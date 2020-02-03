Disinfection Byproducts in Drinking Water
1st Edition
Detection and Treatment
Description
By design, disinfectants are strong oxidizing agents, which can react with the natural organic matter, resulting in the formation of disinfection byproducts. This reaction presents a serious challenge to researchers because natural organic matter is inherently complex, variable and typically poorly characterized. Disinfection Byproducts Detection and Treatment present cutting edge research for understanding the procedures, processes and considerations for detecting and treating disinfection by-products from drinking water, swimming pool water, and wastewater.
Different water disinfectants produce different types of disinfection byproducts, Disinfection Byproducts Detection and Treatment begins with an overview of the different groups of Disinfection Byproducts (DBPs) such as: Trihalomethanes (THM), Halo acetic acids, and Haloacetonitrile (HAN). This coverage is quickly followed by a clear and rigorous exposition of latest methods and technologies for the characterization, occurrence, formation, transformation, and removal of DBPs in drinking water as well as different chapters focussing ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy, electron spin resonance, and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. Researchers will find a valuable resource to a breath of topics for DBP detection and treatment including various recent techniques such as: microfiltration, nanofiltration membrane and nanotechnology.
Key Features
- Explains the latest research into detection, treatment processes and remediation technologies
- Includes sampling, analytical and characterization methods and approaches
- Covers cutting edge research including: Membrane Based Technologies, Nanotechnology Treatment Technologies and Bioremediation Treatment Technologies
- Provides background information regarding contamination sources
Readership
Civil/Environmental Engineers and Environmental Scientists, Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Disinfection By-products (DBP) detection methods including biomarkers
2. Soluble algal products (SAP) from olegnous algae as precursors for formation of DBPs
3. DBP and chlorination nexus (Biogeochemicals)
4. DBP toxicity assays and investigations
5. Cyto- and Genotoxicities of DBP
6. DBP induced diseases
7. Impact of metal-ions, metal oxides and nanomaterials on
8. DBP production
9. DBP speciation and geospatial investigations
10. DBP dynamics in storm and flood waters
11. DBP in swimming pools and health related issues
12. DBP regulatory compliance frame work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029770
About the Editor
M.N.V. Prasad
Dr Prasad is an Emeritus Professor in the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. He has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 17 books published by leading international publishers and 190 journal articles and 118 book chapters/conference proceedings. He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of Bioremediation, Bioresources, Biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology (including value chain and value addition products from plants used in phytoremediation) all of which are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India