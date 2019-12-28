Diseases of Donkeys and Mules, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708746

Diseases of Donkeys and Mules, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 35-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ramiro Toribio
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708746
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2019
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, guest edited by Dr. Ramiro Toribio in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Thomas Divers, is devoted to Diseases of Donkeys and Mules. Topics include: Endocrine and metabolic disorders of donkeys; Gastrointestinal disorders of donkeys and mules; Clinical pathology of donkeys; Genetics, evolution, physiology in donkeys/mules; Nutrition and malnutrition; Donkey and mule welfare; Dermatological disorders of donkeys/mules; Anesthesia, analgesia, and sedation in donkeys/mules; Dental disorders of donkeys; Clinical evaluation and preventative care of the donkey; Respiratory disorders of donkeys; Donkey and mule behavior; Clinical Pharmacology of donkeys; Key aspects of donkey and mule reproduction; and Foot Care and Practical Farriery for the Donkey.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
28th December 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323708746

About the Authors

Ramiro Toribio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

