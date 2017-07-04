Discrimination Testing in Sensory Science

Part One: Introduction to Discrimination Testing

1. History of sensory discrimination testing

2. Statistics for use in discimination testing

3. Deciding which test to use in discrimination testing

4. Applications and limitations of discrimination testing

Part Two: Methods and Analysis in Discrimination Testing: Practical Guidance

5. Paired comparison, directional difference test/2-alternative forced choice (2-AFC), Simple difference test/same different

6. A not A testing

7. Triangle testing

8. 2 out of 5 testing

9. Tetrad testing

10. Duo-trio: balanced and constant reference

11. Difference from Control

12. Ranking

13. ABX discrimination task

14. Dual standard testing

15. Analysis of the data

Part Three: Future of Sensory Discrimination Testing

16. The future of sensory discrimination testing

Appendices

17. A1: Where to find more information – ISO and ASTM standards

18. A2: Statistical tables

