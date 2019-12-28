Diseases of Donkeys and Mules, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 35-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, guest edited by Dr. Ramiro Toribio in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Thomas Divers, is devoted to Diseases of Donkeys and Mules. Topics include: Endocrine and metabolic disorders of donkeys; Gastrointestinal disorders of donkeys and mules; Clinical pathology of donkeys; Genetics, evolution, physiology in donkeys/mules; Nutrition and malnutrition; Donkey and mule welfare; Dermatological disorders of donkeys/mules; Anesthesia, analgesia, and sedation in donkeys/mules; Dental disorders of donkeys; Clinical evaluation and preventative care of the donkey; Respiratory disorders of donkeys; Donkey and mule behavior; Clinical Pharmacology of donkeys; Key aspects of donkey and mule reproduction; and Foot Care and Practical Farriery for the Donkey.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708746
About the Authors
Ramiro Toribio Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA