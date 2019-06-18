Diseases of Shade Trees provides an introduction to tree diseases for students and others concerned with the care of shade and ornamental trees. Diseases of woody plants fall into two major categories: infectious diseases and noninfectious diseases. Part I of the book presents the infectious pathogens and the diseases they cause. These include bacteria, mycoplasmas, nematodes, seed plants, and viruses. The nature of the fungi is also presented, with separate chapters for leaf, root, rust, stem, and wilt diseases caused by fungi. Wound diseases, which are associated with both fungi and bacteria that invade wounds, are included in this section. Part II deals with noninfectious agents and the diseases they cause. Noninfectious agents are separated into environmental stress, animal injury, and people-pressure diseases. Diebacks and declines—complex diseases, which are often caused by a combination of both infectious and noninfectious agents are also included in this section. Part III on special topics includes discussions of nonpathogenic conditions often mistaken for diseases; diagnosis of tree diseases; and living hazard trees.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Infectious Diseases

1 Introduction

Forest Trees versus Shade Trees

Tree Health Care

Categories of Shade Tree Diseases

2 The Fungi

Introduction

Nature of the Fungi

Identification of Fungi That Cause Tree Diseases

How Pathogenic Fungi Enter the Tree

How Fungi Cause Diseases in Trees

Conditions Favoring Disease by Fungi

3 Bacteria

Introduction

How Bacteria Cause Disease in Trees

Bacterial Diseases of Trees

Suggested References

4 Nematodes

Introduction

Plant Parasitic Nematodes

Life Cycle

How Nematodes Cause Tree Disease

Nematode Diseases of Trees

Reference

Suggested References

5 Viruses

Introduction

How Viruses Cause Tree Disease

Symptoms

Treatment

Virus Diseases of Trees

Virus Diseases of Ornamental Apples, Cherries, Peaches, Pears, and Plums

Suggested References

6 Mycoplasmas

Introduction

How Mycoplasmas Cause Tree Disease

Symptoms

Treatment

Mycoplasma Diseases of Trees

Other Common Mycoplasma Diseases of Shade Trees

Mycoplasma Diseases of Ornamental Apples, Cherries, Peaches, and Pears

Confusion of Virus and Mycoplasma Symptoms with Noninfectious Diseases

Suggested References

7 Seed Plants

Parasitic Seed Plants

Nonparasitic Seed Plants

Suggested References

8 Leaf Diseases

Introduction

Treatment

Some Common Leaf Diseases of Deciduous Hardwoods

Broad and Narrow-Leaved Evergreens

Some Common Evergreen Leaf Diseases

Insect Conditions Commonly Confused with Diseases

References

Suggested References

9 Stem Diseases

Introduction

Typical Life Cycle of Stem Disease Fungi

Treatment of Stem Diseases

Target Cankers

Diffuse Cankers

Canker Blight

Other Canker Diseases

Canker-Rots

Reference

Suggested References

10 Root Diseases

Introduction

Growth of Tree Roots

Mycorrhizae

Typical Life Cycle of Root Disease Fungi

Treatment of Root Diseases

Categories of Root Diseases

Some Examples of Root Diseases

References

Suggested References

11 Rust Diseases

Introduction

Typical Life Cycle of Rust Disease Fungi

Treatment of Rust Diseases

Canker Rusts

Gall Rusts

Leaf Rusts

Other Rust Diseases

References

Suggested References

12 Wilt Diseases

Introduction

Typical Wilt Disease Cycle

Typical Control of Wilt Disease

Wilt Diseases of Trees

Reference

Suggested References

13 Wound Diseases—Discoloration and Decay in Living Trees

Introduction

Wounds

Events after Wounding

Microbial Successions after Wounding

Wound Treatment

Other Conditions Resulting from Wounding

Sprout Clump Treatment

Reference

Suggested References

Part II Noninfectious Diseases

14 Introduction to Noninfectious Diseases

Some Common Basic Needs of Trees

What are Some Reasons for Prevalence of Noninfectious Disease?

General Symptomatology of Infectious and Noninfectious Diseases

Categories of Noninfectious Diseases

Suggested References

15 Temperature Stress

Introduction

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Containerized Ornamental Plants

Rapid Changes in Temperature

Reference

Suggested References

16 Moisture Stress

Introduction

Water Deficiency

Water Excess

Erosion

Physical Damage from Snow and Ice

Suggested References

17 Soil Stress

Introduction

pH (Degree of Acidity or Alkalinity)

Nutrient Deficiencies and Toxicities

Physical Condition of Soil

Root Girdling

Root Competition

Juglan Toxicity

Lightning Injury

References

Suggested References

18 Animal Injury

Introduction

Animal Wounds

Toxic Chemicals on Trees and Soil

Soil Compaction

Suggested References

19 Construction Injury and Soil Compaction

Introduction

Construction Injury

Prevention of Construction Injury

Soil Compaction

References

Suggested References

20 Injury from Chemicals, Electricity, and Artificial Light

Introduction

Chemical Injury

Electrical Injury

Injury from Artificial Light

References

Suggested References

21 Tree Maintenance

Introduction

Tree Planting

Follow-up Maintenance

Reference

Suggested References

22 Air Pollution

Introduction

Meteorology

Phytotoxic Gases

Particulates and Aerosols

Acidic Precipitation

Mimicking Symptoms

References

Suggested References

23 Diebacks and Declines—Complex Diseases

Introduction

Maple Decline

Oak Decline and Mortality

Ash Dieback

Other Complex Diseases

Conclusions

References

Suggested References

Part III Special Topics

24 Nonpathogenic Conditions

Introduction

Misinformation about Trees

Nonparasitic Organisms

Reference

Suggested References

25 Disease Diagnosis

Introduction

Diagnosis of Tree Disease in the Field

Diagnosis by Office Visit, Telephone, or Letter

Tools Used in Disease Diagnosis

Conclusions

Reference

Suggested References

26 Living Hazard-Trees

Introduction

Background

Categories of Hazardous Trees

Living Hazard-Trees and Their Detection

Suggested References

Glossary

Appendix I Common and Scientific Names of Ornamental Woody Plants

Appendix II Use of Pesticides

Appendix III Literature Containing Information about Shade Tree Diseases or Insects

Index