Diseases of Donkeys and Mules, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 35-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, guest edited by Dr. Ramiro Toribio in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Thomas Divers, is devoted to Diseases of Donkeys and Mules. Topics include: Endocrine and metabolic disorders of donkeys; Gastrointestinal disorders of donkeys and mules; Clinical pathology of donkeys; Genetics, evolution, physiology in donkeys/mules; Nutrition and malnutrition; Donkey and mule welfare; Dermatological disorders of donkeys/mules; Anesthesia, analgesia, and sedation in donkeys/mules; Dental disorders of donkeys; Clinical evaluation and preventative care of the donkey; Respiratory disorders of donkeys; Donkey and mule behavior; Clinical Pharmacology of donkeys; Key aspects of donkey and mule reproduction; and Foot Care and Practical Farriery for the Donkey.