Diseases of Poultry
2nd Edition
(Including Cage Birds)
Description
Diseases of Poultry discusses the avian leucosis complex, avian mycoplasmosis, and Marek’s disease in detail. It defines the diagnoses of avian sarcoma with some illustrations. It also identifies the connection between avian sarcoma and leucosis complex. The section on coccidiosis, avian encephalomyelitis, and fowl cholera has been deliberated extensively. The book covers such topic as virus conjunctivitis of chicks, turkey haemorrhagic enteritis, turkey syndrome 65 (TS 65), goose septicaemia, goose plague, and infections with C.E.L.O. virus, avian entero and reo viruses, and turkey respiratory virus. A section of the book analyses the diseases common to cage birds. This is followed by a section about the drugs applied in the treatment of birds. Some minor subjects such as poisons, toxins, and the basic poultry surgery are discussed in the last chapter. An index of the terms is given. The book will provide useful information to veterinary undergraduate and researchers in the field of veterinary.
Table of Contents
Section A Diseases of the Domestic Fowl
Chapter I. General
Chapter II. Diseases Caused by Viruses and Related Organisms
Chapter III. Bacterial Diseases
Chapter IV. Fungal Diseases
Chapter V. Parasitic Diseases
Chapter VI. Deficiency or Nutritional Diseases
Chapter VII. Miscellaneous Diseases
Chapter VIII. Systemic Diseases
Chapter IX. Tumors and Neoplastic Diseases
Chapter X. Lethal Factors and Influence of Heredity on Disease and Production
Chapter XI. Diagnosis of Poultry Disease
Section B Common Diseases of Turkeys
Chapter XII. Virus Diseases
Chapter XII. Bacterial Diseases
Chapter XIX. Fungal Diseases
Chapter XV. Parasitic Diseases
Chapter XVI. Miscellaneous Diseases
Section C Diseases of Ducks, Geese, and Miscellaneous Birds
Chapter XVII. Diseases of Ducks
Chapter XVIII. Diseases of Geese and Miscellaneous Birds
Section D Common Diseases of Cage Birds
Chapter XIX. Diseases of Cage Birds
Section E Miscellaneous
Chapter XX. Some Common Drugs Used in Avian Medication
Chapter XXI. Defects of Incubation
Chapter XXII. Poisons and Toxins
Chapter XXIII. Elementary Poultry Surgery
References
Index
