Discriminant Analysis and Applications comprises the proceedings of the NATO Advanced Study Institute on Discriminant Analysis and Applications held in Kifissia, Athens, Greece in June 1972.

The book presents the theory and applications of Discriminant analysis, one of the most important areas of multivariate statistical analysis. This volume contains chapters that cover the historical development of discriminant analysis methods; logistic and quasi-linear discrimination; and distance functions. Medical and biological applications, and computer graphical analysis and graphical techniques for multidimensional data are likewise discussed.

Statisticians, mathematicians, and biomathematicians will find the book very interesting.