Diseases of the Urethra and Penis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167916, 9781483195391

Diseases of the Urethra and Penis

1st Edition

Authors: E. D'Arcy McCrea
eBook ISBN: 9781483195391
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1940
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diseases of the Urethra and Penis provides information pertinent to the diseases of the urethra and penis. This book discusses the structure as well as the development of the urethra and penis. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy of the penis and urethra. This text then examines the origin of certain developmental abnormalities of the urethra and the penis, including the defects resulting from the polar dichotomy, local malformations, hermaphroditism, and defects due to polar hypogenesis. Other chapters consider the pathology of the various congenital malformations of the urethra and penis. This book discusses as well the etiology, pathology, and treatment of various diseases of the urethra, including acute urethritis, stricture of the urethra, periurethritis, tumors of the urethra, and schistosomiasis of the urethra. The final chapter deals with the etiology, pathology, clinical diagnosis, and treatment of priapism. This book is a valuable resource for physicians.

Table of Contents


Chapter I.—The Anatomy and Development of the Penis and Urethra

Chapter II.—Developmental Anomalies of the Urethra and Penis

Chapter III.—Congenital Malformations of the Urethra and Penis

Chapter IV.—Malformations of the Urethra and Penis: Epispadias and Hypospadias

Chapter V.—Injuries of the Urethra

Chapter VI.—Acute Urethritis and Its Complications

Chapter VII.—Chronic Urethritis and Its Complications

Chapter VIII.—Stricture of the Urethra

Chapter IX.—Stricture of the Urethra: Operative Treatment

Chapter X.—Periurethritis, Tuberculosis, Syphilis, and Schistosomiasis of the Urethra

Chapter XI.—Fistula of the Urethra. Urethrocele or Diverticulum of the Urethra. Calculus and Foreign Bodies of the Urethra

Chapter XII.—Tumors of the Urethra

Chapter XIII.—Injuries of the Penis. Phimosis and Paraphimosis. Preputial Calculi

Chapter XIV.—Infections and Inflammations of the Penis

Chapter XV.—Tumors and Cysts of the Penis

Chapter XVI.—Priapism

Index


Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2040
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195391

About the Author

E. D'Arcy McCrea

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.