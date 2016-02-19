Discriminant Analysis and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Discriminant Analysis and Applications comprises the proceedings of the NATO Advanced Study Institute on Discriminant Analysis and Applications held in Kifissia, Athens, Greece in June 1972.
The book presents the theory and applications of Discriminant analysis, one of the most important areas of multivariate statistical analysis. This volume contains chapters that cover the historical development of discriminant analysis methods; logistic and quasi-linear discrimination; and distance functions. Medical and biological applications, and computer graphical analysis and graphical techniques for multidimensional data are likewise discussed.
Statisticians, mathematicians, and biomathematicians will find the book very interesting.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introductory Address
Logistic Discrimination with Medical Applications
Asymptotic Evaluation of the Probabilities of Misclassification by Linear Discriminant Functions
Graphical Techniques for High Dimensional Data
Distance, Discrimination, and Error
Theories and Methods in Classification: A Review
Methods and Applications of Equal-Mean Discrimination
Computer Graphical Analysis and Discrimination
Discriminant Problems About Gaussian Processes
The Basic Problems of Cluster Analysis
Some Results on the Multiple Group Discriminant Problem
Discrimination and the Affinity of Distributions
Simulation Experiments with Multiple Group Linear and Quadratic Discriminant Analysis
Finite and Infinite Models for Generalized Group-Testing with Unequal Probabilities of Success for Each Item
Quasi-Linear Discrimination
The Discriminant Function in Systematic Biology
Classifying when Populations Are Estimated
Some Operating Characteristics of Linear Discriminant Functions
A Bibliography of Discriminant Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268712