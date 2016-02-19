Diseases of Poultry discusses the avian leucosis complex, avian mycoplasmosis, and Marek’s disease in detail. It defines the diagnoses of avian sarcoma with some illustrations. It also identifies the connection between avian sarcoma and leucosis complex. The section on coccidiosis, avian encephalomyelitis, and fowl cholera has been deliberated extensively. The book covers such topic as virus conjunctivitis of chicks, turkey haemorrhagic enteritis, turkey syndrome 65 (TS 65), goose septicaemia, goose plague, and infections with C.E.L.O. virus, avian entero and reo viruses, and turkey respiratory virus. A section of the book analyses the diseases common to cage birds. This is followed by a section about the drugs applied in the treatment of birds. Some minor subjects such as poisons, toxins, and the basic poultry surgery are discussed in the last chapter. An index of the terms is given. The book will provide useful information to veterinary undergraduate and researchers in the field of veterinary.