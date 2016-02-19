Diseases of the Urethra and Penis
1st Edition
Description
Diseases of the Urethra and Penis provides information pertinent to the diseases of the urethra and penis. This book discusses the structure as well as the development of the urethra and penis. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy of the penis and urethra. This text then examines the origin of certain developmental abnormalities of the urethra and the penis, including the defects resulting from the polar dichotomy, local malformations, hermaphroditism, and defects due to polar hypogenesis. Other chapters consider the pathology of the various congenital malformations of the urethra and penis. This book discusses as well the etiology, pathology, and treatment of various diseases of the urethra, including acute urethritis, stricture of the urethra, periurethritis, tumors of the urethra, and schistosomiasis of the urethra. The final chapter deals with the etiology, pathology, clinical diagnosis, and treatment of priapism. This book is a valuable resource for physicians.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.—The Anatomy and Development of the Penis and Urethra
Chapter II.—Developmental Anomalies of the Urethra and Penis
Chapter III.—Congenital Malformations of the Urethra and Penis
Chapter IV.—Malformations of the Urethra and Penis: Epispadias and Hypospadias
Chapter V.—Injuries of the Urethra
Chapter VI.—Acute Urethritis and Its Complications
Chapter VII.—Chronic Urethritis and Its Complications
Chapter VIII.—Stricture of the Urethra
Chapter IX.—Stricture of the Urethra: Operative Treatment
Chapter X.—Periurethritis, Tuberculosis, Syphilis, and Schistosomiasis of the Urethra
Chapter XI.—Fistula of the Urethra. Urethrocele or Diverticulum of the Urethra. Calculus and Foreign Bodies of the Urethra
Chapter XII.—Tumors of the Urethra
Chapter XIII.—Injuries of the Penis. Phimosis and Paraphimosis. Preputial Calculi
Chapter XIV.—Infections and Inflammations of the Penis
Chapter XV.—Tumors and Cysts of the Penis
Chapter XVI.—Priapism
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2040
- Published:
- 1st January 1940
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195391