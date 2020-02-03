Disinfection Byproducts in Drinking Water

By design, disinfectants are strong oxidizing agents, which can react with the natural organic matter, resulting in the formation of disinfection byproducts. This reaction presents a serious challenge to researchers because natural organic matter is inherently complex, variable and typically poorly characterized. Disinfection Byproducts Detection and Treatment present cutting edge research for understanding the procedures, processes and considerations for detecting and treating disinfection by-products from drinking water, swimming pool water, and wastewater.

Different water disinfectants produce different types of disinfection byproducts, Disinfection Byproducts Detection and Treatment begins with an overview of the different groups of Disinfection Byproducts (DBPs) such as: Trihalomethanes (THM), Halo acetic acids, and Haloacetonitrile (HAN). This coverage is quickly followed by a clear and rigorous exposition of latest methods and technologies for the characterization, occurrence, formation, transformation, and removal of DBPs in drinking water as well as different chapters focussing ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy, electron spin resonance, and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. Researchers will find a valuable resource to a breath of topics for DBP detection and treatment including various recent techniques such as: microfiltration, nanofiltration membrane and nanotechnology.