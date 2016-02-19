Diseases of the Alimentary Tract
1st Edition
Description
Diseases of the Alimentary Tract covers topics about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of several diseases of the alimentary tract. The book describes the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases of the mouth and the esophagus, such as aphthous stomatitis, esophageal disorders, and cancer of the esophagus. The text also discusses the types, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, complications, and treatment of hiatus hernia. Peptic ulcer is tackled with regard to the causes, association to blood group, influence of hormones, geographical incidence, prognosis, and treatment.
The book then tackles the conditions associated with peptic ulcer; gastric operations and their metabolic sequelae; and the problems of gastritis and other local conditions. The text further discusses the environmental causes, local factors, symptoms, signs, diagnosis, and surgery of gastric cancer and the diagnosis and prognosis of gastrointestinal hemorrhage. Problems associated with dyspepsia; diseases of the gall bladder and the pancreas; various gastrointestinal problems; and rare gastrointestinal disorders are also explained. The book also describes Crohn's disease, disorders of the colon, as well as gastrointestinal tract involvement in some systemic diseases. Professional gastroenterologists and students taking courses related to gastroenterology will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Chapter I The Mouth and Œsophagus
The Tongue
Coating
Lingua Nigra
Geographical Tongue
Neurosis
Glossitis
Aphthous Stomatitis
Heartburn
Dysphagia
Achalasia of the Cardia
Chagas' Disease
Diffuse Œsophageal Spasm
Œsophagitis
Strictures of the Œsophagus
The Syndrome of Anemia, Glossitis and Dysphagia (Plummer-Vinson Syndrome)
Œsophageal Webs and Rings
The Presence of Gastric Mucosa in the Œsophagus
Spontaneous Rupture of the Œsophagus
Cancer of the Œsophagus
Chapter II The Cardia and Hiatus Hernia
Mechanisms Preventing Reflux at the Gastro-Œsophageal Junction
The Anatomy of the Hiatus
The Intrinsic Sphincter of the Lower Œsophagus
The Angle of Entry into the Stomach
The Position of the Cardia
The Œsophagus in Animals
Hiatus Hernia
Hiatus Hernia in Children
Hiatus Hernia in Pregnancy
Hiatus Hernia and Cardiac Ischemia
Reflux without Hiatus Hernia
The Natural History of Hiatus Hernia
Other Types of Diaphragmatic Hernia
Chapter III Peptic Ulcer
Why Does the Stomach not Digest Itself?
Is Decreased Resistance of the Gastric Mucosa of Importance?
The Role of Hydrochloric Acid
Constitutional Factors
Blood Groups and Peptic Ulcer
The Influence of Hormones
Environmental Causes
Geographical Incidence
A Psychosomatic Disease?
Noxious Substances in Food and Drink
Other Possibilities
Incidence of Peptic Ulcer
Historical
Present Incidence
The Mechanism of Ulcer Pain
The Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer
Special Clinical Problems
Chronic Gastric Ulcer, Benign or Malignant
Giant Lesser Curve Ulcers
Peptic Ulcer in Children
Post-Bulbar Duodenal Ulceration
Gastric and Duodenal Ulcer Occurring Together
Pyloric Obstruction
Medical Treatment of Peptic Ulcer
The Conservative Treatment of Acute Perforated Peptic Ulcer
Chapter IV Conditions Associated with Peptic Ulcer
Multiple Endocrine Adenomas
Hyperparathyroidism
The Zollinger- Ellison Syndrome (Ulcerogenic Tumor of the Pancreas)
Peptic Ulcer and Hepatic Cirrhosis
Peptic Ulcer and Emphysema
Carcinoid Tumours
Peptic Ulcer and Coronary Artery Disease
Chapter V Gastric Operations and their Metabolic Sequele
Gastric Operations
Partial Gastrectomy
Vagotomy and a Drainage Operation
Gastroenterostomy
Vagotomy
Sequele of Partial Gastrectomy
The Dumping Syndrome
Bilious Vomiting
Stomal Ulcer
Obstructive Symptoms after Polya Gastrectomy
Cancer in the Gastric Remnant
Loss of Weight
Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Mechanisms Causing Malnutrition
Altered Kinetics
The Role of the Pancreas
Poor Mixing of Food and Enzymes
The Blind Loop Syndrome from a Stagnant Afferent Loop
The Jejunal Mucosa
Anemia after Gastric Resection
Due to Iron Deficiency
Megaloblastic Anemia
Chapter VI Gastritis and other Local Conditions
Gastritis
Acute Gastritis
Acute "Erosive" Gastritis
Chronic gastritis
Gastritis and Peptic Ulcer
Gastritis and Gastric Cancer
Gastritis and Anemia
Gastritis and Alcohol
Irradiation Gastritis
Giant ruge (Menetrier's Disease; Giant Hypertrophic Gastritis)
Gastric Atrophy
Stress Ulcers
Neurogenic Peptic Ulceration
Acute Peptic Ulcers Due to Burns
Gastric Polyps
Primary Pyloric Hypertrophy in Adults
Gastric Stasis from Medical Causes
Duodenal Diverticula
Duodenal Stasis (Ileus or Obstruction)
Prolapse of the Gastric Mucosa
Syphilis
Chapter VII Gastric Cancer
Cancer of the Stomach
Hereditary
Blood Groups and Cancer of the Stomach
Environmental Causes
Soil and Geology
Food and Drink
Local Factors
Malignant Change of a Simple Gastric Ulcer
Gastric Polyps
Gastritis and Gastric Cancer
Symptoms
Signs
Diagnosis
Surgery
Chapter VIII Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
Hematemesis and Melena
Immediate Treatment
Early Diagnosis
Differential Diagnosis
Indications for Surgery
"Blind Gastrectomy"
Prognosis of Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
Bleeding from Unusual or Rare Causes
The Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Blood Dyscrasias
Vascular Disease
Henoch-Schönlein Purpura
Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum
Hereditary Telangiectasia
Œsophageal and Gastric Varices
Acute Gastrointestinal Bleeding of Unknown Origin
Chapter IX Problems Associated with Dyspepsia
Food and Digestion
Aerophagy
Nervous Dyspepsia
Anorexia Nervosa
X-ray Negative Dyspepsia (Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia)
Chapter X The Gall-Bladder and Pancreas
Incidence of Gall-Stones
Biliary Colic
Acute Cholecystitis
Chronic Cholecystitis
Motility Disturbances of the Biliary Tract
Pancreatitis
Etiology
Associated Factors
Acute Pancreatitis
Chronic Pancreatitis
Associated Diseases
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperlipemia
Cancer of the Pancreas
Chapter XI Various Gastrointestinal Problems
The Adverse Effects of Drugs
Aspirin
Phenylbutazone (Butazolidin)
Corticosteroid Therapy
Antibiotics
Smoking and the Alimentary Tract
The Effect of Irradiation
Gastrointestinal Allergy
Anemia and the Alimentary Tract
Due to Iron Deficiency
The Role of Achlorhydria
The Macrocytic Anemias
Potassium Deficiency in Gastrointestinal Disorders
Magnesium Deficiency
Appendicitis
Acute Appendicitis
Appendicular Colic
Mucocœle
Appendicitis in Children
Appendicitis during Pregnancy
Chronic Pain in the Right Iliac Fossa of Undetermined Origin—"Chronic Appendicitis"
Peritoneal Adhesions
Constipation
Self-Induced Diarrhœa
Intestinal Gas
Bacterial Infections of the Alimentary Tract
Dysentery
Food Poisoning
Cholera
Chapter XII Some Rare Gastrointestinal Disorders
Protein-Losing Gastro-Enteropathy (Exudative Enteropathy)
Hereditary Multiple Polyposis Syndromes
The Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome
Multiple Polyposis of the Colon
Intestinal Polyposis with Osteomas and Soft Tissue Tumours (the Gardner Syndrome)
Pneumatosis Intestinalis (Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis)
Spontaneous Rupture of Viscera
Acute Idiopathic Retroperitoneal Fibrosis
Pseudomembranous Enterocolitis
Chapter XIII Steatorrhœa
The Small Intestine and its Functions
Radiology of the Small Intestine
Intestinal Biopsy
Idiopathic Steatorrhœa (Non-Tropical Sprue: Primary Malabsorption Syndrome; Gluten-Induced Enteropathy; Adult Cœlic Disease)
Nutritional and Metabolic Consequences of Idiopathic Steatorrhea
Anemia
Hemorrhage
Water and Electrolyte Disturbances
Malignancy Due to Idiopathic Steatorrhœa?
Hypoproteinemia
Bone Disease
Neurological Manifestations
The Role of Gluten
Mechanisms Causing Malabsorption
Bacteria in the Small Bowel
Treatment by the Gluten-Free Diet and Other Measures
Gross Pathological Changes
Prognosis
Cœliac disease
Giardia Lamblia
Cystic Fibrosis of the Pancreas (Mucoviscidosis)
Acanthocytosis (α-β-lipoproteinemia)
Tropical Sprue
Whipple's Disease
Other Conditions Causing Steatorrhœa
Drugs
Gastrointestinal Infection and Infestation
Irradiation of the Small Bowel
Intestinal Hurry
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Congestive Cardiac Failure
Disease of the Liver
Enlarged Mesenteric Lymph Nodes
Mesenteric Arteriosclerosis
Chapter XIV The "Blind Loop" Syndrome and Other Disorders of the Small Intestine
Stagnant Loop Syndromes in Man
Diverticulosis of the Small Intestine
Gastro-Jejuno-Colic Fistula
Resection of the Small Intestine
Meckels Diverticulum
Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction
Vascular Lesions of the Small Bowel and their Sequele
Primary Non-Specific Ulcers of the Small Intestine
Neoplasms of the Small Intestine
Carcinoid Tumours (Argentaffinoma)
Chapter XV Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis)
Crohn's Disease in Other Sites
Complications of Crohn's Disease
Treatment and Prognosis
Crohn's Disease in Childhood
Crohn's Disease in Pregnancy
Cancer in Crohn's Disease
Chapter XVI Ulcerative Colitis
Topographical Types
Proctosigmoiditis
Proctitis
Ulcerative Colitis of the Whole Colon
Ileocolitis
Acute Segmental Colitis
Acute Fulminant Ulcerative Colitis
Acute Dilatation of the Colon
Ulcerative Colitis in Children
Ulcerative Colitis and Pregnancy
Local Complications
Ulcerative Colitis and Cancer
Systemic Complications
Ulcerative Colitis and Diverticulitis
Medical Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
Indications for Surgery in Ulcerative Colitis
Ileostomy
Total Colectomy and Ileo-Rectal Anastomosis
Chapter XVII Disorders of the Colon
Irritable Colon
Nervous diarrhœa
Proctalgia Fugax
Polyps of the Large Bowel
Cancer of the Colon
Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis of the Colon
Cancer and Diverticulitis
Lymphogranuloma Venereum
Megacolon and Hirschsprung's Disease
Amœbiasis
Endometriosis of the Colon
Chapter XVIII Gastrointestinal Tract Involvement in Some Systemic Diseases
Metabolic Disorders
Diabetes Mellitus
Porphyria
Uremia
"Collagen" Disorders
Polyarteritis Nodosa
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatomyositis (Polymyositis)
Progressive Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma)
Granulomas
Sarcoidosis
Abdominal Tuberculosis
Actinomycosis
Wegener's Granuloma
Other Cconditions
Leukemia
Amyloidosis
Appendix I Measurements of the Secretion of Hydrochloric Acid
The Control of Variable Factors
The Stimulus to Gastric Secretion
Estimation of Hydrochloric Acid
Definition of Achlorhydria
Selection of a Suitable Test for Measuring Gastric Acidity
The Augmented Histamine Test
24-Hour Gastric Analysis
Measurement of 12-Hour Nocturnal Secretion
Tubeless Gastric Analysis
The Insulin Hypoglycemia Test
Appendix II The Absorption of Radioactive Vitamin B12
Appendix III Jejunal Biopsy by the Oral Route
Appendix IV The D-Xylose Excretion Test
Appendix V Tests to Detect Either Defective Absorption or Deficiency of Folic Acid
The FIGLU Test
Appendix VI The Estimation of Fecal Fat
Appendix VII Occult Blood Tests
Appendix VIII Fecal Blood Loss Measured by Radioactive Chromium
Appendix IX Peritoneoscopy
Appendix X The "Radio Pill"
Appendix XI The Gluten-Free Diet
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195520