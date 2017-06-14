Disease Prevention, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531382, 9780323531399

Disease Prevention, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-4

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Pignone Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo
eBook ISBN: 9780323531399
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531382
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael P. Pignone and Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, is devoted to Disease Prevention. Articles in this issue address prevention for various diseases, including: Breast Cancer; Cervical Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Lung Cancer; Prostate Cancer; and Screening for Depression. Lipids, CV Risk Assessment, Blood Pressure, and Aspirin for Primary Prevention will also be addressed.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323531399
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323531382

About the Authors

Michael Pignone Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UNC Institute for Healthcare Quality Improvement

Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCSF School of Medicine

