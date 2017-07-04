Discrimination Testing in Sensory Science
1st Edition
A Practical Handbook
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction to Discrimination Testing
1. History of sensory discrimination testing
2. Statistics for use in discimination testing
3. Deciding which test to use in discrimination testing
4. Applications and limitations of discrimination testing
Part Two: Methods and Analysis in Discrimination Testing: Practical Guidance
5. Paired comparison, directional difference test/2-alternative forced choice (2-AFC), Simple difference test/same different
6. A not A testing
7. Triangle testing
8. 2 out of 5 testing
9. Tetrad testing
10. Duo-trio: balanced and constant reference
11. Difference from Control
12. Ranking
13. ABX discrimination task
14. Dual standard testing
15. Analysis of the data
Part Three: Future of Sensory Discrimination Testing
16. The future of sensory discrimination testing
Appendices
17. A1: Where to find more information – ISO and ASTM standards
18. A2: Statistical tables
Description
Discrimination Testing in Sensory Science: A Practical Handbook is a one-stop-shop for practical advice and guidance on the performance and analysis of discrimination testing in sensory science. The book covers all aspects of difference testing: the history and origin of different methods, the practicalities of setting up a difference test, replications, the statistics behind each test, dealing with the analysis, action standards, and the statistical analysis of results with R.
The book is written by sensory science experts from both academia and industry, and edited by an independent sensory scientist with over twenty years of experience in planning, running and analyzing discrimination tests. This is an essential text for academics in sensory and consumer science and any sensory scientist working in research and development in food, home, and personal care products, new product development, or quality control.
Key Features
- Contains practical guidance on the performance and analysis of discrimination testing in sensory and consumer science for both food and non-food products
- Includes the latest developments in difference testing, including both new methods and state-of-the-art approaches
- Features extensive coverage of analysis with a variety of software systems
- Provides essential insight for academics in sensory and consumer science and any sensory scientist working in research and development in food, home, and personal care products, new product development, or quality control
Readership
Sensory and consumer science professionals working in consumer goods companies, Academics and both under-and postgraduate students working in sensory science, Researchers in behavioural studies, whether with humans or animals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 4th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011164
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010099
About the Editors
Lauren Rogers Editor
Lauren Rogers is a freelance sensory science consultant who has over 25 years’ experience in sensory science. She worked for Dalgety Plc/DuPont (a food ingredients company) and then moved to work for GlaxoSmithKline working on beverages and health-care products. Lauren has recruited and trained panellists for work on various foods and drinks, as well as several home and personal care products. Lauren is a Fellow of the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) and an active member of the IFST’s Sensory Science Group, maintaining their Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced sensory science qualifcations. Lauren is also a Registered Sensory Scientist, a member of the Sensometrics Society, the Society of Sensory Professionals and the ASTM E-18 (Sensory) Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Sensory Scientist and Sensory Science Consultant, UK