Disinfection By-Products in Drinking Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738034, 9780857090324

Disinfection By-Products in Drinking Water

1st Edition

Current Issues

Editors: M Fielding M Farrimond
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738034
eBook ISBN: 9780857090324
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 228
Description

This volume brings together contributors from water regulators, and water suppliers in Europe and North America to discuss the main issues associated with reaching a cost-effective balance between microbial and chemical risks. Overviews of research are presented alongside illuminating case studies of the practical approaches taken by water companies and regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

Readership

Water regulators and water suppliers

Table of Contents

DBP formation and occurrence in treatment and distribution; Advances in analysis and monitoring; Standards and regulation; Balancing chemical and microbiological risk; Control of DBPs; Concluding remarks.

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738034
eBook ISBN:
9780857090324

About the Editor

M Fielding

Affiliations and Expertise

Water Research Centre

M Farrimond

Affiliations and Expertise

Severn Trent Water, UK

