in Brazil: from early colonization to present days
4. Postmortem Criminal Mutilation in Panama
5. Dismemberment in South Africa: Case studies
6. A dismemberment case from Portugal: How a dozen bones can tell the story
7. The potential of histological analysis in dismemberment cases
8. Dismemberment and Toolmark Analysis On Bone: A Microscopic Analysis Of The Walls Of Cut Marks
9. Skeletal Evidence of Sharp–Force Disarticulation and Tissue Flensing in 54 Cases Exhibiting Approximately 4200 Bone Strike Injuries
10. Intentional Body Dismemberment Following Non-Homicidal Deaths: A Retrospective Study of Body Packer Cases in New York City
11. Tool mark identification on bone: Best Practice
12. The Pattern of violence, punishment and aggression
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128119129
About the Editor
Ann Ross
Dr. Ross is a Board Certified forensic anthropologist and professor of forensic anthropology and skeletal biology at NC State University. She is also internationally certified and a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. Dr. Ross has extensive case experience and court testimony on dismemberment cases. In addition to teaching and testifying, Dr. Ross has written many forensic anthropology journal articles and published a book, The Juvenile Skeleton in Forensic Abuse Investigations, with Springer in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA
Eugenia Cunha
Dr. Cunha is an Internationally Certified forensic anthropologist and a full professor at University of Coimbra since 2003. She acts as a National Consultant for Forensic Anthropology at the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Portugal since 1997. Dr. Cunha is a member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in the Physical Anthropology Section since 2002. She was nominated president of FASE in 2009. Her research interests cover age and sex estimation methods, skeletal pathologies and trauma analysis. She has published extensively in this area and testified in over 140 international cases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Centre for Functional Ecology, University of Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal, National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, Portugal