Diseases of the Urethra and Penis provides information pertinent to the diseases of the urethra and penis. This book discusses the structure as well as the development of the urethra and penis. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy of the penis and urethra. This text then examines the origin of certain developmental abnormalities of the urethra and the penis, including the defects resulting from the polar dichotomy, local malformations, hermaphroditism, and defects due to polar hypogenesis. Other chapters consider the pathology of the various congenital malformations of the urethra and penis. This book discusses as well the etiology, pathology, and treatment of various diseases of the urethra, including acute urethritis, stricture of the urethra, periurethritis, tumors of the urethra, and schistosomiasis of the urethra. The final chapter deals with the etiology, pathology, clinical diagnosis, and treatment of priapism. This book is a valuable resource for physicians.