Disinfection By-products in Drinking Water
1st Edition
Detection and Treatment
Description
Disinfection Byproducts in Drinking Water: Detection and Treatment presents cutting-edge research on how to understand the procedures, processes and considerations for detecting and treating disinfection by-products from drinking water, swimming pool water, and wastewater. The book begins with an overview of the different groups of Disinfection Byproducts (DBPs), such as: Trihalomethanes (THM), Halo acetic acids, and Haloacetonitrile (HAN). This coverage is quickly followed by a clear and rigorous exposition of the latest methods and technologies for the characterization, occurrence, formation, transformation and removal of DBPs in drinking water. Other chapters focus on ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy, electron spin resonance, and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry.
Researchers will find a valuable resource to a breath of topics for DBP detection and treatment, including various recent techniques, such as microfiltration, nanofiltration membrane and nanotechnology.
Key Features
- Explains the latest research in detection, treatment processes and remediation technologies
- Includes sampling, analytical and characterization methods and approaches
- Covers cutting-edge research, including membrane based technologies, nanotechnology treatment technologies and bioremediation treatment technologies
- Provides background information regarding contamination sources
Readership
Civil/Environmental Engineers and Environmental Scientists, Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
1. Disinfection Byproducts (DBP) detection methods including biomarkers
2. Soluble algal products (SAP) from olegnous algae as precursors for formation of DBPs
3. DBP and chlorination nexus (Biogeochemicals)
4. DBP toxicity assays and investigations
5. Cyto- and Genotoxicities of DBP
6. DBP induced diseases
7. Impact of metal-ions, metal oxides and nanomaterials on
8. DBP production
9. DBP speciation and geospatial investigations
10. DBP dynamics in storm and flood waters
11. DBP in swimming pools and health related issues
12. DBP regulatory compliance frame work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 24th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029770
About the Editor
M.N.V. Prasad
Dr Prasad is an Emeritus Professor in the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. He has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 17 books published by leading international publishers and 190 journal articles and 118 book chapters/conference proceedings. He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of Bioremediation, Bioresources, Biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology (including value chain and value addition products from plants used in phytoremediation) all of which are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India