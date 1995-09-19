Discrete-Time Control System Implementation Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127726, 9780080529882

Discrete-Time Control System Implementation Techniques, Volume 72

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Serial Editors: Cornelius Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9780080529882
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120127726
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th September 1995
Page Count: 351
Table of Contents

A. Leva, E. Locatelli, and R. Scattolini, Workbench Techniques in the Design of Digital Control Systems. A. Barreiro, Recursive Techniques in State-Space and Matrix Fraction Realizations for Linear Systems. P.H.Bauer and E.I. Jury, Bounding Techniques for Robust Stability of Time-Variant Discrete-Time Systems. X.R. Li and Y. Bar-Shalom, Performance Prediction of Hybrid Algorithms. W.-Y. Yan and R.R. Bitmead, Decentralized Control Techniques in Periodically Time-Varying Discrete-Time Control Systems. R.R. Bless and D.H. Hodges, A Finite Element Method for the Solution of Optimal Control Problems. H.-Y. Chuang and C.-H. Liu, Techniques in Cross-Coupled Digital Adaptive Feedrate Control for Multiaxis Machine Tools. C. Wen, Globally Stable Single Loop and Decentralized Adaptive Systems with Parameter Projection. Subject Index.

Description

These papers cover the recent advances in the field of control theory and are designed for electrical engineers in digital signal processing.

Readership

Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.

Details

No. of pages:
351
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080529882
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120127726

Reviews

@qu:"This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." @source:--IEEE GROUP CORRESPONDENCE @qu:This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." @source:--CONTROL

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor

Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

