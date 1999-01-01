Disinfection By-Products in Drinking Water
1st Edition
Current Issues
Editors: M Fielding M Farrimond
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738034
eBook ISBN: 9780857090324
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 228
Description
This volume brings together contributors from water regulators, and water suppliers in Europe and North America to discuss the main issues associated with reaching a cost-effective balance between microbial and chemical risks. Overviews of research are presented alongside illuminating case studies of the practical approaches taken by water companies and regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.
Readership
Water regulators and water suppliers
Table of Contents
DBP formation and occurrence in treatment and distribution; Advances in analysis and monitoring; Standards and regulation; Balancing chemical and microbiological risk; Control of DBPs; Concluding remarks.
About the Editor
M Fielding
Affiliations and Expertise
Water Research Centre
M Farrimond
Affiliations and Expertise
Severn Trent Water, UK
Ratings and Reviews
