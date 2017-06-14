Disease Prevention, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-4
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Pignone Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo
eBook ISBN: 9780323531399
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531382
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael P. Pignone and Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, is devoted to Disease Prevention. Articles in this issue address prevention for various diseases, including: Breast Cancer; Cervical Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Lung Cancer; Prostate Cancer; and Screening for Depression. Lipids, CV Risk Assessment, Blood Pressure, and Aspirin for Primary Prevention will also be addressed.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531399
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323531382
About the Authors
Michael Pignone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UNC Institute for Healthcare Quality Improvement
Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF School of Medicine
