Disease Prevention, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-4

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael P. Pignone and Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, is devoted to Disease Prevention. Articles in this issue address prevention for various diseases, including: Breast Cancer; Cervical Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Lung Cancer; Prostate Cancer; and Screening for Depression. Lipids, CV Risk Assessment, Blood Pressure, and Aspirin for Primary Prevention will also be addressed.