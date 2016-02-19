Diseases of the Alimentary Tract

Table of Contents



Chapter I The Mouth and Œsophagus

The Tongue

Coating

Lingua Nigra

Geographical Tongue

Neurosis

Glossitis

Aphthous Stomatitis

Heartburn

Dysphagia

Achalasia of the Cardia

Chagas' Disease

Diffuse Œsophageal Spasm

Œsophagitis

Strictures of the Œsophagus

The Syndrome of Anemia, Glossitis and Dysphagia (Plummer-Vinson Syndrome)

Œsophageal Webs and Rings

The Presence of Gastric Mucosa in the Œsophagus

Spontaneous Rupture of the Œsophagus

Cancer of the Œsophagus

Chapter II The Cardia and Hiatus Hernia

Mechanisms Preventing Reflux at the Gastro-Œsophageal Junction

The Anatomy of the Hiatus

The Intrinsic Sphincter of the Lower Œsophagus

The Angle of Entry into the Stomach

The Position of the Cardia

The Œsophagus in Animals

Hiatus Hernia

Hiatus Hernia in Children

Hiatus Hernia in Pregnancy

Hiatus Hernia and Cardiac Ischemia

Reflux without Hiatus Hernia

The Natural History of Hiatus Hernia

Other Types of Diaphragmatic Hernia

Chapter III Peptic Ulcer

Why Does the Stomach not Digest Itself?

Is Decreased Resistance of the Gastric Mucosa of Importance?

The Role of Hydrochloric Acid

Constitutional Factors

Blood Groups and Peptic Ulcer

The Influence of Hormones

Environmental Causes

Geographical Incidence

A Psychosomatic Disease?

Noxious Substances in Food and Drink

Other Possibilities

Incidence of Peptic Ulcer

Historical

Present Incidence

The Mechanism of Ulcer Pain

The Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer

Special Clinical Problems

Chronic Gastric Ulcer, Benign or Malignant

Giant Lesser Curve Ulcers

Peptic Ulcer in Children

Post-Bulbar Duodenal Ulceration

Gastric and Duodenal Ulcer Occurring Together

Pyloric Obstruction

Medical Treatment of Peptic Ulcer

The Conservative Treatment of Acute Perforated Peptic Ulcer

Chapter IV Conditions Associated with Peptic Ulcer

Multiple Endocrine Adenomas

Hyperparathyroidism

The Zollinger- Ellison Syndrome (Ulcerogenic Tumor of the Pancreas)

Peptic Ulcer and Hepatic Cirrhosis

Peptic Ulcer and Emphysema

Carcinoid Tumours

Peptic Ulcer and Coronary Artery Disease

Chapter V Gastric Operations and their Metabolic Sequele

Gastric Operations

Partial Gastrectomy

Vagotomy and a Drainage Operation

Gastroenterostomy

Vagotomy

Sequele of Partial Gastrectomy

The Dumping Syndrome

Bilious Vomiting

Stomal Ulcer

Obstructive Symptoms after Polya Gastrectomy

Cancer in the Gastric Remnant

Loss of Weight

Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Mechanisms Causing Malnutrition

Altered Kinetics

The Role of the Pancreas

Poor Mixing of Food and Enzymes

The Blind Loop Syndrome from a Stagnant Afferent Loop

The Jejunal Mucosa

Anemia after Gastric Resection

Due to Iron Deficiency

Megaloblastic Anemia

Chapter VI Gastritis and other Local Conditions

Gastritis

Acute Gastritis

Acute "Erosive" Gastritis

Chronic gastritis

Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer

Gastritis and Gastric Cancer

Gastritis and Anemia

Gastritis and Alcohol

Irradiation Gastritis

Giant ruge (Menetrier's Disease; Giant Hypertrophic Gastritis)

Gastric Atrophy

Stress Ulcers

Neurogenic Peptic Ulceration

Acute Peptic Ulcers Due to Burns

Gastric Polyps

Primary Pyloric Hypertrophy in Adults

Gastric Stasis from Medical Causes

Duodenal Diverticula

Duodenal Stasis (Ileus or Obstruction)

Prolapse of the Gastric Mucosa

Syphilis

Chapter VII Gastric Cancer

Cancer of the Stomach

Hereditary

Blood Groups and Cancer of the Stomach

Environmental Causes

Soil and Geology

Food and Drink

Local Factors

Malignant Change of a Simple Gastric Ulcer

Gastric Polyps

Gastritis and Gastric Cancer

Symptoms

Signs

Diagnosis

Surgery

Chapter VIII Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

Hematemesis and Melena

Immediate Treatment

Early Diagnosis

Differential Diagnosis

Indications for Surgery

"Blind Gastrectomy"

Prognosis of Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

Bleeding from Unusual or Rare Causes

The Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

Blood Dyscrasias

Vascular Disease

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura

Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum

Hereditary Telangiectasia

Œsophageal and Gastric Varices

Acute Gastrointestinal Bleeding of Unknown Origin

Chapter IX Problems Associated with Dyspepsia

Food and Digestion

Aerophagy

Nervous Dyspepsia

Anorexia Nervosa

X-ray Negative Dyspepsia (Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia)

Chapter X The Gall-Bladder and Pancreas

Incidence of Gall-Stones

Biliary Colic

Acute Cholecystitis

Chronic Cholecystitis

Motility Disturbances of the Biliary Tract

Pancreatitis

Etiology

Associated Factors

Acute Pancreatitis

Chronic Pancreatitis

Associated Diseases

Hyperparathyroidism

Hyperlipemia

Cancer of the Pancreas

Chapter XI Various Gastrointestinal Problems

The Adverse Effects of Drugs

Aspirin

Phenylbutazone (Butazolidin)

Corticosteroid Therapy

Antibiotics

Smoking and the Alimentary Tract

The Effect of Irradiation

Gastrointestinal Allergy

Anemia and the Alimentary Tract

Due to Iron Deficiency

The Role of Achlorhydria

The Macrocytic Anemias

Potassium Deficiency in Gastrointestinal Disorders

Magnesium Deficiency

Appendicitis

Acute Appendicitis

Appendicular Colic

Mucocœle

Appendicitis in Children

Appendicitis during Pregnancy

Chronic Pain in the Right Iliac Fossa of Undetermined Origin—"Chronic Appendicitis"

Peritoneal Adhesions

Constipation

Self-Induced Diarrhœa

Intestinal Gas

Bacterial Infections of the Alimentary Tract

Dysentery

Food Poisoning

Cholera

Chapter XII Some Rare Gastrointestinal Disorders

Protein-Losing Gastro-Enteropathy (Exudative Enteropathy)

Hereditary Multiple Polyposis Syndromes

The Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome

Multiple Polyposis of the Colon

Intestinal Polyposis with Osteomas and Soft Tissue Tumours (the Gardner Syndrome)

Pneumatosis Intestinalis (Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis)

Spontaneous Rupture of Viscera

Acute Idiopathic Retroperitoneal Fibrosis

Pseudomembranous Enterocolitis

Chapter XIII Steatorrhœa

The Small Intestine and its Functions

Radiology of the Small Intestine

Intestinal Biopsy

Idiopathic Steatorrhœa (Non-Tropical Sprue: Primary Malabsorption Syndrome; Gluten-Induced Enteropathy; Adult Cœlic Disease)

Nutritional and Metabolic Consequences of Idiopathic Steatorrhea

Anemia

Hemorrhage

Water and Electrolyte Disturbances

Malignancy Due to Idiopathic Steatorrhœa?

Hypoproteinemia

Bone Disease

Neurological Manifestations

The Role of Gluten

Mechanisms Causing Malabsorption

Bacteria in the Small Bowel

Treatment by the Gluten-Free Diet and Other Measures

Gross Pathological Changes

Prognosis

Cœliac disease

Giardia Lamblia

Cystic Fibrosis of the Pancreas (Mucoviscidosis)

Acanthocytosis (α-β-lipoproteinemia)

Tropical Sprue

Whipple's Disease

Other Conditions Causing Steatorrhœa

Drugs

Gastrointestinal Infection and Infestation

Irradiation of the Small Bowel

Intestinal Hurry

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Congestive Cardiac Failure

Disease of the Liver

Enlarged Mesenteric Lymph Nodes

Mesenteric Arteriosclerosis

Chapter XIV The "Blind Loop" Syndrome and Other Disorders of the Small Intestine

Stagnant Loop Syndromes in Man

Diverticulosis of the Small Intestine

Gastro-Jejuno-Colic Fistula

Resection of the Small Intestine

Meckels Diverticulum

Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

Vascular Lesions of the Small Bowel and their Sequele

Primary Non-Specific Ulcers of the Small Intestine

Neoplasms of the Small Intestine

Carcinoid Tumours (Argentaffinoma)

Chapter XV Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis)

Crohn's Disease in Other Sites

Complications of Crohn's Disease

Treatment and Prognosis

Crohn's Disease in Childhood

Crohn's Disease in Pregnancy

Cancer in Crohn's Disease

Chapter XVI Ulcerative Colitis

Topographical Types

Proctosigmoiditis

Proctitis

Ulcerative Colitis of the Whole Colon

Ileocolitis

Acute Segmental Colitis

Acute Fulminant Ulcerative Colitis

Acute Dilatation of the Colon

Ulcerative Colitis in Children

Ulcerative Colitis and Pregnancy

Local Complications

Ulcerative Colitis and Cancer

Systemic Complications

Ulcerative Colitis and Diverticulitis

Medical Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Indications for Surgery in Ulcerative Colitis

Ileostomy

Total Colectomy and Ileo-Rectal Anastomosis

Chapter XVII Disorders of the Colon

Irritable Colon

Nervous diarrhœa

Proctalgia Fugax

Polyps of the Large Bowel

Cancer of the Colon

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis of the Colon

Cancer and Diverticulitis

Lymphogranuloma Venereum

Megacolon and Hirschsprung's Disease

Amœbiasis

Endometriosis of the Colon

Chapter XVIII Gastrointestinal Tract Involvement in Some Systemic Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Diabetes Mellitus

Porphyria

Uremia

"Collagen" Disorders

Polyarteritis Nodosa

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Dermatomyositis (Polymyositis)

Progressive Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma)

Granulomas

Sarcoidosis

Abdominal Tuberculosis

Actinomycosis

Wegener's Granuloma

Other Cconditions

Leukemia

Amyloidosis

Appendix I Measurements of the Secretion of Hydrochloric Acid

The Control of Variable Factors

The Stimulus to Gastric Secretion

Estimation of Hydrochloric Acid

Definition of Achlorhydria

Selection of a Suitable Test for Measuring Gastric Acidity

The Augmented Histamine Test

24-Hour Gastric Analysis

Measurement of 12-Hour Nocturnal Secretion

Tubeless Gastric Analysis

The Insulin Hypoglycemia Test

Appendix II The Absorption of Radioactive Vitamin B12

Appendix III Jejunal Biopsy by the Oral Route

Appendix IV The D-Xylose Excretion Test

Appendix V Tests to Detect Either Defective Absorption or Deficiency of Folic Acid

The FIGLU Test

Appendix VI The Estimation of Fecal Fat

Appendix VII Occult Blood Tests

Appendix VIII Fecal Blood Loss Measured by Radioactive Chromium

Appendix IX Peritoneoscopy

Appendix X The "Radio Pill"

Appendix XI The Gluten-Free Diet

References

Index



