Dislocations in Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534439, 9780444535344

Dislocations in Solids, Volume 16

1st Edition

The 30th Anniversary Volume

Series Volume Editors: John Hirth Ladislas Kubin
eBook ISBN: 9780444535344
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534439
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th September 2009
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

92. Dislocations and Plasticity in bcc Transition Metals at High Pressure (L.H. Yang, M.Tang and J.A. Moriarty)

93. Dislocations in Silicon at High Stress (J. Rabier, L. Pizzagalli and J.-L. Demenet)

94. Metadislocations (M. Feuerbacher and M. Heggen)

95. Dislocations in Minerals (D.J. Barber, H.-R. Wenk, G. Hirth and D.L. Kohlstedt)

96. Dislocations in Colloidal Crystals (P. Schall and F. Spaepen)

Description

New materials addressed for the first time include the chapters on minerals by Barber et al and the chapter on dislocations in colloidal crystals by Schall and Spaepen. Moriarty et al extend the first principles calculations of kink configurations in bcc metals to high pressures, including the use of flexible boundary conditions to model dilatational effects. Rabier et al clarify the issue of glide-shuffle slip systems in diamond cubic and related III-V compounds. Metadislocations, discussed by Feuerbacher and Heggen, represent a new type of defect in multicomponent metal compounds and alloys.

Key Features

  • Kink mechanisms for dislocation motion at high pressure in bcc metals

  • Dislocation core structures identified in silicon at high stress

  • Metadislocations, a new type of defect, identified and described

  • Extension of dislocation concepts to complex minerals

  • First observations of dislocations in colloidal crystals

Readership

Materials science, Solid state physics, Metallurgy, Mechanics, Chemistry, Geophysics

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2010
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444535344
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444534439

