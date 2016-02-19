Discriminant Analysis and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121540500, 9781483268712

Discriminant Analysis and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: T. Cacoullos
eBook ISBN: 9781483268712
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 456
Description

Discriminant Analysis and Applications comprises the proceedings of the NATO Advanced Study Institute on Discriminant Analysis and Applications held in Kifissia, Athens, Greece in June 1972.

The book presents the theory and applications of Discriminant analysis, one of the most important areas of multivariate statistical analysis. This volume contains chapters that cover the historical development of discriminant analysis methods; logistic and quasi-linear discrimination; and distance functions. Medical and biological applications, and computer graphical analysis and graphical techniques for multidimensional data are likewise discussed.

Statisticians, mathematicians, and biomathematicians will find the book very interesting.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Introductory Address

Logistic Discrimination with Medical Applications

Asymptotic Evaluation of the Probabilities of Misclassification by Linear Discriminant Functions

Graphical Techniques for High Dimensional Data

Distance, Discrimination, and Error

Theories and Methods in Classification: A Review

Methods and Applications of Equal-Mean Discrimination

Computer Graphical Analysis and Discrimination

Discriminant Problems About Gaussian Processes

The Basic Problems of Cluster Analysis

Some Results on the Multiple Group Discriminant Problem

Discrimination and the Affinity of Distributions

Simulation Experiments with Multiple Group Linear and Quadratic Discriminant Analysis

Finite and Infinite Models for Generalized Group-Testing with Unequal Probabilities of Success for Each Item

Quasi-Linear Discrimination

The Discriminant Function in Systematic Biology

Classifying when Populations Are Estimated

Some Operating Characteristics of Linear Discriminant Functions

A Bibliography of Discriminant Analysis

