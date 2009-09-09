Dislocations in Solids, Volume 16
1st Edition
The 30th Anniversary Volume
Table of Contents
92. Dislocations and Plasticity in bcc Transition Metals at High Pressure (L.H. Yang, M.Tang and J.A. Moriarty)
93. Dislocations in Silicon at High Stress (J. Rabier, L. Pizzagalli and J.-L. Demenet)
94. Metadislocations (M. Feuerbacher and M. Heggen)
95. Dislocations in Minerals (D.J. Barber, H.-R. Wenk, G. Hirth and D.L. Kohlstedt)
96. Dislocations in Colloidal Crystals (P. Schall and F. Spaepen)
Description
New materials addressed for the first time include the chapters on minerals by Barber et al and the chapter on dislocations in colloidal crystals by Schall and Spaepen. Moriarty et al extend the first principles calculations of kink configurations in bcc metals to high pressures, including the use of flexible boundary conditions to model dilatational effects. Rabier et al clarify the issue of glide-shuffle slip systems in diamond cubic and related III-V compounds. Metadislocations, discussed by Feuerbacher and Heggen, represent a new type of defect in multicomponent metal compounds and alloys.
Key Features
- Kink mechanisms for dislocation motion at high pressure in bcc metals
- Dislocation core structures identified in silicon at high stress
- Metadislocations, a new type of defect, identified and described
- Extension of dislocation concepts to complex minerals
- First observations of dislocations in colloidal crystals
Readership
Materials science, Solid state physics, Metallurgy, Mechanics, Chemistry, Geophysics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2010
- Published:
- 9th September 2009
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535344
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534439
About the Series Volume Editors
John Hirth Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hereford, AZ, USA
Ladislas Kubin Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire d'Etude des Microstructures, CNRS-ONERA, Chatillon Cedex, France