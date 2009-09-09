Dislocations in Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532855, 9780080932958

Dislocations in Solids, Volume 15

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: John Hirth Ladislas Kubin
eBook ISBN: 9780080932958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532855
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 9th September 2009
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
362.00
307.70
219.00
186.15
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
355.00
301.75
270.00
229.50
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

88. Dislocation-Obstacle Interactions (D.J. Bacon, and Y.N. Osetsky)

89. Dislocations in Shock Compression and Release (M.A. Meyers, H. Jarmakani, E. Bringa, and B.A. Remington)

90. Mechanical Properties of Nanograined Metallic Polycrystals (G. Saada, and G. Dirras)

91. Hydrogen Effects on Plasticity (I.M. Roberston, P. Sofronis, and H.K. Birnbaum)

Description

Bacon and Osetsky present an atomistic model of dislocation-particle interactions in metal systems, including irradiated materials. This work is important in simulating actual behavior, removing earlier reliance on assumed mechanisms for dislocation motion. New mechanisms for dislocation generation under shock loading are presented by Meyers et al. These models provide a basis for understanding the constitutive behavior of shocked material. Saada and Dirras provide a new perspective on the Hall-Petch relation, with particular emphasis on nanocrystals. Of particular significance, deviations from the traditional stress proportional to the square-root of grain size relation are explained. Robertson et al consider a number of effects of hydrogen on plastic flow and provide a model that provides an explanation of the broad range of properties.

.

Key Features

  • Flow stress of metal systems with particle hardening, including radiation effects

  • New model for dislocation kinetics under shock loading

  • Explanation of effects of nanoscale grain size on strength

  • Mechanism of hydrogen embrittlement in metal alloys~

Readership

Materials science, Solid state physics, Metallurgy, Mechanics, Chemistry, Geophysics

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2009
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080932958
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532855

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

John Hirth Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hereford, AZ, USA

Ladislas Kubin Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire d'Etude des Microstructures, CNRS-ONERA, Chatillon Cedex, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.