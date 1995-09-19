Discrete-Time Control System Analysis and Design, Volume 71
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
T. Chen and B.A. Francis, H2-Optimal Control of Discrete-Time and Sampled-Data Systems. P. dAlessandro and E. De Santis, Techniques for Reachability in Input Constrained Discrete Time Linear Systems. P. Colaneri, R. Scattolini, and N. Schiavoni, Stabilization, Regulation, and Optimization of Multirate Sampled-Data Systems. W.L. Poston, C.E. Priebe, and O.T. Holland, Maximizing the Fisher Information Matrix in Discrete-Time Systems. J.C. Hennet, Discrete-Time Constrained Linear Systems. H.T. Toivonen, Digital Control with H Optimality Criteria. C.D. Wieseman, V. Mukhopadhyay, S.T. Hoadley, and A.S. Pototzky, Techniques in On-Line Performance Evaluation of Multihoop Digital Control Systems and Their Application. O.L.V. Costa, Impulse Control of Piecewise Deterministic Systems. Subject Index.
Description
Praise for Previous Volumes "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." -IEEE GROUP CORRESPONDENCE "This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." -CONTROL
Readership
Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.
Details
No. of pages: 349
- 349
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 19th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120127719
Reviews
@qu:A quite comprehensive, modern treatment of discrete-time system analysis and design techniques. @source:--SCITECH BOOK NEWS @qu:This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory. @source:--IEEE GROUP CORRESPONDENCE @qu:This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control. @source:--CONTROL
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.